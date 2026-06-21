Prodesk Panel Pro

5

Prodesk Panel Pro – Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Set stop loss and take profit with the mouse cursor. The same goes for pending orders. Just set where the order will open by moving the mouse to the right position.


Prodesk Panel Pro is the complete and unlimited version of Prodesk Panel, designed for traders who want more speed, control, and precision when executing manual trades on MetaTrader 5.

With a modern visual interface directly on the chart, Prodesk Panel Pro allows you to open, manage, monitor, and close trades with much more agility than using the standard MT5 order window.

The Pro version can be used on any symbol supported by your broker, including Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and other available markets. 
caution, you need use diff magic numbers each symbol.

Main features:

  • Unlimited use on any trading symbol.

  • Fast Buy and Sell market execution.

  • Pending order creation directly from the panel.

  • Automatic pending order type detection: Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, and Sell Stop.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit setup in points.

  • Manual lot control with quick lot preset buttons.

  • Separate lot, stop, and target settings for market and pending orders.

  • Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit selection directly on the chart.

  • Real-time open trade result.

  • Daily result tracking.

  • Open position and pending order monitoring.

  • Individual position closing using the “X” button on the chart.

  • Buttons to close positions, cancel orders, reverse trades, or cancel all orders and close all positions.

  • Collapsible panel sections to save chart space.

  • Language switch between English and Portuguese.

  • Duplicate-click protection to help avoid accidental multiple entries.

  • Account information display, including balance, equity, and total profit.

  • Clean, modern, and practical interface focused on manual trading efficiency.

Prodesk Panel Pro is ideal for traders who want a faster and more organized way to trade manually, with clear risk control, quick execution, and full flexibility across multiple assets.

Trade faster. Manage better. Stay in control.

Pro version: fully unlocked for all symbols.


Reviews 1
Adeni Ferreira
222
Adeni Ferreira 2026.07.16 21:17 
 

Excepcional, Excelente, um dos melhores que encontrei free.

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Prodesk Forge
Diego Waldecir Riboli
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Prodesk Forge was developed for traders who want more than just a simple robot. It is a complete automated trading structure, with 4 internal trading engines working inside a single Expert Advisor, designed to explore opportunities in two of the strongest and most volatile markets in the world: Gold and Bitcoin. While many EAs depend on only one setup, Prodesk Forge combines multiple internal modules in one single system, giving the robot more ways to read the market, more opportunities to act,
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Adeni Ferreira
222
Adeni Ferreira 2026.07.16 21:17 
 

Excepcional, Excelente, um dos melhores que encontrei free.

Diego Waldecir Riboli
261
Reply from developer Diego Waldecir Riboli 2026.07.16 21:46
Obrigado pelo Feedback amigo, qualquer sugestão comenta aí que sempre tento melhorar de acordo com a necessidade . Abraço
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