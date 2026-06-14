Price Action Alpha Pro

PRICE ACTION PRO — The Intelligent Chart Pattern Scanner for MetaTrader 5

Transform the way you analyze the market with Price Action Pro, a powerful indicator developed to automatically identify key chart patterns and trend reversal or continuation signals in real-time.

Forget spending hours manually analyzing charts. Price Action Pro continuously monitors the market and highlights high-probability opportunities directly on your chart.

🔍 What does Price Action Pro do? The indicator scans the market in real-time and automatically identifies classic Price Action patterns, providing clear visual alerts to assist your decision-making.

📈 Detected Chart Patterns ✅ Head and Shoulders ✅ Inverse Head and Shoulders ✅ Double Top ✅ Double Bottom ✅ Triple Top ✅ Triple Bottom ✅ Triangles (Ascending, Descending, and Symmetrical) ✅ Wedges ✅ Flags and Pennants ✅ Diamond Pattern ✅ Saucer Bottom ✅ Bullish and Bearish Channels

🕯️ Recognized Candlestick Patterns ✅ Hammer ✅ Shooting Star ✅ Bullish Engulfing ✅ Bearish Engulfing ✅ Doji ✅ Harami ✅ Pin Bar And various other rejection and reversal signals.

⚡ Exclusive Features 🎯 Real-Time Automated Analysis: The indicator works continuously, looking for opportunities without you needing to watch the chart all day. 📊 Compatible with Any Asset: Works on Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and CFDs. ⏱️ Multi-Timeframe: Can be used from scalping to swing trading. 🔔 Smart Alerts: Receive instant notifications when a new pattern is identified. 🎨 Clean and Professional Interface: Signals are displayed directly on the chart intuitively, without cluttering your screen.

💡 Who is it for? ✔ Beginners wanting to learn Price Action practically. ✔ Intermediate traders looking for speed in analysis. ✔ Advanced traders seeking additional confirmation for their operations. ✔ Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders.

📈 Benefits ✅ Save hours of manual analysis. ✅ Find opportunities before most participants. ✅ Reduce emotional errors. ✅ Have a more objective reading of the market. ✅ Increase your operational productivity.

⭐ Why choose Price Action Pro? While most indicators only follow price or trend, Price Action Pro interprets market structure and identifies patterns used by professional traders worldwide. With it, you will have a true chart analysis assistant working 24 hours a day by your side.

🚀 PRICE ACTION PRO Detect patterns. Anticipate movements. Trade with more confidence. "The market leaves clues. Price Action Pro finds them for you."