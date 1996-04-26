Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4

  • 指标
  • Sindhu Bairavim
    Sindhu Bairavim

    Sindhu Bairavim

    4.4 (19)
    我是一名拥有 14 年以上经验的技术架构师，长期致力于构建可靠、高质量的软件解决方案。现在，我将同样的严谨性、系统化结构以及解决问题的思维方式，完全倾注于 MQL5 指标和智能交易系统（EA）的开发之中。我专注于打造实用的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者更清晰地洞察市场、减少盲目猜测，并满怀信心地做出更明智的决策。

    我在应用市场推出的首款指标产品 Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 充分体现了这一核心理念。它致力于提供实用且由洞察驱动的交易支持，帮助交易者更清晰地剖析市场结构、大幅降低盲目猜测，从而更加坚定、自信地做出明智的决策。
    11 产品
  • 版本: 1.15
  • 更新: 7 七月 2026
  • 激活: 20

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4

Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard.

It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying on guesswork.

Turn Complex Wyckoff Analysis into Clear Visual Guidance

Wyckoff analysis is commonly used to study how larger market participants may be accumulating or distributing positions.

This indicator simplifies that process by analyzing price action, volume, candle spread, phase conditions and setup strength. The result is displayed through organized panels, chart levels, arrows and historical statistics.

At a glance, traders can review:

  • Current Wyckoff phase
  • Market bias
  • BUY or SELL setup
  • Signal time and price
  • Entry level
  • Three profit targets
  • Three stop-loss levels
  • Win-rate statistics
  • Profit factor
  • Risk-to-reward information
  • Historical equity curve

Wyckoff Phase Detection

The indicator scans the chart and identifies the current market condition across the five main Wyckoff phases:

  • Phase A
  • Phase B
  • Phase C
  • Phase D
  • Phase E

It also evaluates different setup conditions, including:

  • Accumulation
  • Distribution
  • Build
  • Trap
  • Confirm
  • Breakout

Based on these conditions, the dashboard presents a clear BUY or SELL bias.

Entry, Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Planning

Every valid setup can display a complete trade-planning structure directly on the chart:

  • Entry
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3
  • SL1
  • SL2
  • SL3

This makes it easier to understand where a setup begins, where partial profits may be considered and where the final protective level is located.

Two target-calculation methods are included, allowing traders to select the approach that better matches their symbol, timeframe and strategy.

Suggested Trade-Management Model

When a new valid signal appears, traders may use the following structured approach:

  • Open a new position based on the signal and personal confirmation
  • Use TP3 as the final profit objective
  • Use SL3 as the final stop-loss level
  • At TP1, close 40% of the position
  • At TP2, close 30% of the position
  • At TP3, close the remaining 30%
  • Close the full position if an opposite signal appears

This is a suggested management framework, not a guarantee of performance. Position sizing and risk should always be adapted to the trader's own account and strategy.

Historical Statistics Dashboard

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 includes a statistics panel to help traders evaluate how setups performed historically on the selected symbol and timeframe.

The panel can display:

  • Total signals
  • TP1 win rate
  • TP2 win rate
  • TP3 win rate
  • Profit factor
  • Risk-to-reward information
  • Historical performance data

These statistics provide additional context before a trader decides whether a setup is suitable.

Equity Curve

The built-in equity curve offers a visual representation of historical performance.

Instead of reviewing numbers alone, traders can quickly observe whether previous setups produced stable, inconsistent or declining results on the selected market and timeframe.

Key Features

  • Wyckoff Phase A-E analysis
  • Accumulation and distribution structure reading
  • Clear BUY and SELL setup bias
  • Entry, TP1-TP3 and SL1-SL3 levels
  • Historical win-rate statistics
  • Profit-factor display
  • Risk-to-reward information
  • Built-in equity curve
  • Two target-calculation methods
  • Closed-bar signal mode
  • Clean and organized MT4 panels
  • Suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes
  • Visual operation on live charts and in Strategy Tester

Why Traders May Find It Useful

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 can help traders:

  • Save time during chart analysis
  • Follow a more structured decision process
  • Understand possible accumulation and distribution phases
  • Plan entries, exits and risk before placing a trade
  • Review historical setup behavior
  • Avoid entering without defined target and stop levels
  • Compare performance across symbols and timeframes

Practical Usage Guide

For a simple workflow:

  1. Wait for a valid signal.
  2. Review the current phase and setup bias.
  3. Check the Entry, TP and SL levels.
  4. Review the statistics panel and equity curve.
  5. Confirm the setup with your own trading rules.
  6. Use controlled position sizing.
  7. Consider partial profit-taking at TP1 and TP2.
  8. Close the trade if an opposite signal appears.
  9. Test each symbol and timeframe before live use.

Important Notice

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a market-analysis and decision-support indicator.

It is not a profit guarantee, does not remove trading risk and should not be used blindly. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Traders should combine the indicator with personal analysis, disciplined money management and appropriate risk controls.

