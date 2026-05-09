AutoClose Time Manager MT5

Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time.

Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be.

[ Get the MT4 Version Here ]


Key Features

  • Precision Time Closing: Specify the exact server time to execute closures.

  • Pending Order Deletion: Option to automatically Delete limit/stop orders.

  • Multi-Symbol Support: Manage a single chart, or type in multiple symbols separated by commas to manage them all from one place.

  • Magic Number Filtering: Apply the utility to all trades, or restrict it to trades opened by specific Expert Advisors.

  • Set and Forget: Works quietly in the background without heavy CPU usage.


Input Parameters

  • Close Trades Settings: Enable/disable auto-close and set the target server time.

  • Delete Pending Orders Settings: Enable/disable auto-delete and set the target server time.

  • Symbols: Leave blank for the current chart, or input specific pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Magic Number: 0   -  Filter which trades the AutoClose Time Manager is allowed to manage.


Ideal for: Intraday traders, news traders, and funded account (prop firm) traders.
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