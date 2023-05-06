Ea grandmaster gold

A specialized bot for the XAUUSD, GOLD market (BACKTEST "EVERY TICK" 196M TICKS MODELED IN DARWINEX BROKER) 



It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital.

You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have put.



It is recommended NOT to use it on important and highly volatile news such as inflation data or US interest rates.


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MSNR Scalper EA is a precision-built expert advisor designed to capture small, consistent profits through high-frequency scalping. With a history quality of 98% and over 200,000 bars tested, this EA has demonstrated remarkable stability and growth across a 7-month backtest period. The equity curve speaks for itself — a near-uninterrupted upward slope from $200 to over $2,500, with virtually no visible drawdown periods. The bot achieves this through tight risk management and a high-probability e
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GBPJPY grandmaster
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
Experts
A specialized bot for the GBPJPY market the backtest is in "every tick" 204M ticks modeled (2019-2023) It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital. You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have put.
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