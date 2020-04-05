QuantVortex Gold Alpha V13

⚡ QUANT VORTEX ELITE V13 — The XAUUSD (Gold) Specialist

QuantVortex Elite V13 is a high-performance algorithmic trading framework specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 (Highly Optimized) and H1 timeframes. Developed for professional traders, asset managers, and prop firm evaluators, this advanced automated system combines the precision of multi-period momentum analysis with a proprietary structural filtering architecture named the Luminus Engine.

Unlike common grid or martingale systems that destroy accounts and expose capital to toxic drawdowns, QuantVortex operates with a strict institutional approach: one trade at a time, dynamic protection, high selectivity, and a real-time daily loss safety lock.

🎯 THE THREE CORE ENGINEERING PILLARS

  1. Advanced Risk Protection (Controlled Risk): Every market entry is instantly secured by a dynamic Stop Loss based on real ATR volatility. The algorithm features an advanced mathematical Trailing Stop mechanism that protects and locks in profits as the price trends, drastically reducing market exposure and optimizing the risk-to-reward ratio. No grid. No martingale. No dangerous exposure.

  2. Luminus Algorithmic Engine (Market Regime Filter): The underlying algorithm analyzes market structures in real time using a custom Z-Score Volatility and Efficiency Ratio (ER) matrix. It classifies the market into 3 distinct regimes: Trending Expansion, Mean-Reversion, and Low-Volatility Compression. QuantVortex only triggers trades during high-probability breakout and momentum expansion phases, completely avoiding choppy, low-liquidity sideways markets.

  3. Real-Time Daily Loss Lock (Prop Firm Compliant): Built-in equity protection engineered to achieve full compliance with the strict rules of major prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, E8, etc.). You can set your maximum daily loss percentage directly on the screen. If the threshold is breached, the EA instantly kills all active positions and locks out trading operations for the rest of the day to protect your funded capital.

⚙️ WINNING CALIBRATION GUIDE (LIVE CHART SETUP)

To activate the maximum edge and the high-precision math validated in our live trading environments, configure the robot settings exactly with the following parameters:

  • Minimum ADX ( InpADXMin ): Change from 12 to 30. (Ensures the algorithm only triggers under true institutional trend strength).

  • Use Luminus Filter ( InpUseRegime ): Change from false to true. (Engages the market regime structural scanner).

  • Use Support/Resistance Filter ( InpUseSRFilter ): Change from false to true. (Blocks positions directly into major historical price walls).

  • Fractal Period ( InpFractalPeriod ): Keep at 5.

  • Pips Breakout ( InpPipsBreakout ): Keep at 10.

  • Stop Loss ATR Multiplier ( InpStopATR ): Keep at 3.0.

  • Trailing Start Multiplier ( InpTrailingStart ): Keep at 1.5.

  • Trailing Step Multiplier ( InpTrailingStep ): Keep at 0.5.

📊 OPERATIONAL ANALYSIS & REAL STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE

The core logic of QuantVortex V13 was subjected to exhaustive historical testing using real market data from XM Global broker (99% History Quality). The statistics below reflect the pure capital curve WITHOUT the active daily loss lock:

  • Trading Style: Highly selective institutional momentum algorithm. The EA DOES NOT trade like crazy and is not an exchange fee generator (HFT). It waits patiently for precise structural breaks to enter the market with high confidence.

  • Total Trades in the Period: 122 surgical trades (80.33% global win rate).

  • Buy Positions Won: 83.13%

  • Sell Positions Won: 74.36%

  • Profit Factor: 2.39

  • Recovery Factor: 2.31

  • Sharpe Ratio: 5.46 (Extraordinary institutional-grade metric)

  • Max Consecutive Wins: 13 winning trades in a row.

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT & LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS

The EA was mathematically calibrated with an absolute focus on capital preservation. The editable lot parameter on the panel should strictly respect the following account balance ratios:

  • Safe / Conservative Setup (Highly Recommended for Large Accounts & Prop Firms): Allocate $200 USD for every 0.01 trading lot.

    • Example: $2,000 Account Balance = Use a fixed lot size of 0.10.

    • Example: $10,000 Account Balance = Use a fixed lot size of 0.50.

  • Moderate Setup (Accelerated Yield): Allocate $160 USD for every 0.01 trading lot.

    • Example: $1,600 Account Balance = Use a fixed lot size of 0.10.

  • Leverage Warning: These tests were fully validated using a standard 1:100 leverage. If you run the EA on brokers with higher leverage (such as 1:500), these thresholds offer an extraordinary safety margin against broker margin calls (Margin Calls).

🖥️ PROFESSIONAL INTERACTIVE DUAL-LANGUAGE DASHBOARD

  • Language Toggle: Switch instantly between English and Portuguese with a single click.

  • Fully Editable Parameters: Double-click on the input fields inside the dashboard to adjust your Target Lot Size or Max Daily Loss % on the fly, directly on your live chart without opening MetaTrader settings.

  • One-Click Minimize ("M"): Collapse the panel into an ultra-sleek header bar to keep your chart clean, lightweight, and focused purely on price action.

🌐 THE QUANT VORTEX ECOSYSTEM (FUTURE RELEASES)

The internal analytical intelligence of QuantVortex Elite V13 is so robust that we decided to build independent standalone tools from it. Soon, we will release the core indicators that power this robot individually on the MQL5 Market:

  • Luminus Market_RegimeIndicator: The core mathematical engine that auto-detects trend expansion vs. mean-reversion via Z-Score.

  • QuantVortex SR_Trend_Indicator: A high-end support, resistance, and price-action trend tracker optimized for liquidity zones.

By purchasing the Expert Advisor today, you acquire the complete combined power of this ecosystem fully synchronized.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading spot Gold and utilizing financial leverage involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, whether simulated or backtested through MT5 history, does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first to fully understand its operational mechanics before deploying live capital.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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