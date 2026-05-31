Luminus Gold Pro

💎 Luminus PRO – High-Performance Quantitative Algorithm

Luminus PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders and investors seeking institutional consistency and mathematical precision in global financial markets. By combining macro trend tracking with dynamic volatility layers, this EA executes trades surgically, maximizing profit potential while keeping risk under strict control.

Forget strategies that rely on luck. Luminus PRO is built purely on statistical data and rapid execution algorithms designed to extract consistent returns from the market.

📈 Proven Track Record (Real Tick Backtest Results):

Profit Factor: 3.01 — Exceptionally high return for every dollar at risk.

Win Rate: 80.39% winning trades (reaching up to 82.92% on Long positions).

Strict Risk Control: Maximum Equity Drawdown of only 11.22%.

History Quality: 99% real ticks modeling, ensuring maximum backtest reliability.

🛠️ Key Features:

Smart Trend Filters: The EA only enters trades aligned with the dominant institutional order flow using built-in momentum and direction filters (ADX/ATR).

Built-in Capital Protection: Features automated Break-Even and Trailing Stop management to lock in profits and shield the account from sudden market reversals.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: An advanced algorithm that scales position sizes proportionally to the account balance, optimizing compounding growth.

Advanced News Filter: Avoids the high volatility generated by high-impact macroeconomic events to protect your capital.

⚙️ How to Setup the EA (Step-by-Step Guide)

Setting up Luminus PRO is quick and intuitive, designed to get you up and running in just a few clicks.

File Installation: Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Go to File > Open Data Folder .

Navigate to the MQL5 > Experts folder and paste the EA file ( .ex5 ) inside.

Restart MetaTrader 5 or right-click "Experts" in the Navigator window and hit "Refresh". Chart Setup: Open the chart for your target asset (e.g., EURUSD or XAUUSD ).

Select the M3 Timeframe (3 Minutes).

Drag and drop Luminus PRO from the Navigator panel onto the chart. Adjusting Input Parameters: CRITICAL FOR LIVE TRADING: In the Inputs tab, find the InpMarketValidationMode parameter and set it to false . (Note: Setting this to true is only used for the MQL5 automatic validation process and restricts the EA's core algorithm).

Adjust risk and lot management settings according to your preferences and click "OK". Activating the EA: Make sure the "Algo Trading" button on the top toolbar of MetaTrader 5 is enabled (turned green).

A blue hat or execution icon will appear in the top right corner of the chart, indicating that Luminus PRO is running and actively scanning the market.

🎛️ Input Parameters Explanation

Luminus PRO comes optimized out of the box, but offers full flexibility to tailor the algorithm to your risk profile.