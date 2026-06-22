DOMINGUS SCALPER GOLD

Domingus Scalper Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold).

The system combines several entry methodologies focused on identifying high-probability market movements through liquidity analysis, momentum detection, and trend continuation.

The first 5 sales are priced at 350, the next 5 at 700, and the following 5 at 1300. Don't waste time...

Live real account

MAIN FEATURES

• Designed for XAUUSD.

• Compatible with ECN and Standard accounts.

• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.

• Automatic economic news filter.

• Maximum spread control.

• Protection against excessive trading activity.

• Configurable risk management.

• Integrated trailing stop system.

• Automatic Break Even.

• Trading schedule control.

SYSTEM LOGIC

The Expert Advisor uses a combination of:

• Liquidity Sweeps.

• Trend Pullbacks.

• Momentum Breaks.

These techniques aim to identify areas where the market shows supply and demand imbalances, structural breakouts, and impulsive price movements.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The robot includes:

• ATR-based Stop Loss.

• Dynamic Take Profit.

• Trailing Stop.

• Automatic Break Even.

• Consecutive loss limitation.

• Spread filter.

• Trading schedule filter.

MAIN PARAMETERS

• FixedLot

• RiskPercent

• UseAutoLot

• MaxSpreadPoints

• ATR_Period

• SL_ATR_Multiplier

• TP_ATR_Multiplier

• UseAutoNewsFilter

• UseBreakEven

• UseClassicTrailingStop

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Recommended instrument: XAUUSD.

• Recommended timeframe: M5.

• It is recommended to use low-latency brokers with tight spreads.

• It is recommended to test the system on a demo account before trading on a live account.

IMPORTANT

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for the configuration and management of their trading account.

Once you have purchased the version, please contact me to receive the configuration file.