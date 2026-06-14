Golden Tut V Breakout

# GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.04





Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5





Available for:

• MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

• MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

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Overview

GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.03 is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability breakout opportunities by combining volatility analysis with volume confirmation.

The EA is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are satisfied. Depending on market activity, there may be extended periods without opening new positions. This behavior is intentional and reflects the strategy logic.

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Trading Logic

The trading algorithm combines several components:

• ATR-based volatility analysis

• Volume Moving Average confirmation

• Breakout validation

• Trend confirmation

• Intelligent signal re-entry

• Balance-based risk management





The strategy does not use averaging techniques or position multiplication.

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Risk Management





The EA includes integrated risk control features:





• Balance percentage stop loss

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Trading session filters

• Automatic position management

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Trading Features

• Single-position trading logic

• Confirmed breakout entries

• Volume confirmation filter

• ATR volatility filter

• Re-entry only after new valid signals

• No Grid strategy

• No Martingale strategy

• No Averaging Down

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Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000



Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.





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Version 10.04

Changes introduced in this version:

• Stop loss changed from a fixed USD value to a balance percentage model.

• Risk protection now scales automatically with account size.

• Improved global position protection.

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Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.

Trading results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data quality.

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Compatibility

Designed for MetaTrader 5.

Available separately for MetaTrader 4.

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Important Information

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer selective entries rather than frequent trading activity.

The number of trades depends entirely on market conditions and the strategy rules.

Periods without trades are normal when entry conditions are not met.

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Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or protection from losses.