Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4
- 指标
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Sindhu Bairavim我是一名拥有 14 年以上经验的技术架构师，长期致力于构建可靠、高质量的软件解决方案。现在，我将同样的严谨性、系统化结构以及解决问题的思维方式，完全倾注于 MQL5 指标和智能交易系统（EA）的开发之中。我专注于打造实用的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者更清晰地洞察市场、减少盲目猜测，并满怀信心地做出更明智的决策。
我在应用市场推出的首款指标产品 Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 充分体现了这一核心理念。它致力于提供实用且由洞察驱动的交易支持，帮助交易者更清晰地剖析市场结构、大幅降低盲目猜测，从而更加坚定、自信地做出明智的决策。
- 版本: 1.15
- 更新: 7 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard.
It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying on guesswork.
Turn Complex Wyckoff Analysis into Clear Visual Guidance
Wyckoff analysis is commonly used to study how larger market participants may be accumulating or distributing positions.
This indicator simplifies that process by analyzing price action, volume, candle spread, phase conditions and setup strength. The result is displayed through organized panels, chart levels, arrows and historical statistics.
At a glance, traders can review:
- Current Wyckoff phase
- Market bias
- BUY or SELL setup
- Signal time and price
- Entry level
- Three profit targets
- Three stop-loss levels
- Win-rate statistics
- Profit factor
- Risk-to-reward information
- Historical equity curve
Wyckoff Phase Detection
The indicator scans the chart and identifies the current market condition across the five main Wyckoff phases:
- Phase A
- Phase B
- Phase C
- Phase D
- Phase E
It also evaluates different setup conditions, including:
- Accumulation
- Distribution
- Build
- Trap
- Confirm
- Breakout
Based on these conditions, the dashboard presents a clear BUY or SELL bias.
Entry, Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Planning
Every valid setup can display a complete trade-planning structure directly on the chart:
- Entry
- TP1
- TP2
- TP3
- SL1
- SL2
- SL3
This makes it easier to understand where a setup begins, where partial profits may be considered and where the final protective level is located.
Two target-calculation methods are included, allowing traders to select the approach that better matches their symbol, timeframe and strategy.
Suggested Trade-Management Model
When a new valid signal appears, traders may use the following structured approach:
- Open a new position based on the signal and personal confirmation
- Use TP3 as the final profit objective
- Use SL3 as the final stop-loss level
- At TP1, close 40% of the position
- At TP2, close 30% of the position
- At TP3, close the remaining 30%
- Close the full position if an opposite signal appears
This is a suggested management framework, not a guarantee of performance. Position sizing and risk should always be adapted to the trader's own account and strategy.
Historical Statistics Dashboard
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 includes a statistics panel to help traders evaluate how setups performed historically on the selected symbol and timeframe.
The panel can display:
- Total signals
- TP1 win rate
- TP2 win rate
- TP3 win rate
- Profit factor
- Risk-to-reward information
- Historical performance data
These statistics provide additional context before a trader decides whether a setup is suitable.
Equity Curve
The built-in equity curve offers a visual representation of historical performance.
Instead of reviewing numbers alone, traders can quickly observe whether previous setups produced stable, inconsistent or declining results on the selected market and timeframe.
Key Features
- Wyckoff Phase A-E analysis
- Accumulation and distribution structure reading
- Clear BUY and SELL setup bias
- Entry, TP1-TP3 and SL1-SL3 levels
- Historical win-rate statistics
- Profit-factor display
- Risk-to-reward information
- Built-in equity curve
- Two target-calculation methods
- Closed-bar signal mode
- Clean and organized MT4 panels
- Suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes
- Visual operation on live charts and in Strategy Tester
Why Traders May Find It Useful
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 can help traders:
- Save time during chart analysis
- Follow a more structured decision process
- Understand possible accumulation and distribution phases
- Plan entries, exits and risk before placing a trade
- Review historical setup behavior
- Avoid entering without defined target and stop levels
- Compare performance across symbols and timeframes
Practical Usage Guide
For a simple workflow:
- Wait for a valid signal.
- Review the current phase and setup bias.
- Check the Entry, TP and SL levels.
- Review the statistics panel and equity curve.
- Confirm the setup with your own trading rules.
- Use controlled position sizing.
- Consider partial profit-taking at TP1 and TP2.
- Close the trade if an opposite signal appears.
- Test each symbol and timeframe before live use.
Important Notice
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a market-analysis and decision-support indicator.
It is not a profit guarantee, does not remove trading risk and should not be used blindly. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Traders should combine the indicator with personal analysis, disciplined money management and appropriate risk controls.
MT5 Version
Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.
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