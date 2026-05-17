Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the DisciplineGuard Pro free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5:

Download: / DisciplineGuard Pro / How to install the trial: / DisciplineGuard Pro / file above. Download thefile above. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader. The trial is fully functional for 4 hours per demo account. To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):

MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.

Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them. The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above. Contact support : MQL5 || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Discipline Guard V1.11



You already know the rules. You've broken them anyway.

You were up $400. Then one bad trade turned into two. Two turned into five. You told yourself you'd stop at breakeven. You didn't stop.

Here is the truth most trading courses won't tell you: your strategy is probably fine. The problem is what happens to your decision-making after a loss. Cortisol spikes. Dopamine chases the recovery trade. Your logical thinking goes quiet exactly when you need it most. This is not weakness, it's biology. And discipline alone has never beaten biology.

DisciplineGuard Pro is the external hard limit your brain cannot override in the heat of the moment.

WHAT IS DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO?

DisciplineGuard Pro is a silent trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It does not give signals. It does one thing with absolute precision:

It locks your account the moment you cross a line you drew for yourself before the session started before the emotions kicked in.

Attach it to any chart. It runs in the background watching every position and every deal on your entire account. When a rule fires, it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. No warning. No second chances. Exactly the way you wanted it when you were thinking clearly.

THE 5 HABITS IT ELIMINATES

Giving back profitable days you make $300 in the morning and lose it all by afternoon. The daily profit lock closes your account the moment your target is hit and you keep every cent.

Revenge trading — after a loss, the first thing your brain wants is immediate recovery. DisciplineGuard enforces a mandatory cool-off period, because statistically the trade taken in anger is the most dangerous trade of the session.

Overtrading — you hit your planned number of trades and tell yourself "just one more." The daily trade count limit shuts that down automatically. Your plan said 5 trades. 5 trades it is.

Loss streaks — three consecutive losses in a row is a signal that today's session is not working. DisciplineGuard stops you before the fourth, fifth, and sixth.

Emotional spirals — the worst sessions don't start badly, they slowly unravel. When multiple violations compound, DisciplineGuard intervenes before the damage becomes catastrophic.

HOW IT WORKS

Attach it to any chart, the symbol does not matter. It monitors the entire account.

Every tick it checks: daily P&L, weekly P&L, trade count, loss streak, and cool-off timer. The moment a rule fires it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. The lock persists even if you restart MT5 — it is stored in GlobalVariables and reloads on startup. A Telegram notification is sent instantly with the trigger reason, P&L, and account name.

To unlock, you must type your password into the chart comment field. Not click a button. Not press a key. You have to type it. That 15-second pause is the gap between a blown session and a clean exit. Most traders who use DisciplineGuard Pro report they no longer want to unlock it once the emotion passes.

FULL PROTECTION SYSTEM

Daily Goal Lock:

Lock when your daily profit target is reached — protect what you earned

Lock when your daily loss limit is hit — stop the bleeding before it becomes a disaster

Set limits by percentage (auto-scales to your balance) or fixed dollar amount

Weekly P&L tracking that includes all floating positions in real time

Discipline Rules:

Daily trade count limit — enforces your planned number of trades per session

Mandatory cool-off period after a loss — configurable timer before new trades are allowed

Loss streak protection — lock after N consecutive losing trades

Every rule can be enabled or disabled independently

Live Dashboard:

Real-time corner panel showing Day P&L, Week P&L, trades today, loss streak, and cool-off countdown

Status bar always visible: ACTIVE / COOLING OFF / LOCKED

Updates on every tick

BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

If you are trading a funded account, DisciplineGuard Pro is not optional — it is essential. One emotional session can end your evaluation or cost you a funded account worth thousands of dollars.

Prop firm safe and tested

Works alongside any other EA without interference — does not touch SL/TP levels or other experts' trade logic

Monitors all positions regardless of magic number — manual trades and EA trades

Cent account compatible — auto-detects USC and other cent account currencies

Lock state survives MT5 restarts

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Utility — Trade Management Trade execution: Does not open trades. Closes positions when rules fire. Scope: Account-wide — all symbols, all magic numbers Attach to: Any chart — symbol does not matter. One instance per account. Prop firm safe: Yes Multi-EA compatible: Yes — no interference with other experts Cent accounts: Auto-detected with correct scaling Notifications: Optional Telegram alerts via MT5 WebRequest Unlock method: Chart comment password — deliberate and conscious override

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

A free demo version is available. Test every feature on a demo account before purchasing. The lock mechanism, dashboard, Telegram alerts, and unlock system are all fully functional in the demo.