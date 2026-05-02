GoldPower XAUUSD

GoldPower EA v1.6 — Asian Range Breakout for XAUUSD

by AlgoPower | MetaTrader 5 | XAUUSD M15 | Copyright 2026

GoldPower EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It captures one of the most consistent intraday patterns in the gold market: the Asian Session Range Breakout.

During the Asian session (00:00–06:00 GMT), gold consolidates within a defined range. When London and New York sessions open, institutional order flow frequently pushes price decisively beyond that range. GoldPower EA identifies this range, places pending stop orders at the breakout levels, and manages each trade with an intelligent exit system that distinguishes between fast momentum moves and slower directional trades.

Why 2024–2026 Backtest Data?

Most EAs on the MQL5 Market present decade-long backtests. We deliberately chose not to. Gold has changed structurally since 2020 — driven by central bank policy shifts, geopolitical developments, and new institutional participation patterns. A strategy optimized on 2014 data carries significant curve-fitting risk in today's market.

Our philosophy: A well-calibrated 2.5-year backtest on today's market is more meaningful than a 10-year test that includes market regimes that no longer exist. GoldPower EA is built for the current gold market — and we commit to releasing updates as market conditions evolve.

All future updates are free for all registered users.

Verified Backtest Results

Test conditions: Every Tick 99% quality | €3,000 initial deposit | Moderate profile (2% risk) | Period: 2024.01.01 – 2026.05.01 | XAUUSD M15

  • Net Profit: +€5,941 (+198%)
  • Profit Factor: 1.62
  • Max Drawdown Equity: 11.17%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 6.74
  • Recovery Factor: 9.98
  • LR Correlation: 0.98
  • Win Rate: 79.89%
  • Total Trades: 552
  • Long Trades Won: 83.55%
  • Short Trades Won: 75.21%
  • Average Profit Trade: €35.06
  • Largest Win: €336.46
  • Max Consecutive Losses: 4

How It Works

Step 1 — Range Building (00:00–06:00 GMT)
The EA silently monitors M15 bars during the Asian session, tracking the highest high and lowest low to build the day's key support and resistance levels.

Step 2 — Order Placement (at 06:00 GMT)
Two pending stop orders are placed: Buy Stop above the range high + buffer, Sell Stop below the range low + buffer. Initial TP at 1.5× range height, SL at the opposite range side.

Step 3 — Momentum Evaluation (5-hour window)
Once a trade triggers, the EA monitors its progress for up to 20 M15 bars. If profit reaches 1×ATR within the window → momentum confirmed and trail activates. If the window expires without momentum → slow trade mode with wider TP.

Step 4 — Smart Exit Management
Momentum trades: TP is removed, ATR-based trailing stop lets winners run freely. Slow trades: TP is widened to 2× the range height. The opposite pending order is cancelled automatically when one side fills.

Step 5 — End-of-Day Close (21:00 GMT)
All open positions are force-closed and all pending orders cancelled. No positions held overnight. Clean reset every session.

Key Features

  • Asian Range Detection — automatically identifies the H/L of the Asian session on M15 every day
  • Selective Trailing Stop — ATR-based trail activates only on confirmed momentum breakouts
  • Three Risk Profiles — Conservative 1% / Moderate 2% / Aggressive 3%
  • Dynamic Compound Lots — lot size scales automatically with balance, currency-aware for EUR/GBP accounts
  • Money Management Guard — optional daily and total drawdown limits (disabled by default)
  • Broker-Agnostic — works with XAUUSD, XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m and any broker suffix
  • GMT Auto-Detection — no manual timezone setup required
  • Professional On-Chart Dashboard — real-time account, range, trade status and MM metrics
  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging — every trade has a defined SL from the moment it opens

Risk Profiles

Conservative — 1% risk per trade
Minimum deposit: $500 | Expected DD: ~8–10% | Expected annual return: ~25–40%
Ideal for new traders or those who prefer lower risk exposure.

Moderate — 2% risk per trade (Recommended)
Minimum deposit: $1,000 | Expected DD: ~12–15% | Expected annual return: ~50–80%
The best balance between growth and drawdown control. Verified results above use this profile.

