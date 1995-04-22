Golden Tut V Breakout pro

GOLDEN TUT — Volumetric Breakout v10.04 Professional Algorithmic EA | XAUUSD | MetaTrader 5 | Timeframe: M30 limited Launch Offer:Get it now at the exclusive introductory price, Once the first three ( 3 ) copies are sold, the price will increase to $ 250. Only 1 copy remains at this price!

GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.04

Available Platforms

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

READ THIS BEFORE USING

This EA is not designed to generate dozens of trades per day.

If you judge the quality of a trading system by the number of trades it executes, expect frequent trading activity, or are looking for a robot that reacts to every market movement, then this EA may not be the right choice for you. We believe it is important to be completely transparent about this from the outset.

The approach behind this EA is fundamentally different.

The system is designed to be selective and patient. It does not enter the market simply for the sake of being active. Instead, it waits for opportunities that meet the specific conditions defined by its trading strategy.

As a result, the EA may go for hours, or even days, without opening a single position. This is not a malfunction, and it does not indicate an incorrect configuration. It is simply how the system is designed to operate.

The objective is not to maximize the number of trades, but to focus on the quality and relevance of each trading opportunity.

"One well-timed trade can be worth a hundred random ones"

If you believe that quality matters more than quantity, then this approach may be the right fit for you.

OVERVIEW

GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.04 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD.

The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability breakout opportunities by combining volatility analysis with volume confirmation.

The EA is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are satisfied. Depending on market activity, there may be extended periods without opening new positions. This behavior is intentional and reflects the underlying strategy logic.

TRADING LOGIC

The trading algorithm combines multiple analytical components to validate potential entries:

ATR-based volatility analysis

Volume Moving Average confirmation

Breakout validation

Trend confirmation

Intelligent signal re-entry

Balance-based risk management

The strategy does not use averaging techniques or position multiplication.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The EA includes integrated risk-control mechanisms designed to manage exposure during trading:

Balance-percentage Stop Loss

Spread protection

Free-margin verification

TRADING FEATURES

No Grid strategy

No Martingale strategy

No Averaging Down

REQUIREMENTS

Parameter Requirement Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M30 Account Type ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support Minimum Deposit USD 1,000 Recommended Deposit USD 2,000 or higher Recommended Leverage 1:500 VPS Recommended for continuous operation

BACKTESTING

Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.

Trading results may vary depending on several factors, including:

Broker execution

Spreads

Commissions

Market liquidity

Historical data quality

Past backtesting results should not be considered a guarantee of future performance.

COMPATIBILITY

Primary Platform: MetaTrader 5

A separate version is also available for MetaTrader 4.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer selective entries rather than frequent trading activity.

The number of trades depends entirely on current market conditions and the predefined strategy rules.

Periods without trades are completely normal when the required entry conditions are not met.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or provide protection against losses. Traders should understand the risks involved and use appropriate risk management.

NOTE

This is unlimited version.