Autotrail Lm Pro Manager

AUTOTRAIL LM PRO MANAGER v3.30

Professional management of manual trades across all symbols

Autotrail LM Pro Manager is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage all manually opened positions, including trades on symbols other than the chart where the EA is installed.

You do not need to attach the manager to every chart.

For example, you can install it on a single XAUUSD chart and manage manual trades opened on:

  • XAUUSD

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Metals

  • Energies

  • Other CFDs offered by your broker

Its main feature is fully money-based trade management.

Stop Loss, Break-even and trailing management do not depend on the number of points travelled by the price. The system directly monitors the actual profit or loss of each individual position.

This solves one of the main limitations of traditional point-based trailing systems: every market has a different point value, tick size and volatility.

With Autotrail LM Pro Manager, the same money-management logic can be applied across completely different instruments.

WHY IT IS DIFFERENT FROM A STANDARD TRAILING STOP

A traditional trailing stop works in points.

For example, 100 points on XAUUSD do not have the same financial value as 100 points on EURUSD, BTCUSD or an index.

The financial result also changes according to the trade volume.

Autotrail LM Pro Manager monitors the actual monetary result of the position.

When the trailing trigger is set to €0.80, it activates when that specific trade actually reaches €0.80 in profit, regardless of the symbol, the number of points travelled or the selected volume.

This makes trade management:

  • easier;

  • more consistent;

  • more precise;

  • easier to understand;

  • suitable for multi-symbol portfolios.

Monetary values follow the account currency. On a EUR-denominated account, the values directly represent euros.

VIRTUAL MONEY-BASED TRAILING

The virtual trailing system is the core of the manager.

Unlike a standard trailing stop, the EA does not continuously move the Stop Loss on the broker’s server.

The program records the maximum profit reached by each individual position and calculates a protected profit level.

When the current profit falls back to the virtually protected level, the manager closes the position at market.

Example

Settings:

  • Trail Start: €0.80

  • Trail Lock: €0.20

  • Trail Step: €0.05

How it works:

  1. The position reaches €0.80 profit.

  2. The trailing system activates and virtually protects €0.20.

  3. The profit rises to €0.85.

  4. The protected level advances to €0.25.

  5. The profit rises to €1.00.

  6. The protected level advances to €0.40.

  7. If the profit falls back to €0.40, the position is closed.

The trailing system follows the highest profit reached without being affected by point-value differences between symbols.

MONEY-BASED STOP LOSS

The manager can automatically apply a Stop Loss based on a predefined financial loss.

Example:

  • Stop Loss: €5.00

The system calculates the price distance required for the theoretical loss of the position to equal approximately €5.00.

The calculation is performed separately for every trade and considers:

  • symbol;

  • volume;

  • tick size;

  • tick value;

  • Buy or Sell direction.

The manager also uses a virtual monetary safety check.

If the real Stop Loss does not perfectly match the requested amount because of broker restrictions, slippage or market conditions, the EA continues monitoring the actual loss and may close the trade when the configured monetary threshold is reached.

MONEY-BASED BREAK-EVEN

Break-even management is also based on monetary values rather than points.

Example:

  • Break-even Start: €0.50

  • Break-even Lock: €0.10

When the position reaches €0.50 profit, the system protects approximately €0.10.

This helps prevent a trade that has reached the selected profit level from completely turning into a losing position, except in cases involving slippage, gaps or abnormal market conditions.

Break-even is calculated individually for each symbol and trade volume.

MULTI-SYMBOL MANAGEMENT FROM ONE CHART

Autotrail LM Pro Manager can be installed on one chart while monitoring all manual positions in the trading account.

It does not matter whether the main chart is XAUUSD.

The manager can continue monitoring, for example:

  • a Buy position on EURUSD;

  • a Sell position on XAUUSD;

  • a NASDAQ position;

  • a BTCUSD position;

  • a position on any other available symbol.

The EA periodically scans all open positions.

This means that its management logic does not exclusively depend on new ticks arriving on the main chart symbol.

MANUAL TRADES ONLY

When the manual-trade option is enabled, the manager controls only positions with Magic Number zero.

This allows other Expert Advisors to continue operating on the same account without automatically mixing their trades with manually opened positions.

Recommended configuration:

  • Manage All Symbols: true

  • Manage Manual Only: true

With this configuration, the program manages all manual positions while leaving trades opened by other robots separate.

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

The manager includes a graphical dashboard that provides quick access to the most important information and controls.