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo
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专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。  主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。  买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。  智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。  可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。 日内交
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
指标
Wave Wold MT4外汇指标旨在搜索狼波并将其显示在交易终端的当前窗口中。 对于在交易中使用狼波的交易者来说，这是一个很好的指标。 它在交易策略中的应用将显着提高其效率和盈利能力。 有关指标的信息 与其他Wolf wave指标不同，Wave Wold MT4外汇指标具有许多显着提高其有效性的功能: 第一个是打开的Windows5point参数（真值）提供信息支持，即扩展了狼波出现在其上的图表的窗口。 例如，如果EURUSD、AUDUSD和GBPUSD图表是开放的，并且每个图表都安装了Wave WOLD MT4指标，那么如果检测到欧元模型，相应的图表将自动被带到其他图表的顶部，这在交易大量工具时变得非常方便。  第二个功能是MACD上的内置发散分析，用户可以自己选择参数（默认设置（12,26,9））。 顺便说一下，通常振荡器的值不显示在工作窗口上，只反映在形成点（5）时的价格标签的颜色上，特别是，如果标签的颜色是蓝色，则没有发散，如果颜色是红 如何使用指标 Wave WOLD MT4指标显示第4个形成点的假设Wolf模型和第5个点的形成区域（所谓的甜区，以黄色显示）。 如
KijunSen vs Price Ichimoku Strategy
Maria Erica Costagliola
指标
KijunSen vs Price Ichimoku Strategy MM Description in English and Italian = This Indicator is based on one of the Strategies with Ichimoku Indicator, in particular is the cross of the KijunSen with the Current Price; it will give you of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts. When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can also choose to change the main Ichimoku values. SIGNAL INPUT =    · BUY = when Price cross above the K
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
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Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
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Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
指标
许多盈利交易者不仅知道如何识别市场趋势，而且也能把握趋势建立后的交易机会。 Pz 趋势交易 指标设计用来在趋势行情中尽可能的赚取利润。 已建立的趋势提供了一揽子交易机会，但大多数趋势交易指标完全忽视了它们，让交易者在趋势行情时完全不知道该如何做！一般趋势指标只通知有关的趋势变化，但根本不足以得到卓越的回报. Pz 趋势交易 指标比一般趋势指标显示多达 20 倍的交易 , 因为它注重所谓的市场时机。它不仅显示当前的市场趋势，也有回调，内柱线的突破和调整。它令您在趋势回调之后介入，安全的柱线内突破金字塔加仓，以及发现潜在的反转，和已知的调整。 趋势改变 一个趋势改变在市场方向变化时发生。趋势变化在图表上用带数字的彩色圆圈显示。蓝色 (1) 信号为上涨开始, 而红色 (1) 信号为下跌开始。趋势变化并非评估当前价格动作的结果, 它意味着交易设置是不定时地。如果您正确使用本指标, 在趋势变化时, 您将将已经入场 (参看下面的调整)。 回调 但凡趋势在运动中，行情上下抖动，盈利者收割利润，且其它参与者入场。趋势回调代表好的买入机会，通常是由主力获利离场导致。如果行情在回调后回归上行, 指标将
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
指标
A. 什么是 A2SR ？   * 这是一个领先的技术指标（没有重绘，没有滞后）。  -  指导 ： -- 在  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 和  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR 在确定支撑（需求）和阻力（供应）水平方面有一种特殊的技术。 与我们在网上看到的普通方式不同，A2SR 在确定实际 SR 级别时有一个独创的概念。 原技术不是从网上拿来的，也没有在网上公开过。 A2SR 将根据您的交易风格自动选择 SR 级别。 即使您正在更改时间范围，但 SR 级别仍将保留在其位置上。 因为实际的 SR 不是从你使用的时间范围内获得的。 A2SR 拥有完整的交易工具 。 实际支持（需求）和阻力（供应）的真正概念。 新闻事件和央行讲话的市场情绪。 新闻事件和趋势的主要货币强度 (MCS) 的真正概
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
指标
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7层过滤器 + RR保证系统的XAUUSD摆动交易完整系统 无重绘。无重画。无延迟。所有信号在确认后锁定。 买家奖励：购买现货许可证可免费获得AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ PDF手册。购买后在MQL5上向我发送消息。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5版本也已发售： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170916?source=Site +Profile+Seller 在活跃的交易社区中被黄金交易者使用和信赖。专为精确度和易用性而构建。 这是为谁设计的 工作或生活太忙无法盯盘M5/M15的交易者 只想交易经过过滤的高质量信号的人 隔夜持仓或离开屏幕时持仓的交易者 想要每个信号获得更大波动的交易者（M30上$8-$25，H1上$15-$40，H4上$30-$150） 厌倦了猜测TP/SL设置位置的人 因低时间框架虚假信号而疲惫的交易者
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
指标
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
指标
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Peak Pips MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Peak Pips MT4 Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning Peak Pips MT4 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart. Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader
Peak Pips MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
5 (1)
指标
Peak Pips MT5 Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning Peak Pips MT5 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart. Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader
Live Risk Dashboard MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
实用工具
Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard. It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying
Live Risk Dashboard MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
实用工具
Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 5. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT5 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Fibonacci Pips MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Fibonacci Pips MT4 Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances Fibonacci Pips MT4 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 4. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations. Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand: The Fibonacci level The exact market price The pip distance from the re
Session Clock MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Session Clock MT4 Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations Session Clock MT4 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It displays the four major Forex market sessions – Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session. Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock
Fibonacci Pips MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Fibonacci Pips MT5 Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances Fibonacci Pips MT5 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations. Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand: The Fibonacci level The exact market price The pip distance from the re
Session Clock MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Session Clock MT5 Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations Session Clock MT5 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It displays the four major Forex market sessions–Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session. Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock M
Ninja X3 MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
专家
Ninja X3 MT5 EA Automated USDJPY Trading for M15 Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals. Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates tra
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