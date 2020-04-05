Falcon Edge

Falcon Edge is a multi-currency automated trading system developed for XAUUSD  on the M5 timeframe. It uses advanced algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined market conditions.

Supported Settings
  • Symbols: XAUUSD
  • Recommended Brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread broker
  • Timeframe: M5 
  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
  • Multi-Currency Trading: Yes
  • Single Order Trading: Yes
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) for 0.01 Lot
  • Broker Compatibility: Supports 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control

Falcon Edge executes controlled trades using predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedge, or arbitrage strategies.

2. Risk Management

Users can choose between fixed-lot sizing or percentage-based risk management. The EA is designed to maintain controlled exposure while filtering trades during unfavorable spread conditions.

3. Multi-Currency Data Logic

Falcon Edge continuously analyzes price behaviour, momentum, and internal market patterns across supported instruments to identify high-probability trade setups. All calculations and execution logic operate fully inside MT5 without external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signal providers.

4. Smart Execution Engine
  • Monitors spread and trading conditions before execution
  • Re-evaluates market structure after each completed trade
  • Filters entries during abnormal volatility or unstable market phases
  • Optimized for fast execution on low-latency brokers and VPS environments
How to Start
  1. Attach Falcon Edge to an XAUUSD or XAGUSD M5 chart.
  2. Configure your preferred risk settings in Inputs.
  3. Enable Algo-Trading in MT5.
  4. The EA will automatically begin scanning the market and executing trades based on its internal logic.
Usage Notes
  • Trading frequency depends on market conditions and volatility.
  • Some trading sessions may produce fewer setups due to internal filters.
  • Performance may vary depending on broker spreads, VPS stability, and execution speed.
  • Backtesting and forward-testing on your broker are strongly recommended before live deployment.

Price Falcon Edge — $300 USD
Before Purchasing
  • Monitor the EA over a reasonable testing period.
  • Understand that market conditions constantly change.
  • No EA guarantees continuous profits or daily trading activity.
  • Run multiple backtests and optimizations to identify the best settings for your broker and risk preference.

Рекомендуем также
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
SuperGrid EA
Hamid Jalili Nejad
Эксперты
Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
Neuron Bots Gold D1 Premium
Vinicius Machado
Эксперты
GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5) O   GOLD D1   é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Эксперты
CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90 Executive Overview CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model , CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements. Unlike traditional momentu
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
ZakriaZU Dual Engine
Muhammad Zakria
Эксперты
Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions. Strategy Overview The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного бр
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Эксперты
Yellow mouse Neo   Yellow mouse Neo   - полностью автоматический советник, предназначенный для тестирования стратегии советника Yellow mouse scalping c расширенными настройками и дополнительными фильтрами . По вопросам приобретения данной версии можно обратиться в личку. Для поиска точек входа используются стандартные индикаторы RSI и ATR. Закрытие сделок происходит по авторскому алгоритму, что значительно улучшает возможности контроля рисков и безопасности депозита.  Рискованные стратегии типа
Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
Эксперты
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Эксперты
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Эксперты
GoldSpire MT5 — это профессиональный Grid и Basket Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD / Gold. EA сочетает контролируемое grid-управление, адаптивные рыночные фильтры и встроенные защитные функции для структурированного и риск-ориентированного управления торговыми циклами. GoldSpire MT5 не является простым grid-роботом, который постоянно открывает позиции. EA анализирует текущее рыночное окружение и адаптирует свое поведение к разным рыночным режимам. В более споко
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного брокера опре
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Эксперты
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System (Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)  Conquer Every Market Condition Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it. Built from the ground up to support multiple
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
Nano Shark
Premananth R
Эксперты
Nono Shark is a professional Expert Advisor designed for  XAUUSD (Gold) . It operates by combining multiplea independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H12, W1, D1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic focuses on identifying high-probability price action signals across various market structures. Nono Shark does  not  use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. All tra
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Эксперты
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Algoma Pro
Mohammed Radoine
Эксперты
ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience. It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading. Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook Setfile : Default setting came with standard version     ️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA:    Optimized Scalping Strategy Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping. Can also be used
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Orca Killer Algo
Premananth R
Эксперты
Orca Killer Algo  is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers:   IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe:   M5 (Recommended) Strategy Type:   Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion Single Orde
Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot
Premananth R
5 (1)
Эксперты
Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot is an automated trading system built around a self-adjusting analytical engine that continuously evaluates market behavior and adapts its internal parameters over time. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but compatible with other liquid symbols, it is optimized for the H1 timeframe. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markets, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe: M15 & H1 (Recommended) Strategy
Metal Dragon
Premananth R
Эксперты
Metal Dragon is a professional Expert Advisor built for precision entries and disciplined risk control on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price wiggle, its core engine continuously reads market momentum in the background and " waits for the right moment"  — entries are only triggered once conditions genuinely align, never forced. Metal Dragon does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. All trades opened by the EA are protected by a fully configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit sy
Nano Shark
Premananth R
Эксперты
Nono Shark is a professional Expert Advisor designed for  XAUUSD (Gold) . It operates by combining multiplea independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H12, W1, D1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic focuses on identifying high-probability price action signals across various market structures. Nono Shark does  not  use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. All tra
Gold Pulse Scalper
Premananth R
Эксперты
Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma
FREE
Ravencrest
Premananth R
Эксперты
Ravencrest - High Volume Breakout (Self-Managing EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously monitors market structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal breakout-confirmation conditions genuinely qualify. Ravencrest does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and ever
Golden Python
Premananth R
Эксперты
Golden Python Golden Python is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability price conditions using multi-period channel analysis and manages each trade with a structured, rule-based approach from entry to exit. The system does not use martingale, grid recovery, or averaging. Every trade opens with a defined stop loss and is managed through a profit-protection mechanism that locks in gains at progressively higher
Phoenix Strike
Premananth R
Эксперты
Phoenix Strike  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention. The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use
Aurum X Gold
Premananth R
Эксперты
Aurum X Gold  (Self Learning EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously reads market volatility and structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely line up. Aurum X Gold does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA learns from
Scorpion AI System
Premananth R
Эксперты
Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade stat
Scorpion Multi Logic Pro
Premananth R
Эксперты
Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take
Quantum Impulse Engine
Premananth R
Эксперты
Quantum Impulse Engine is a professional, self-managing Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, it runs a continuous multi-stage market structure analysis in the background, and only engages once its internal confirmation sequence has genuinely qualified. Quantum Impulse Engine does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it o
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв