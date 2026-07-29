The Simple Background MT5 indicator was created to provide traders with the ease of customizing their MetaTrader interface with a preferred background/wallpaper image. It's very straightforward.





Let's get straight to the point:





1. Install the indicator;





2. Choose your preferred image in formats such as jpg, png, etc. Open the image in Paint and save it as a .bmp file;





3. After saving the image as a .bmp file, place it in the images folder (following this path in the MQL5 terminal: \Images);





4. Insert the indicator into the chart and in the parameters, enter the name you saved the image with in the folder;





5. By default, the dimensions are 1366x768, but we recommend changing them to the original dimensions of your image for a better experience.



