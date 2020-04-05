Falcon Edge
- Эксперты
-
Premananth RGold Ultra Beast - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155625
- Версия: 1.3
- Обновлено: 26 мая 2026
- Активации: 20
Falcon Edge is a multi-currency automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses advanced algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined market conditions.Supported Settings
- Symbols: XAUUSD
- Recommended Brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread broker
- Timeframe: M5
- Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
- Multi-Currency Trading: Yes
- Single Order Trading: Yes
- Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) for 0.01 Lot
- Broker Compatibility: Supports 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
- Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)
Key Functional Components
1. Position Control
Falcon Edge executes controlled trades using predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedge, or arbitrage strategies.
2. Risk Management
Users can choose between fixed-lot sizing or percentage-based risk management. The EA is designed to maintain controlled exposure while filtering trades during unfavorable spread conditions.
3. Multi-Currency Data Logic
Falcon Edge continuously analyzes price behaviour, momentum, and internal market patterns across supported instruments to identify high-probability trade setups. All calculations and execution logic operate fully inside MT5 without external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signal providers.4. Smart Execution Engine
- Monitors spread and trading conditions before execution
- Re-evaluates market structure after each completed trade
- Filters entries during abnormal volatility or unstable market phases
- Optimized for fast execution on low-latency brokers and VPS environments
- Attach Falcon Edge to an XAUUSD or XAGUSD M5 chart.
- Configure your preferred risk settings in Inputs.
- Enable Algo-Trading in MT5.
- The EA will automatically begin scanning the market and executing trades based on its internal logic.
- Trading frequency depends on market conditions and volatility.
- Some trading sessions may produce fewer setups due to internal filters.
- Performance may vary depending on broker spreads, VPS stability, and execution speed.
- Backtesting and forward-testing on your broker are strongly recommended before live deployment.
Before Purchasing
- Monitor the EA over a reasonable testing period.
- Understand that market conditions constantly change.
- No EA guarantees continuous profits or daily trading activity.
- Run multiple backtests and optimizations to identify the best settings for your broker and risk preference.