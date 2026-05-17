DisciplineGuard Pro

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the DisciplineGuard Pro  free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: / DisciplineGuard Pro / 

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the / DisciplineGuard Pro /   file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 4 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support:  MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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Discipline Guard V1.11

You already know the rules. You've broken them anyway. 

You were up $400. Then one bad trade turned into two. Two turned into five. You told yourself you'd stop at breakeven. You didn't stop.

Here is the truth most trading courses won't tell you: your strategy is probably fine. The problem is what happens to your decision-making after a loss. Cortisol spikes. Dopamine chases the recovery trade. Your logical thinking goes quiet exactly when you need it most. This is not weakness, it's biology. And discipline alone has never beaten biology.

DisciplineGuard Pro is the external hard limit your brain cannot override in the heat of the moment.

WHAT IS DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO?

DisciplineGuard Pro is a silent trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It does not give signals. It does one thing with absolute precision:

It locks your account the moment you cross a line you drew for yourself before the session started before the emotions kicked in.

Attach it to any chart. It runs in the background watching every position and every deal on your entire account. When a rule fires, it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. No warning. No second chances. Exactly the way you wanted it when you were thinking clearly.

THE 5 HABITS IT ELIMINATES

  • Giving back profitable days you make $300 in the morning and lose it all by afternoon. The daily profit lock closes your account the moment your target is hit and you keep every cent.
  • Revenge trading — after a loss, the first thing your brain wants is immediate recovery. DisciplineGuard enforces a mandatory cool-off period, because statistically the trade taken in anger is the most dangerous trade of the session.
  • Overtrading — you hit your planned number of trades and tell yourself "just one more." The daily trade count limit shuts that down automatically. Your plan said 5 trades. 5 trades it is.
  • Loss streaks — three consecutive losses in a row is a signal that today's session is not working. DisciplineGuard stops you before the fourth, fifth, and sixth.
  • Emotional spirals — the worst sessions don't start badly, they slowly unravel. When multiple violations compound, DisciplineGuard intervenes before the damage becomes catastrophic.

HOW IT WORKS

Attach it to any chart, the symbol does not matter. It monitors the entire account.

Every tick it checks: daily P&L, weekly P&L, trade count, loss streak, and cool-off timer. The moment a rule fires it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. The lock persists even if you restart MT5 — it is stored in GlobalVariables and reloads on startup. A Telegram notification is sent instantly with the trigger reason, P&L, and account name.

To unlock, you must type your password into the chart comment field. Not click a button. Not press a key. You have to type it. That 15-second pause is the gap between a blown session and a clean exit. Most traders who use DisciplineGuard Pro report they no longer want to unlock it once the emotion passes.

FULL PROTECTION SYSTEM

Daily Goal Lock:

  • Lock when your daily profit target is reached — protect what you earned
  • Lock when your daily loss limit is hit — stop the bleeding before it becomes a disaster
  • Set limits by percentage (auto-scales to your balance) or fixed dollar amount
  • Weekly P&L tracking that includes all floating positions in real time

Discipline Rules:

  • Daily trade count limit — enforces your planned number of trades per session
  • Mandatory cool-off period after a loss — configurable timer before new trades are allowed
  • Loss streak protection — lock after N consecutive losing trades
  • Every rule can be enabled or disabled independently

Live Dashboard:

  • Real-time corner panel showing Day P&L, Week P&L, trades today, loss streak, and cool-off countdown
  • Status bar always visible: ACTIVE / COOLING OFF / LOCKED
  • Updates on every tick

BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

If you are trading a funded account, DisciplineGuard Pro is not optional — it is essential. One emotional session can end your evaluation or cost you a funded account worth thousands of dollars.

  • Prop firm safe and tested
  • Works alongside any other EA without interference — does not touch SL/TP levels or other experts' trade logic
  • Monitors all positions regardless of magic number — manual trades and EA trades
  • Cent account compatible — auto-detects USC and other cent account currencies
  • Lock state survives MT5 restarts

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Utility — Trade Management Trade execution: Does not open trades. Closes positions when rules fire. Scope: Account-wide — all symbols, all magic numbers Attach to: Any chart — symbol does not matter. One instance per account. Prop firm safe: Yes Multi-EA compatible: Yes — no interference with other experts Cent accounts: Auto-detected with correct scaling Notifications: Optional Telegram alerts via MT5 WebRequest Unlock method: Chart comment password — deliberate and conscious override

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

A free demo version is available. Test every feature on a demo account before purchasing. The lock mechanism, dashboard, Telegram alerts, and unlock system are all fully functional in the demo.

One emotional session can erase a week of disciplined trading. One revenge trade can blow a prop firm account you spent weeks passing. The question is not whether you can afford DisciplineGuard Pro. The question is how many more sessions you can afford to lose without it.

Install it once. Trade protected forever.


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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
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5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
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Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 - это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, предназначенная для подготовки, исполнения и управления позициями непосредственно с графика, с визуальным контролем риска на каждом этапе. Инструмент объединяет в одном интерфейсе подготовку ордеров, автоматический расчет объема позиции по риску, интерактивные зоны Entry, Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также несколько функций управления сделкой после исполнения. Обновления версии 2.0 Версия 2.0 вводит несколько ул
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Индикаторы
SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine The SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies valid institutional order blocks, confirms them with a Break of Structure, and fires a non-repainting entry signal only after a strict four-step confirmation sequence. Every signal on the chart has passed all four validation rules before appearing. An order block is the last opposing candle before a strong impulsive move that breaks market structure. These zones repre
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Enechojo Victor Ayegba
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SMC Multi EMA TrendLines SMC Multi EMA TrendLines is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that draws up to ten independent moving average lines on the current chart timeframe, displays a live alignment dashboard, and fires alerts when significant EMA events occur. Version 1.11 introduces a complete alert system including EMA crossovers, price crossing an EMA, price approaching an EMA before a cross happens, and full stack alignment detection. Alerts are delivered via MT5 popup, MT5 push notification to you
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Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Индикаторы
Smc Trend Heatmap The Smc Trend Heatmap is a free multi-timeframe bias dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans five timeframes simultaneously - M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - and shows the current trend direction on each using a three-condition EMA logic. The dashboard updates continuously in a corner panel and provides an overall bias summary across all active timeframes. The indicator does not draw lines or arrows on the price chart. It operates entirely as a panel and can be placed on any chart rega
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Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Индикаторы
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Enechojo Victor Ayegba
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Enechojo Victor Ayegba
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PROP FIRM READY AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.  Try Before You Buy You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5 Download:  AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download:  AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or  Au
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PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER — Complete Challenge Rule Enforcement for MT5 Monitors every prop firm rule in real-time. Daily loss, max drawdown, profit targets, consistency, EOD rules and more. 5 firm presets built in. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo account before pu
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