FiboEvo Forex

FiboEvo FX: Hybrid Fibo & Adaptive Grid Strategy

USE ON HEDGE ACCOUNTS ONLY

Short Description "Graybox" Expert Advisor specialized in Forex. It combines technical Fibonacci entries, Flow Filters (VWAP/ADX), and an ATR Adaptive Grid system for position recovery.

Overview FiboEvo FX was designed for dynamic Forex market conditions. It trades breakouts and Fibonacci retracements in favor of the trend.

Its key differentiator is the Auto-Adaptive (ATR) system: instead of using fixed distances for the Grid (averaging), the robot "senses" market volatility. If the market is fast, it widens the grid; if it is slow, it tightens it. This prevents "overtrading" during moments of panic or high impact news.

Complete Parameters Guide (Inputs)

Below is a detailed explanation of each setting available in the robot's panel:

1. General Settings

  • Magic Number (Unique ID): Exclusive identifier so the robot manages only its own orders. If using on multiple charts/pairs, change this number for each one.

  • Initial Lot: Size of the first entry.

  • Max Allowed Lot: Safety Lock. The robot will never open an order larger than this value, even if the Martingale calculation requests it. Prevents account blowout due to excessive leverage.

  • Acceptable Slippage: Maximum price deviation accepted when sending the order.

  • Visual/Panel Mode (Graybox): true displays the dashboard and lines on the chart; false makes the robot lighter (ideal for VPS).

2. Financial Management (Account Currency)

  • Daily Profit Target: Financial value (e.g., $ 500.00) to end the day with a Gain. Once reached, the robot stops.

  • Daily Loss Limit: Financial value (e.g., $ 300.00) for the maximum daily Loss. If the drawdown (floating + closed) hits this value, the robot closes everything. Mandatory configuration.

3. Protection and Notifications

  • Protection (Move Stop to Profit): Activates the Breakeven or Trailing Stop function.

  • Protection Trigger (% of Path): Defines when to protect the trade. E.g., 0.8 means that if the price covers 80% of the distance to the target, the Stop Loss is moved to the entry price.

  • Send Push Notifications: Sends alerts to your mobile MetaTrader app for every operation.

4. Fibo and Grid (The Strategy Engine)

  • Fibo Reference Timeframe: The chart timeframe used to draw the Fibonacci (e.g., H1), regardless of the timeframe you are trading on (e.g., M5).

  • Fibo Update Mode:

    • Static: Freezes the Fibonacci levels as soon as a trade is opened (Recommended to maintain level consistency).

    • Dynamic: Updates the Fibo even with an open trade.

  • Martingale Multiplier: Multiplication factor for recovery orders (e.g., 1.5x the previous order).

  • Max Levels: Maximum number of position increases allowed.

  • Fixed TP in points: If 0 , the target will be the Fibonacci expansion level (technical). If a value is set (e.g., 150), the target will be fixed in points.

5. Auto-Adaptation (ATR) - EA Highlight

  • Use ATR for Dynamic Distance: If true , Grid distances are not fixed; they vary according to current volatility.

  • ATR Period: Sensitivity of the volatility calculation (Default: 14).

  • Grid Distance Factor (x ATR): Multiplier to define the distance between recovery orders. Higher = Wider Grid.

  • Entry Tolerance Factor: Small margin of error to validate the touch on the Fibo level.

  • Min Fixed Distance/Tolerance: Safety values for when ATR is very low (slow market), ensuring the grid doesn't become too tight.

6. Trend Filters

  • Filter Strategy: Select whether to use only VWAP, only ADX, or Both.

  • VWAP Logic: Buys only above VWAP, Sells only below.

  • ADX Period: Trend strength indicator configuration.

  • ADX Level: The EA avoids trading against very strong trends if the ADX is above this value.

  • Pause after profit: Time (in seconds) the robot waits after a Take Profit before looking for a new entry (cooldown period).

7. Trading Hours (Intraday)

  • Start Time: Time to begin analyzing the market.

  • End Time: Time to stop opening new entries (wrap-up phase).

  • Compulsory Close: "Hard Close" time. The robot closes any open position, in profit or loss, to avoid holding positions overnight (swap/rollover).

8. Optimization and Logs

  • Custom Optimization Criterion: Exclusive internal metric to find robust "Sets" in the strategy tester (focused on low drawdown).

  • Save Logs/Debug: Used only for maintenance. Keep false for better performance.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

IMPORTANT:

  • Nature of Risk: Forex trading involves high leverage. The use of Grid/Martingale techniques increases the risk of rapid losses if there is no proper management.

  • Liability: The developer is not responsible for financial losses. The user must strictly test the EA on a DEMO account and adjust the Daily Loss Limit according to their capital.

  • Backtests: Past results do not guarantee future profits.


