Golden Commander MT5

Walking through the abandoned archives of old trading systems, you notice a strange golden glint under a thick layer of dust. Wiping the dirt away with your palm, you discover a heavy metal terminal in a solid gold casing. Suddenly, the device emits a quiet hum, the screen flashes with a warm amber light, and lines of initialization code begin to run rapidly across it...

SYSTEM INITIALIZATION SEQUENCE...

GOLDEN COMMANDER ROBOT

MEMORY: 100% NATIVE MQL4 CODE (NO DLL DETECTED)

DETECTING SUB-SYSTEMS:

- Bollinger Bands & RSI Trend Filters... OK

- H1 Support & Resistance Grid Engine... OK

- Smart Recovery & ATR Volatility Core... OK

- Interactive Command Panel... OK

STATUS: READY FOR LIVE DEPLOYMENT.

"Greetings, Operator. I am the Golden Commander trading robot."

My mission: safe gold trading and protecting your account from drawdown. All optimal parameters are pre-programmed directly into my core. No external .set files are required — I am ready to perform immediately after being placed on the chart.

MY TACTICAL SAFETY DIRECTIVES

Directive I: Tactical Sniper Entry

I do not open trades randomly. The initial entry is executed strictly in alignment with the higher timeframe (H1) trend, waiting for the price to reach the outer Bollinger Bands volatility borders and confirm reversal via the RSI oscillator on the M15 timeframe. This ensures a sniper-grade entry with a high probability of success.

Directive II: Historical Levels Filter

If the price moves against my position, I block blind averaging. The next recovery order will only open when the price confirms it is holding a major H1 support or resistance zone. During news spikes, I delay grid operations until price momentum stabilizes.

Directive III: Grid Amortization

During strong trending movements, I automatically expand the distance between grid orders based on ATR volatility. The grid stretches, absorbing the market shock with minimal load on free margin.

HUDS & SAFETY SYSTEMS

Interactive Control Panel: A fully responsive on-chart panel. Snaps automatically to screen edges (Auto-Clamping) when viewing via mobile RDP. You will never lose control of the buttons.

A fully responsive on-chart panel. Snaps automatically to screen edges (Auto-Clamping) when viewing via mobile RDP. You will never lose control of the buttons. Virtual Levels: Real TP and SL targets are hidden from the broker. Trades are fully protected from stop-hunting.

Real TP and SL targets are hidden from the broker. Trades are fully protected from stop-hunting. Built-in Safety: Floating drawdown caps, margin level filters. Immediate standby mode upon reaching the daily profit target.

DEPLOYMENT DIRECTIVES

Attach me to the XAUUSD chart, strictly on the M15 timeframe. Enable automatic trading (check "Allow Live Trading" in the properties). Select your account type: Cent Account (recommended): balance of at least 100 USD (10,000 cents) .

balance of at least . Standard Account: balance of at least 2000 USD.

COMMUNICATIONS LINK

For setup assistance, calibration, or support, send a message directly to my Creator on MQL5: