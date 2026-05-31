Luminus Gold Pro

💎 Luminus PRO – High-Performance Quantitative Algorithm

Luminus PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders and investors seeking institutional consistency and mathematical precision in global financial markets. By combining macro trend tracking with dynamic volatility layers, this EA executes trades surgically, maximizing profit potential while keeping risk under strict control.

Forget strategies that rely on luck. Luminus PRO is built purely on statistical data and rapid execution algorithms designed to extract consistent returns from the market.

📈 Proven Track Record (Real Tick Backtest Results):

  • Profit Factor: 3.01 — Exceptionally high return for every dollar at risk.

  • Win Rate: 80.39% winning trades (reaching up to 82.92% on Long positions).

  • Strict Risk Control: Maximum Equity Drawdown of only 11.22%.

  • History Quality: 99% real ticks modeling, ensuring maximum backtest reliability.

🛠️ Key Features:

  • Smart Trend Filters: The EA only enters trades aligned with the dominant institutional order flow using built-in momentum and direction filters (ADX/ATR).

  • Built-in Capital Protection: Features automated Break-Even and Trailing Stop management to lock in profits and shield the account from sudden market reversals.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: An advanced algorithm that scales position sizes proportionally to the account balance, optimizing compounding growth.

  • Advanced News Filter: Avoids the high volatility generated by high-impact macroeconomic events to protect your capital.

⚙️ How to Setup the EA (Step-by-Step Guide)

Setting up Luminus PRO is quick and intuitive, designed to get you up and running in just a few clicks.

  1. File Installation:

    • Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

    • Go to File > Open Data Folder.

    • Navigate to the MQL5 > Experts folder and paste the EA file ( .ex5 ) inside.

    • Restart MetaTrader 5 or right-click "Experts" in the Navigator window and hit "Refresh".

  2. Chart Setup:

    • Open the chart for your target asset (e.g., EURUSD or XAUUSD).

    • Select the M3 Timeframe (3 Minutes).

    • Drag and drop Luminus PRO from the Navigator panel onto the chart.

  3. Adjusting Input Parameters:

    • CRITICAL FOR LIVE TRADING: In the Inputs tab, find the InpMarketValidationMode parameter and set it to false . (Note: Setting this to true is only used for the MQL5 automatic validation process and restricts the EA's core algorithm).

    • Adjust risk and lot management settings according to your preferences and click "OK".

  4. Activating the EA:

    • Make sure the "Algo Trading" button on the top toolbar of MetaTrader 5 is enabled (turned green).

    • A blue hat or execution icon will appear in the top right corner of the chart, indicating that Luminus PRO is running and actively scanning the market.

🎛️ Input Parameters Explanation

Luminus PRO comes optimized out of the box, but offers full flexibility to tailor the algorithm to your risk profile.

  • InpMarketValidationMode (Validation Mode):

    • true : Enables the light security mode required to pass MQL5 automated tests.

    • false : (RECOMMENDED FOR LIVE TRADING) Activates the main engine with full institutional risk management and original algorithms.

  • InpMAPeriod (MA Period): Defines the Moving Average period used as a macro reference to identify the market direction.

  • InpNiveis (Grid Levels Configuration): A volatility-based mathematical sequence that defines the exact spacing for positioning orders on the chart.

  • InpToleranciaPoints (Tolerance in Points): Approximation margin (in points) for the EA to consider that the price has touched a specific level.

  • InpUseADX / InpADX_Period / InpADX_MinLevel : Activates and calibrates the trend strength filter. The EA ignores directionless markets when the ADX is low.

  • InpUseATRFilter / InpATR_Period / InpATR_MinPips : Activates and calibrates the real volatility filter. Ensures the EA only operates when there is sufficient liquidity and pip movement.

  • InpLoteDinamico (Dynamic Lot Sizing):

    • true : (Highly Recommended) The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on your account balance (Compounding Interest). For every $150 of capital, the system adds 0.01 lots, safely scaling your gains as the account grows.

    • false : The EA ignores the account size and always operates with the fixed value defined in the field below.

  • InpLoteFixo : The default lot size used if dynamic lot sizing is disabled.

  • InpMaxSpreadPoints (Maximum Spread): Protection that prevents the EA from opening orders during periods of high volatility or excessive spreads.

  • InpTradeCooldownMin (Trade Cooldown): Minimum interval in minutes the EA must wait before opening a new trade in the same direction.

  • InpMaxOpenPositions (Max Open Positions): Limit of orders the EA can keep open simultaneously per asset.

  • InpUseBreakEven / InpBreakEvenPips / InpBreakEvenOffsetPips : Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a small profit margin) as soon as the trade reaches the defined pip target, ensuring a winning trade doesn't turn into a loss.

  • InpUseTrailing / InpTrailingStartPoints / InpTrailingStepPoints : Trailing stop mechanism that moves the Stop Loss in favor of the trade as the price advances, securing maximum profit during strong movements.

  • InpUseNewsFilter (News Filter): Activates operational blocking during high-impact macroeconomic news.

  • InpMinsAntesNoticia / InpMinsDepoisNoticia : Defines how many minutes before and after an important news event the EA will remain paused to protect your capital.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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