Aggressive — 3% risk per trade
Minimum deposit: $3,000 | Expected DD: ~18–22% | Expected annual return: ~75–120%
For experienced traders comfortable with higher volatility in exchange for higher returns.

Input Parameters

Risk Profile

  • RiskProfile — Conservative / Moderate / Aggressive (default: Moderate)

Asian Range

  • AsianStartGMT — Asian session start hour in GMT (default: 0)
  • AsianEndGMT — Asian session end hour in GMT (default: 6)

Breakout

  • BreakoutBufferPts — Buffer beyond range H/L for entry in points (default: 10)

Trailing Stop

  • TrailATRPeriod — ATR period on M15 (default: 14)
  • MomentumATR — Profit threshold to classify as momentum, in × ATR (default: 1.0)
  • MomentumBars — Evaluation window in M15 bars, 20 = 5 hours (default: 20)
  • TrailActivationATR — Trail activates when profit reaches N × ATR (default: 1.5)
  • TrailDistanceATR — Trail stop distance = N × ATR from price (default: 1.2)
  • TPMultiplier — Initial TP = range height × multiplier (default: 1.5)
  • SlowTPMultiplier — Widened TP for slow trades = range × multiplier (default: 2.0)

Risk Management

  • MaxTradesPerDay — Maximum trades per day (default: 2)
  • ForceCloseGMT — Force close all positions at this GMT hour (default: 21)

Money Management (disabled by default)

  • UseMMFilter — Enable Money Management protection (default: false)
  • MaxDailyDrawdownPct — Halt trading if daily DD exceeds this % (default: 3.0)
  • MaxTotalDrawdownPct — Suspend EA if total DD exceeds this % (default: 10.0)

Setup and Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD — any broker suffix supported (XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m, etc.)
  • Timeframe: M15 — required, do not change
  • Broker: ECN or STP with low spread on XAUUSD (ideally below 20 points)
  • Minimum deposit: $500 (Conservative) | $1,000 recommended | $3,000+ optimal
  • VPS: Strongly recommended — EA must be active and connected before 06:00 GMT
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Account currency: Any (EUR, USD, GBP — currency-aware lot calculation)

Quick Start: Open XAUUSD chart → Set timeframe to M15 → Attach GoldPower EA → Select your Risk Profile → Enable AutoTrading. The EA handles timezone detection, lot calculation, and order management automatically.


Attention, promotional price! The cost of the license will increase by 50 USD for every 5 licenses purchased! Final price 799 USD

Important Notes

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Do not attach to other instruments without independent testing.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss from the moment it opens.
  • Forward test recommended on a demo account for at least 30 days before going live.
  • VPS strongly recommended — the EA must be running before 06:00 GMT to build the Asian range correctly.
  • All future updates are free for registered users. AlgoPower commits to maintaining GoldPower EA as the market evolves.
  • For support, contact via MQL5 private messages. Response within 24–48 hours.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and precious metals carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. GoldPower EA is a tool to assist trading decisions — not a guarantee of profit. AlgoPower accepts no liability for trading losses incurred through use of this software.


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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Pablonesta
14
Pablonesta 2026.06.09 12:34 
 

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Luigi Falcone
183
Reply from developer Luigi Falcone 2026.06.09 12:36
Thanks for feedback! Enjoy trading
Ahmed_Ali85
14
Ahmed_Ali85 2026.06.09 12:30 
 

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Luigi Falcone
183
Reply from developer Luigi Falcone 2026.06.09 12:36
Thanks for feedback! Enjoy trading
Alesonic
14
Alesonic 2026.06.06 09:12 
 

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Luigi Falcone
183
Reply from developer Luigi Falcone 2026.06.06 09:29
Thank you for your review, and most importantly, thank you for your trust and support.
teknistore
50
teknistore 2026.06.05 17:11 
 

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Luigi Falcone
183
Reply from developer Luigi Falcone 2026.06.06 09:29
Thank you for your feedback!
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