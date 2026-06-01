English

Small Swing Indicator is a clean and modern MT5 indicator designed to detect confirmed swing points directly on the chart. It marks potential BUY and SELL areas and helps traders read market structure in a clearer and more visual way.

The logic is based on pivot detection combined with an ATR filter. This helps reduce smaller, irrelevant market movements and highlights more meaningful swing structures. The colored price line provides an additional visual view of the current market direction.

An integrated dashboard displays important information such as status, current price, latest BUY/SELL signal, ATR value, minimum swing movement and total signal count. Alerts and push notifications can be enabled optionally.

Features:

Automatic BUY and SELL labels

Confirmed pivot swing detection

ATR filter to reduce unnecessary signals

Integrated chart dashboard

Two-color price line for better market overview

Customizable colors, label sizes and dashboard position

Optional alerts and push notifications

Suitable for Forex, Gold, indices and other markets

Small Swing Indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean swing structures, simple visual signals and a professional chart overview.