Recommended products
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
Experts
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Tabajara Rules for MT5 , based on Professor André Machado’s Tabajara Setup, indicates the market direction using moving averages when there are candles aligned with the direction of the moving average. The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average. It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average. It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average. Professor André Machado’s
FREE
Mini Indice consistent trading BR
Lucas Araujo Da Silva
Experts
Descubra o EA para Mini Índice, o segredo do sucesso no mercado financeiro! Desenvolvido com anos de observação cuidadosa, este EA utiliza sinais exclusivos de entrada e saída para garantir resultados impressionantes. Prepare-se para uma jornada lucrativa! Graças a dois indicadores poderosos, cuidadosamente configurados (e forneceremos as configurações exatas), este EA oferece resultados excelentes. Imagine maximizar sua taxa de acerto e o payoff, enquanto mantém um baixo drawdown. Sim, é possí
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Trader Prop firm Pro
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
Trader Propfirm Pro - Expert Advisor for Professional Traders The Trader Propfirm Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed exclusively for prop firm traders, compatible with both demo and funded accounts. This system uses neural networks and artificial intelligence to optimize chart analysis, identify monthly trends, and make accurate entries on lower time frame charts. Using a neural network-based system, the EA tracks the larger monthly trend and then applies chart analysis on the smaller t
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
EA Loc Trade
Francisco Alexandre Da Cruz Junior
Experts
EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position. The parameters being: StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations) StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations); FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations) FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations) CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Investologic
SAUD ALHINDAL
Experts
Investologic Trading robot MetaTrader5 PC platform  The EA is for the  professional traders. Users   MUST do some intensive test   using "strategy tester" to fit user's needs and to confirm that this EA will works for you.  Trend following EA and artificial inelegance that have the ability to trade on motive waves and skip the volatile choppy market, the EA work with any symbol market or timeframe in the MT5 platform ex. FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ, SPX500, Bitcoin & Crypto. Th
BD Bands Precision
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Experts
BD Bands Precision – Your Ultimate Guide to Successful Automated Gold Trading! Unlock the true potential of your trades with the BD Bands Precision indicator. Designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands and the Donchian Channel , providing precise and reliable signals. The EA uses a combined strategy of: Bollinger Bands to identify overbought/oversold conditions Donchian Channel to confirm trends ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic risk m
Animus
Arismario Verissimo Neves
Experts
Robô Animus. Animus é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Sua estratégia funciona exclusivamente no ativo WIN, apresentando uma ótima sequência de ganhos com suas duas operações diárias. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai completamente configurado com os parâmetros da estratégia, pronto para realizar as operações diárias. ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de funcionamento nos "Parâmetros de
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
XpertTrader BB
Divyansh Ingle
Experts
XpertTrader BB - Advanced Trading System Professional Expert Advisor with Bollinger Bands (BB) analysis and comprehensive risk management Overview XpertTrader BB is a sophisticated trading system that combines Bollinger Bands analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple BB strategies, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions. Key Features Bollinger Bands (BB) A
FREE
FiboEvo
Dion Lima Dasilva
4 (1)
Experts
FiboEvo WIN: Estratégia Híbrida Fibo & Grid Adaptativo Descrição Curta Expert Advisor "Graybox" especializado em Mini Índice (WIN). Combina entradas técnicas por Fibonacci, Filtros de Fluxo (VWAP/ADX) e um sistema de Grid Adaptativo por ATR para recuperação de posições. Visão Geral (Overview) O FiboEvo WIN foi projetado para a realidade do mercado brasileiro (B3). Ele opera rompimentos e retrações de níveis de Fibonacci a favor da tendência. Seu grande diferencial é o sistema Auto-Adaptativo (AT
FREE
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA , a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
Ichimoku Ninja BR EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** NOVIDADE: Takeprofit e Stoploss com valores fixos em pontos *** *** Comece a negociar na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O Ichimoku Ninja EA é um robô de negociação para Mini-Índice (WIN) e Mini-Dólar (WDO) , negociados na bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Ainda, os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme valores fixos ou a  Banda de Bollinger , de acordo com o pe
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Experts
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Smart Dual-Sided Grid System An advanced grid trading EA that automatically identifies high-probability trading zones (PP, R1, S1) and builds dynamic buy/sell grids. Includes trailing, equity lock, profit-lock freeze, and a per-position “close after X trading days” feature. On-chart BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL buttons provide immediate manual control. Overview Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a double-sided grid syst
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Robo Gradiente Linear Mini Indice B3
Diego Garrido De Almeida
1 (1)
Experts
Robô de Gradiente Linear para MT5 — Estratégia com Bandas VWAP O Robô de Gradiente Linear é o primeiro sistema brasileiro desenvolvido com base em Gradiente Linear aplicado às Bandas VWAP , voltado para operações automáticas no mini índice e no índice cheio da B3. Estratégia e funcionamento O robô identifica zonas de exaustão do preço, realizando operações de compra e venda nos pontos de maior probabilidade de reversão. Sua gestão financeira segue parâmetros rigorosos para preservar o capital: S
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
FiboEvo
Dion Lima Dasilva
4 (1)
Experts
FiboEvo WIN: Estratégia Híbrida Fibo & Grid Adaptativo Descrição Curta Expert Advisor "Graybox" especializado em Mini Índice (WIN). Combina entradas técnicas por Fibonacci, Filtros de Fluxo (VWAP/ADX) e um sistema de Grid Adaptativo por ATR para recuperação de posições. Visão Geral (Overview) O FiboEvo WIN foi projetado para a realidade do mercado brasileiro (B3). Ele opera rompimentos e retrações de níveis de Fibonacci a favor da tendência. Seu grande diferencial é o sistema Auto-Adaptativo (AT
FREE
Divergentes
Dion Lima Dasilva
Experts
Descrição Este Expert Advisor (EA) implementa uma estratégia baseada na divergência de preços entre o mini dólar (WDO$N) e o dólar cheio (DOL$N). Ele monitora, segundos antes da abertura do mercado ou ao longo do dia (conforme o modo escolhido), possíveis discrepâncias entre esses dois ativos e efetua ordens no mini dólar, apostando na convergência futura. Principais Recursos Divergência Mínima Configurável: A estratégia utiliza um parâmetro de divergência mínima de 10 pontos, ajustável de acor
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review