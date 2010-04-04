Equal Highs and Lows Support an Resistance Mapping
- Indicators
- Darren Graham Pallatina
- Version: 1.0
My other indicators
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156702
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153968 (FREE)
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153960 (FREE)
⚡ MyFXRoom Vortex – Equal Highs & Lows Detector
Recommended Settings
-
Bars Between Touches: 6
-
Level Tolerance: 10
(A balanced starting point for most pairs/timeframes — adjust to match volatility and how you define “equal highs/lows.”)
What it does
MyFXRoom Vortex automatically detects, validates, and draws Equal Highs and Equal Lows from confirmed 5-bar swing points. It highlights key support/resistance made by multiple unbroken reactions — the same price areas many traders treat as liquidity zones.
Unlike static S/R tools, Vortex adapts as price action unfolds: it confirms new structure and removes invalidated levels automatically. Every line shown is a validated, unbroken swing-derived level.
🔍 Core Features
Automatic Detection of Equal Highs & Lows
-
Uses internally calculated 5-bar ZigZag swings (non-repainting).
-
Spots repeated retests of the same price area to form true S/R.
Touch Strength Classification (Visual Cues)
-
White lines (2 touches) = developing levels
-
Red lines (3+ touches) = strong confirmed levels
-
Broken levels are automatically deleted in real time.
Precision Control
-
Adjustable thresholds to fine-tune detection per pair/timeframe.
-
Configure to match your definition of “equal highs/lows” — tighter for scalpers, wider for swing/HTF liquidity mapping.
Smart Performance
-
Optimized, frequent break checks for responsive updates.
-
Automatic cleanup on deinitialization.
-
Lightweight and efficient across symbols and timeframes.
Fully Stand-Alone
-
No external indicators, GlobalVariables, DLLs, or files.
📈 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any chart/timeframe.
-
Start with Level Tolerance = 10 and Bars Between Touches = 6.
-
Watch Vortex plot unbroken S/R levels and automatically remove any that are broken.
💡 Tips
-
Tight pairs (e.g., EURUSD M15) often work best with smaller tolerances (3–5 points).
-
Volatile pairs or higher timeframes (e.g., XAUUSD H1/H4) may need wider tolerances (15–30 points).
-
Increasing Min Bars Between Touches filters short-term noise.
🧠 Summary
MyFXRoom Vortex is a precision tool for finding retested swing levels — the Equal Highs and Equal Lows that define robust support/resistance. These levels often align with liquidity building or sweep zones and can anchor high-probability trade plans.