Domingus Scalper Gold

DOMINGUS SCALPER GOLD

Domingus Scalper Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold).

The system combines several entry methodologies focused on identifying high-probability market movements through liquidity analysis, momentum detection, and trend continuation.

The first 5 sales are priced at 350, the next 5 at 700, and the following 5 at 1300. Don't waste time...

Live real account

MAIN FEATURES

• Designed for XAUUSD.
• Compatible with ECN and Standard accounts.
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
• Automatic economic news filter.
• Maximum spread control.
• Protection against excessive trading activity.
• Configurable risk management.
• Integrated trailing stop system.
• Automatic Break Even.
• Trading schedule control.

SYSTEM LOGIC

The Expert Advisor uses a combination of:

• Liquidity Sweeps.
• Trend Pullbacks.
• Momentum Breaks.

These techniques aim to identify areas where the market shows supply and demand imbalances, structural breakouts, and impulsive price movements.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The robot includes:

• ATR-based Stop Loss.
• Dynamic Take Profit.
• Trailing Stop.
• Automatic Break Even.
• Consecutive loss limitation.
• Spread filter.
• Trading schedule filter.

MAIN PARAMETERS

• FixedLot
• RiskPercent
• UseAutoLot
• MaxSpreadPoints
• ATR_Period
• SL_ATR_Multiplier
• TP_ATR_Multiplier
• UseAutoNewsFilter
• UseBreakEven
• UseClassicTrailingStop

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Recommended instrument: XAUUSD.
• Recommended timeframe: M5.
• It is recommended to use low-latency brokers with tight spreads.
• It is recommended to test the system on a demo account before trading on a live account.

IMPORTANT

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for the configuration and management of their trading account.

Once you have purchased the version, please contact me to receive the configuration file.


Рекомендуем также
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Эксперты
Общее описание Grid RSI Pro v3.1 — это продвинутый торговый советник для MetaTrader 4, использующий сеточную стратегию с фильтрацией по индикатору RSI. Советник автоматически открывает ордера по заданным уровням, создавая сетку ордеров для захвата колебаний рынка. Версия 3.1 включает расширенные функции управления рисками и улучшенную систему фильтрации сигналов. Основные возможности 1. Стратегии торговли RSI стратегия : Открытие позиций при достижении индикатором RSI уровней перекупленности (80
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Эксперты
Советник Infinity является скальпером, сделки совершаются при пробитии уровней сопротивления и поддержки в сторону движения цены. Управление открытыми позициями осуществляется по нескольким сценариям / алгоритмам в зависимости от ситуации на рынке (фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, трейлинг-стоп, удержание позиции, в случае индикации тренда и др.). Требования к брокеру Cоветник чувствителен к спреду, проскальзываниям и скорости исполнения сделок. Не рекомендуется использовать советник при
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Эксперты
Gold Coin M5 - это автоматизированный торговый робот, разработанный для торговли на рынке золота (XAUUSD) с использованием периода М5. Этот робот предназначен для трейдеров, желающих торговать в автоматическом режиме на краткосрочных временных интервалах (скальпинг).  Особенности: Скальпинг стратегия: Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, основанную на мгновенном входе и выходе из позиций на краткосрочных движениях цены. Оптимизирован для XAUUSD на М5: XAUUSD Скальпер специально настроен для т
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Эксперты
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Эксперты
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Эксперты
Diamond Black - это профессиональный советник для автоматической рыночной торговли. В эксперте реализованы мои долговременные наблюдения за поведением рынка в вечернее время. Тщательный анализ поведения низковолатильного рынка позволил реализовать стабильную надежную систему для прибыльной и долговременной торговли. В алгоритме эксперта используется преимущества отложенных лимитных ордеров  и строгий контроль торгового риска. Советник  использует автоматический расчет лота, а также позволяет и
Ice Monster Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Ice Monster Scalper v1.0 The aggressive Scalper with an SMC focus for XAUUSD Ice Monster Scalper is a high-frequency Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on low timeframes (M1 and M5). It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with classic technical analysis and advanced risk management, aiming to capture fast, high-probability price movements in the gold market. Main Features SMC Multi-Layer Strategy: Order Block Detection (bullish and bearish) Liquidity Sweeps + Miti
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Super scalper universal — полностью автоматизированный скальперский советник, использует пять индикаторов. Каждая торговая позиция защищается скрытым стоп-приказом, управляемым продвинутым алгоритмом модификации. При поиске подходящих сигналов советник использует интегрированный индикатор в сочетании с трендовым и временным фильтрами, а также фильтром волатильности. Используется динамическое закрытие позиций которое учитывает место открытия ордера и последующее поведение цены. Для фиксации профи
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Эксперты
Советник Ilanis - торговый эксперт для биржевой торговли, подходит как для работы на Форекс, так и для других рынков, товарных, рынков металлов, индексов. Для определения входа в рынок используется современный и сверх-адаптивный индикатор FourAverage . Принцип ведения позиции схож с работой не без известного форекс советника "Ilan", с использованием усреднения. Но в отличии от Илана, Ilanis использует точный и выверенный вход в рынок. Робот внимание уделяет контролю позиции, в случае если цена п
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Эксперты
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Эксперты
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
VR Black Box — это современный автоматический торговый эксперт, разработанный опытным трейдером программистом. Мощный торговый инструмент, построенный на проверенной стратегии следования за трендовыми движениями рынка. Этот робот прошёл длительный путь развития и усовершенствования, регулярно обновляясь и адаптируясь к меняющимся условиям рынка. За годы эксплуатации на реальных торговых счетах он зарекомендовал себя как надежный помощник как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров. Файлы нас
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. The King Hedging Forex 2R Upward or Downward Profit Works for free on a demo account Expert Link https://t.me/hfmq4/34 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False i
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY Plus EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, аналогично "ANYWAY EA". Но он ищет торговые возможности на 28 валютных парах и отображает данные на текущем графике. Советник не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запустите советник на о
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Эксперты
Центральная стратегия советника основана на теории волн Эллиотта. При коррекции на второй волне вы можете открыть ордер в направлении трендовой линии и использовать колебания третьей волны для фиксирования прибыли. Стоп-лосс устанавливается на предыдущую максимальную или минимальную цену. Каждый ордер оснащен стоп-лоссом. Советник не применяет мартингейл, поэтому риск остается регулируемым. Параметры StoplossParameter: фактический стоп-лосс = теоретический стоп-лосс, умноженный на коэффициент с
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Эксперты
TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать одновременно на всех основных/дополнительных/кросс-парах на форексе. Советник уникален, так как позволяет "следовать за рынком". Это означает, что: оптимизация не нужна; один набор входных параметров подходит для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняется рыночная ситуация. Другими словами, советник не нужно вручную подгонять к определенной паре и таймфрейму, как это обычно делается при оптимизации пары на предыдущем пер
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв