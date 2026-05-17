DisciplineGuard Pro

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the DisciplineGuard Pro  free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: / DisciplineGuard Pro / 

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the / DisciplineGuard Pro /   file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 4 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support:  MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Discipline Guard V1.11

You already know the rules. You've broken them anyway. 

You were up $400. Then one bad trade turned into two. Two turned into five. You told yourself you'd stop at breakeven. You didn't stop.

Here is the truth most trading courses won't tell you: your strategy is probably fine. The problem is what happens to your decision-making after a loss. Cortisol spikes. Dopamine chases the recovery trade. Your logical thinking goes quiet exactly when you need it most. This is not weakness, it's biology. And discipline alone has never beaten biology.

DisciplineGuard Pro is the external hard limit your brain cannot override in the heat of the moment.

WHAT IS DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO?

DisciplineGuard Pro is a silent trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It does not give signals. It does one thing with absolute precision:

It locks your account the moment you cross a line you drew for yourself before the session started before the emotions kicked in.

Attach it to any chart. It runs in the background watching every position and every deal on your entire account. When a rule fires, it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. No warning. No second chances. Exactly the way you wanted it when you were thinking clearly.

THE 5 HABITS IT ELIMINATES

  • Giving back profitable days you make $300 in the morning and lose it all by afternoon. The daily profit lock closes your account the moment your target is hit and you keep every cent.
  • Revenge trading — after a loss, the first thing your brain wants is immediate recovery. DisciplineGuard enforces a mandatory cool-off period, because statistically the trade taken in anger is the most dangerous trade of the session.
  • Overtrading — you hit your planned number of trades and tell yourself "just one more." The daily trade count limit shuts that down automatically. Your plan said 5 trades. 5 trades it is.
  • Loss streaks — three consecutive losses in a row is a signal that today's session is not working. DisciplineGuard stops you before the fourth, fifth, and sixth.
  • Emotional spirals — the worst sessions don't start badly, they slowly unravel. When multiple violations compound, DisciplineGuard intervenes before the damage becomes catastrophic.

HOW IT WORKS

Attach it to any chart, the symbol does not matter. It monitors the entire account.

Every tick it checks: daily P&L, weekly P&L, trade count, loss streak, and cool-off timer. The moment a rule fires it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. The lock persists even if you restart MT5 — it is stored in GlobalVariables and reloads on startup. A Telegram notification is sent instantly with the trigger reason, P&L, and account name.

To unlock, you must type your password into the chart comment field. Not click a button. Not press a key. You have to type it. That 15-second pause is the gap between a blown session and a clean exit. Most traders who use DisciplineGuard Pro report they no longer want to unlock it once the emotion passes.

FULL PROTECTION SYSTEM

Daily Goal Lock:

  • Lock when your daily profit target is reached — protect what you earned
  • Lock when your daily loss limit is hit — stop the bleeding before it becomes a disaster
  • Set limits by percentage (auto-scales to your balance) or fixed dollar amount
  • Weekly P&L tracking that includes all floating positions in real time

Discipline Rules:

  • Daily trade count limit — enforces your planned number of trades per session
  • Mandatory cool-off period after a loss — configurable timer before new trades are allowed
  • Loss streak protection — lock after N consecutive losing trades
  • Every rule can be enabled or disabled independently

Live Dashboard:

  • Real-time corner panel showing Day P&L, Week P&L, trades today, loss streak, and cool-off countdown
  • Status bar always visible: ACTIVE / COOLING OFF / LOCKED
  • Updates on every tick

BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

If you are trading a funded account, DisciplineGuard Pro is not optional — it is essential. One emotional session can end your evaluation or cost you a funded account worth thousands of dollars.

  • Prop firm safe and tested
  • Works alongside any other EA without interference — does not touch SL/TP levels or other experts' trade logic
  • Monitors all positions regardless of magic number — manual trades and EA trades
  • Cent account compatible — auto-detects USC and other cent account currencies
  • Lock state survives MT5 restarts

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Utility — Trade Management Trade execution: Does not open trades. Closes positions when rules fire. Scope: Account-wide — all symbols, all magic numbers Attach to: Any chart — symbol does not matter. One instance per account. Prop firm safe: Yes Multi-EA compatible: Yes — no interference with other experts Cent accounts: Auto-detected with correct scaling Notifications: Optional Telegram alerts via MT5 WebRequest Unlock method: Chart comment password — deliberate and conscious override

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

A free demo version is available. Test every feature on a demo account before purchasing. The lock mechanism, dashboard, Telegram alerts, and unlock system are all fully functional in the demo.

One emotional session can erase a week of disciplined trading. One revenge trade can blow a prop firm account you spent weeks passing. The question is not whether you can afford DisciplineGuard Pro. The question is how many more sessions you can afford to lose without it.

Install it once. Trade protected forever.


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Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
实用工具
每一位 MetaTrader 交易者都应该运行，却很多人还没有使用的一款 EA。 大多数账户爆仓，并不是因为策略本身错了。真正的原因往往是在某个糟糕的时刻，交易者让亏损继续扩大、加仓硬扛、把订单留到周末、把一整周的盈利还给市场，或者因为一次错误点击而忘记了 prop firm 的每日亏损限制。 KT Equity Protector 就是那个不会让这种事情发生的自动账户守护者。 把它安装在任意一个图表上。通过清晰易懂的引导式设置向导，一次性设定你的规则：每日亏损、最大回撤、盈利目标、净值追踪止盈、周末前平仓。从那一刻开始，这款 EA 会实时监控你的整个 MetaTrader 账户。每一笔持仓。每一个交易品种。每一个 tick。当某条红线被触发时，它会立即执行你选择的动作：提醒、关闭亏损订单、关闭盈利订单、关闭全部订单，或者关闭全部订单并从终端中移除所有其他 EA，防止任何程序重新开仓。 没有情绪。没有延迟。没有犹豫。只有你每天都希望自己能够严格遵守的自动化纪律规则。 KT Equity Protector 实际上做什么 KT Equity Protector 不是交易机器人。它不会开
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Smc OrderBlock Entry Engine
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine The SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies valid institutional order blocks, confirms them with a Break of Structure, and fires a non-repainting entry signal only after a strict four-step confirmation sequence. Every signal on the chart has passed all four validation rules before appearing. An order block is the last opposing candle before a strong impulsive move that breaks market structure. These zones repre
FREE
SMC Multi EMA TrendLines
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
SMC Multi EMA TrendLines SMC Multi EMA TrendLines is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that draws up to ten independent moving average lines on the current chart timeframe, displays a live alignment dashboard, and fires alerts when significant EMA events occur. Version 1.11 introduces a complete alert system including EMA crossovers, price crossing an EMA, price approaching an EMA before a cross happens, and full stack alignment detection. Alerts are delivered via MT5 popup, MT5 push notification to you
FREE
Smc Trend Heatmap
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
Smc Trend Heatmap The Smc Trend Heatmap is a free multi-timeframe bias dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans five timeframes simultaneously - M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - and shows the current trend direction on each using a three-condition EMA logic. The dashboard updates continuously in a corner panel and provides an overall bias summary across all active timeframes. The indicator does not draw lines or arrows on the price chart. It operates entirely as a panel and can be placed on any chart rega
FREE
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
FREE
Autopilot MT5 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PROP FIRM READY  AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download: AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download: AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or Au
AutoPilot MT4 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PROP FIRM READY AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.  Try Before You Buy You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5 Download:  AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download:  AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or  Au
Propfirm Rules Manager
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER — Complete Challenge Rule Enforcement for MT5 Monitors every prop firm rule in real-time. Daily loss, max drawdown, profit targets, consistency, EOD rules and more. 5 firm presets built in. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo account before pu
MultiTP ladder
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder  free demo version  on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   MultiTP ladder     How to install the trial: Download the       MultiTP ladder     file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader . The trial is fully functional for 12  hours per demo account . To reset the trial period   (demo accounts only): MetaTrader →
PnL Manager Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PNL MANAGER PRO —    Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo acc
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