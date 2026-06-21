Prodesk Panel Pro – Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5



Set stop loss and take profit with the mouse cursor. The same goes for pending orders. Just set where the order will open by moving the mouse to the right position.





Prodesk Panel Pro is the complete and unlimited version of Prodesk Panel, designed for traders who want more speed, control, and precision when executing manual trades on MetaTrader 5.

With a modern visual interface directly on the chart, Prodesk Panel Pro allows you to open, manage, monitor, and close trades with much more agility than using the standard MT5 order window.

The Pro version can be used on any symbol supported by your broker, including Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and other available markets.

caution, you need use diff magic numbers each symbol.

Main features:

Unlimited use on any trading symbol.

Fast Buy and Sell market execution.

Pending order creation directly from the panel.

Automatic pending order type detection: Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, and Sell Stop.

Stop Loss and Take Profit setup in points.

Manual lot control with quick lot preset buttons.

Separate lot, stop, and target settings for market and pending orders.

Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit selection directly on the chart.

Real-time open trade result.

Daily result tracking.

Open position and pending order monitoring.

Individual position closing using the “X” button on the chart.

Buttons to close positions, cancel orders, reverse trades, or cancel all orders and close all positions.

Collapsible panel sections to save chart space.

Language switch between English and Portuguese.

Duplicate-click protection to help avoid accidental multiple entries.

Account information display, including balance, equity, and total profit.

Clean, modern, and practical interface focused on manual trading efficiency.

Prodesk Panel Pro is ideal for traders who want a faster and more organized way to trade manually, with clear risk control, quick execution, and full flexibility across multiple assets.

Trade faster. Manage better. Stay in control.

Pro version: fully unlocked for all symbols.