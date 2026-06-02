DTC Crossover Indicator
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
MT5 Indicator · M5 Timeframe · Any ChartDTC Crossover
EMA Ribbon · Clean Signals · Visual Trade Setup
DTC Crossover is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who prefer clean signals, a structured chart view, and visual trade zones. The indicator is built specifically for the M5 timeframe and can be used on any chart across different markets.
Clear structure instead of overloaded charts
The indicator visualizes potential BUY and SELL areas directly on the chart and displays entry, stop, and multiple target zones in a clean and structured way. An integrated dashboard also helps traders assess the current market situation faster — without revealing the internal logic or strategy.
- Designed for the M5 timeframe
- Works on any chart
- BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart
- Visual entry, stop, and target zones
- Multiple take-profit levels
- Integrated dashboard
- Clear trend visualization
- Built for MetaTrader 5
DTC Crossover · MT5 Indicator