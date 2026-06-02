DTC Crossover Indicator

MT5 Indicator · M5 Timeframe · Any Chart
DTC Crossover
EMA Ribbon · Clean Signals · Visual Trade Setup

DTC Crossover is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who prefer clean signals, a structured chart view, and visual trade zones. The indicator is built specifically for the M5 timeframe and can be used on any chart across different markets.

Clear structure instead of overloaded charts

The indicator visualizes potential BUY and SELL areas directly on the chart and displays entry, stop, and multiple target zones in a clean and structured way. An integrated dashboard also helps traders assess the current market situation faster — without revealing the internal logic or strategy.

  • Designed for the M5 timeframe
  • Works on any chart
  • BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart
  • Visual entry, stop, and target zones
  • Multiple take-profit levels
  • Integrated dashboard
  • Clear trend visualization
  • Built for MetaTrader 5
DTC Crossover · MT5 Indicator
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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English Small Swing Indicator is a clean and modern MT5 indicator designed to detect confirmed swing points directly on the chart. It marks potential BUY and SELL areas and helps traders read market structure in a clearer and more visual way. The logic is based on pivot detection combined with an ATR filter. This helps reduce smaller, irrelevant market movements and highlights more meaningful swing structures. The colored price line provides an additional visual view of the current market direct
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