Golden Tut V Breakout

5
# GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.04

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Available for:
• MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
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Overview
GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.03 is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability breakout opportunities by combining volatility analysis with volume confirmation.
The EA is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are satisfied. Depending on market activity, there may be extended periods without opening new positions. This behavior is intentional and reflects the strategy logic.
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Trading Logic
The trading algorithm combines several components:
• ATR-based volatility analysis
• Volume Moving Average confirmation
• Breakout validation
• Trend confirmation
• Intelligent signal re-entry
• Balance-based risk management

The strategy does not use averaging techniques or position multiplication.
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Risk Management

The EA includes integrated risk control features:

• Balance percentage stop loss
• Spread protection
• Free margin verification
• Trading session filters
• Automatic position management
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Trading Features
• Single-position trading logic
• Confirmed breakout entries
• Volume confirmation filter
• ATR volatility filter
• Re-entry only after new valid signals
• No Grid strategy
• No Martingale strategy
• No Averaging Down
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Requirements
Symbol:  XAUUSD
Timeframe:  M30
Account Type:   ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support
Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

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Version 10.04
Changes introduced in this version:
• Stop loss changed from a fixed USD value to a balance percentage model.
• Risk protection now scales automatically with account size.
• Improved global position protection.
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Backtesting
Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.
Trading results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data quality.
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Compatibility
Designed for MetaTrader 5.
Available separately for MetaTrader 4.
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Important Information
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer selective entries rather than frequent trading activity.
The number of trades depends entirely on market conditions and the strategy rules.
Periods without trades are normal when entry conditions are not met.
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Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or protection from losses.
Reviews 2
Grrri
35
Grrri 2026.08.06 12:01 
 

I've been running the EA on live account with safe config (0.01 lot for 1000 depo) for almost almost 2 months, and my result is 74 usd in profit. The entries are fantastic. Only once it went into a bit of dd (-70) but market quickly recovered. I have almost become a fan of the developer when I realize that this EA has a time trial which is not mentioned in the description. And then when i wanted to buy it i only see 3 month rent option... The developer is super responsive and supportive, I only wish that there were a normal buy option.

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Grrri
35
Grrri 2026.08.06 12:01 
 

I've been running the EA on live account with safe config (0.01 lot for 1000 depo) for almost almost 2 months, and my result is 74 usd in profit. The entries are fantastic. Only once it went into a bit of dd (-70) but market quickly recovered. I have almost become a fan of the developer when I realize that this EA has a time trial which is not mentioned in the description. And then when i wanted to buy it i only see 3 month rent option... The developer is super responsive and supportive, I only wish that there were a normal buy option.

Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
3459
Reply from developer Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad 2026.08.06 12:19
Thank you so much for your honest and detailed review—I truly appreciate you taking the time to share your real trading experience. I'm especially glad to hear that you've been happy with the entries and that the EA has performed well using a conservative risk setup. Achieving approximately **7.4% growth** on a **$1,000 account** over nearly **two months**, while prioritizing capital preservation and navigating such a volatile market, is, in my opinion, a very satisfying result. Feedback like yours is incredibly valuable, both for improving the product and for helping other traders make informed decisions. Regarding the licensing model, thank you for your suggestion. I'll seriously consider adding a **one-time purchase (lifetime) option** for the paid version in the future, as I understand that many traders prefer owning a license rather than renewing a rental. Thanks again for your support and your fair review. It genuinely means a lot to me as an independent developer.
Mohamed sharaf
28
Mohamed sharaf 2026.07.02 14:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
3459
Reply from developer Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad 2026.07.02 15:13
I’m really glad to hear your feedback — and I appreciate your evaluation 👌 I wish you continued success with your results. Just make sure to always run the code on a VPS to ensure stable execution and avoid any connection interruptions during trading. This makes a big difference in long-term performance. Also, make sure the spread value in the settings is properly adjusted to match your broker, and set it slightly higher than your broker’s actual spread to avoid inaccurate entries during volatile conditions. Most importantly, keep proper risk management in mind: ensure your balance is sufficient for the system to operate safely, ideally around $1000 per 0.01 lot, so you can trade more securely and avoid unnecessary pressure on your account during drawdowns. If you want, send me your results anytime — I can help you further optimize and improve the EA.
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