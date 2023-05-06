Ea grandmaster gold

A specialized bot for the XAUUSD, GOLD market (BACKTEST "EVERY TICK" 196M TICKS MODELED IN DARWINEX BROKER)













It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital.





You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have put.













It is recommended NOT to use it on important and highly volatile news such as inflation data or US interest rates.