The dashboard can display or manage:

  • manager status;

  • number of managed positions;

  • combined floating profit;

  • monetary Stop Loss;

  • break-even activation level;

  • break-even locked profit;

  • trailing activation level;

  • initial trailing lock;

  • monetary trailing step;

  • default volume for manual buttons;

  • trend structure across selected timeframes;

  • main chart symbol information;

  • spread;

  • economic calendar;

  • Buy and Sell buttons;

  • closing of managed positions;

  • manager activation and deactivation.

MAIN BENEFITS

One manager for the whole account

There is no need to attach a separate copy of the EA to every symbol.

Real monetary management

The behaviour does not change simply because a symbol has a different number of decimal places or point value.

Designed for manual trading

Open positions using your own trading strategy and let the manager handle risk and profit protection.

Progressive profit protection

The virtual trailing system follows the highest profit reached and progressively increases the protected amount.

Simple configuration

Parameters are expressed using clear monetary values.

Compatible with different volumes

Every position is calculated individually according to its trade size.

Separation from other robots

The manager can be configured to completely ignore trades opened by other Expert Advisors.

WHO IT IS DESIGNED FOR

Autotrail LM Pro Manager is suitable for:

  • discretionary traders;

  • manual scalpers;

  • intraday traders;

  • multi-symbol traders;

  • users who want to protect small profits quickly;

  • traders who do not want to manually calculate points, pips and tick values;

  • users who combine manual trades with automated trading systems.

The manager does not provide entry signals and does not decide when to buy or sell.

The trader remains fully responsible for the entry strategy, while the EA manages the position after it has been opened.

QUICK START GUIDE

1. Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Select File.

  3. Select Open Data Folder.

  4. Open the MQL5 folder.

  5. Open the Experts folder.

  6. Copy the Expert Advisor file into the folder.

  7. Open MetaEditor.

  8. Compile the file.

  9. Return to MetaTrader 5.

  10. Refresh the Expert Advisor list.

2. Attaching the manager

  1. Open any chart, such as XAUUSD.

  2. Drag Autotrail LM Pro Manager onto the chart.

  3. Allow algorithmic trading.

  4. Enable the MetaTrader 5 Algo Trading button.

  5. Confirm that the dashboard displays “AUTO MANAGER: ON”.

You do not need to open one chart for every symbol.

3. Recommended starting settings

Balanced example configuration:

  • Stop Loss Money: €5.00

  • Break-even Start: €0.50

  • Break-even Lock: €0.10

  • Trail Start: €0.80

  • Trail Lock: €0.20

  • Trail Step: €0.05

  • Manage All Symbols: true

  • Manage Manual Only: true

These values are examples only and should be adjusted according to account size, volume, symbol and trading strategy.

4. Opening trades

A trade can be opened:

  • manually from MetaTrader 5;

  • through the manager’s Buy and Sell buttons;

  • from MetaTrader 5 mobile;

  • from another terminal connected to the same trading account.

Once the position is detected, the manager automatically applies the configured management rules.

5. How virtual trailing works

Virtual trailing activates only when the position reaches the Trail Start amount.

Before that point, no virtual trailing protection is active.

After activation:

  • Trail Lock becomes protected;

  • each additional Trail Step increases the protected profit;

  • if the profit falls to the protected level, the position is closed.

6. Changing parameters

The main values can be changed directly from the dashboard.

After entering a new value:

  1. confirm the change;

  2. verify the displayed value;

  3. make sure the manager remains active.

The new configuration is then applied according to the program’s management logic.

7. Virtual trailing requirements

Because trailing protection is virtual:

  • MetaTrader 5 must remain open;

  • the Expert Advisor must remain active;

  • Algo Trading must be enabled;

  • the account must remain connected to the broker;

  • the computer or VPS must have a stable connection.

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

RISK WARNING

Autotrail LM Pro Manager is a trade-management tool and does not guarantee profits.

Spread, commissions, swaps, slippage, market gaps, execution speed and broker specifications may cause actual results to differ from the configured theoretical values.

During fast market conditions, a position may be closed at a different amount from the virtually protected level.

Before using the manager on a live account, users should:

  • test it on a demo account;

  • verify its behaviour with their broker;

  • use volumes suitable for their account size;

  • avoid monetary settings that are too small compared with spread and commissions;

  • use a stable internet connection or VPS.

Trading involves a risk of capital loss.

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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
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Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trinh Dat
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Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
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Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Утилиты
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Salvatore Petrazzuolo
18
Salvatore Petrazzuolo 2026.07.01 09:28 
 

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Mihaela Negoescu
23
Mihaela Negoescu 2026.06.17 21:21 
 

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