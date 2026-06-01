Small Swing Indicator

English

Small Swing Indicator is a clean and modern MT5 indicator designed to detect confirmed swing points directly on the chart. It marks potential BUY and SELL areas and helps traders read market structure in a clearer and more visual way.

The logic is based on pivot detection combined with an ATR filter. This helps reduce smaller, irrelevant market movements and highlights more meaningful swing structures. The colored price line provides an additional visual view of the current market direction.

An integrated dashboard displays important information such as status, current price, latest BUY/SELL signal, ATR value, minimum swing movement and total signal count. Alerts and push notifications can be enabled optionally.

Features:

  • Automatic BUY and SELL labels

  • Confirmed pivot swing detection

  • ATR filter to reduce unnecessary signals

  • Integrated chart dashboard

  • Two-color price line for better market overview

  • Customizable colors, label sizes and dashboard position

  • Optional alerts and push notifications

  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, indices and other markets

Small Swing Indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean swing structures, simple visual signals and a professional chart overview.


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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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DTC Crossover Indicator
Auras & Bielawski GbR
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MT5 Indicator · M5 Timeframe · Any Chart DTC Crossover EMA Ribbon · Clean Signals · Visual Trade Setup DTC Crossover is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who prefer clean signals, a structured chart view, and visual trade zones. The indicator is built specifically for the M5 timeframe and can be used on any chart across different markets. Clear structure instead of overloaded charts The indicator visualizes potential BUY and SELL areas directly on the chart and displays
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