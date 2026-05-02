GoldPower XAUUSD

GoldPower EA v1.6 — Asian Range Breakout for XAUUSD

by AlgoPower | MetaTrader 5 | XAUUSD M15 | Copyright 2026

GoldPower EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It captures one of the most consistent intraday patterns in the gold market: the Asian Session Range Breakout.

During the Asian session (00:00–06:00 GMT), gold consolidates within a defined range. When London and New York sessions open, institutional order flow frequently pushes price decisively beyond that range. GoldPower EA identifies this range, places pending stop orders at the breakout levels, and manages each trade with an intelligent exit system that distinguishes between fast momentum moves and slower directional trades.

Why 2024–2026 Backtest Data?

Most EAs on the MQL5 Market present decade-long backtests. We deliberately chose not to. Gold has changed structurally since 2020 — driven by central bank policy shifts, geopolitical developments, and new institutional participation patterns. A strategy optimized on 2014 data carries significant curve-fitting risk in today's market.

Our philosophy: A well-calibrated 2.5-year backtest on today's market is more meaningful than a 10-year test that includes market regimes that no longer exist. GoldPower EA is built for the current gold market — and we commit to releasing updates as market conditions evolve.

All future updates are free for all registered users.

Verified Backtest Results

Test conditions: Every Tick 99% quality | €3,000 initial deposit | Moderate profile (2% risk) | Period: 2024.01.01 – 2026.05.01 | XAUUSD M15

Net Profit: +€5,941 (+198%)

+€5,941 (+198%) Profit Factor: 1.62

1.62 Max Drawdown Equity: 11.17%

11.17% Sharpe Ratio: 6.74

6.74 Recovery Factor: 9.98

9.98 LR Correlation: 0.98

0.98 Win Rate: 79.89%

79.89% Total Trades: 552

552 Long Trades Won: 83.55%

83.55% Short Trades Won: 75.21%

75.21% Average Profit Trade: €35.06

€35.06 Largest Win: €336.46

€336.46 Max Consecutive Losses: 4

How It Works

Step 1 — Range Building (00:00–06:00 GMT)

The EA silently monitors M15 bars during the Asian session, tracking the highest high and lowest low to build the day's key support and resistance levels.

Step 2 — Order Placement (at 06:00 GMT)

Two pending stop orders are placed: Buy Stop above the range high + buffer, Sell Stop below the range low + buffer. Initial TP at 1.5× range height, SL at the opposite range side.

Step 3 — Momentum Evaluation (5-hour window)

Once a trade triggers, the EA monitors its progress for up to 20 M15 bars. If profit reaches 1×ATR within the window → momentum confirmed and trail activates. If the window expires without momentum → slow trade mode with wider TP.

Step 4 — Smart Exit Management

Momentum trades: TP is removed, ATR-based trailing stop lets winners run freely. Slow trades: TP is widened to 2× the range height. The opposite pending order is cancelled automatically when one side fills.

Step 5 — End-of-Day Close (21:00 GMT)

All open positions are force-closed and all pending orders cancelled. No positions held overnight. Clean reset every session.

Key Features

Asian Range Detection — automatically identifies the H/L of the Asian session on M15 every day

— automatically identifies the H/L of the Asian session on M15 every day Selective Trailing Stop — ATR-based trail activates only on confirmed momentum breakouts

— ATR-based trail activates only on confirmed momentum breakouts Three Risk Profiles — Conservative 1% / Moderate 2% / Aggressive 3%

— Conservative 1% / Moderate 2% / Aggressive 3% Dynamic Compound Lots — lot size scales automatically with balance, currency-aware for EUR/GBP accounts

— lot size scales automatically with balance, currency-aware for EUR/GBP accounts Money Management Guard — optional daily and total drawdown limits (disabled by default)

— optional daily and total drawdown limits (disabled by default) Broker-Agnostic — works with XAUUSD, XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m and any broker suffix

— works with XAUUSD, XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m and any broker suffix GMT Auto-Detection — no manual timezone setup required

— no manual timezone setup required Professional On-Chart Dashboard — real-time account, range, trade status and MM metrics

— real-time account, range, trade status and MM metrics No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging — every trade has a defined SL from the moment it opens

Risk Profiles

Conservative — 1% risk per trade

Minimum deposit: $500 | Expected DD: ~8–10% | Expected annual return: ~25–40%

Ideal for new traders or those who prefer lower risk exposure.

Moderate — 2% risk per trade (Recommended)

Minimum deposit: $1,000 | Expected DD: ~12–15% | Expected annual return: ~50–80%

The best balance between growth and drawdown control. Verified results above use this profile.

Aggressive — 3% risk per trade

Minimum deposit: $3,000 | Expected DD: ~18–22% | Expected annual return: ~75–120%

For experienced traders comfortable with higher volatility in exchange for higher returns.

Input Parameters

Risk Profile

RiskProfile — Conservative / Moderate / Aggressive (default: Moderate)

Asian Range

AsianStartGMT — Asian session start hour in GMT (default: 0)

AsianEndGMT — Asian session end hour in GMT (default: 6)

Breakout

BreakoutBufferPts — Buffer beyond range H/L for entry in points (default: 10)

Trailing Stop

TrailATRPeriod — ATR period on M15 (default: 14)

MomentumATR — Profit threshold to classify as momentum, in × ATR (default: 1.0)

MomentumBars — Evaluation window in M15 bars, 20 = 5 hours (default: 20)

TrailActivationATR — Trail activates when profit reaches N × ATR (default: 1.5)

TrailDistanceATR — Trail stop distance = N × ATR from price (default: 1.2)

TPMultiplier — Initial TP = range height × multiplier (default: 1.5)

SlowTPMultiplier — Widened TP for slow trades = range × multiplier (default: 2.0)

Risk Management

MaxTradesPerDay — Maximum trades per day (default: 2)

ForceCloseGMT — Force close all positions at this GMT hour (default: 21)

Money Management (disabled by default)

UseMMFilter — Enable Money Management protection (default: false)

MaxDailyDrawdownPct — Halt trading if daily DD exceeds this % (default: 3.0)

MaxTotalDrawdownPct — Suspend EA if total DD exceeds this % (default: 10.0)

Setup and Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD — any broker suffix supported (XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m, etc.)

XAUUSD — any broker suffix supported (XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m, etc.) Timeframe: M15 — required, do not change

M15 — required, do not change Broker: ECN or STP with low spread on XAUUSD (ideally below 20 points)

ECN or STP with low spread on XAUUSD (ideally below 20 points) Minimum deposit: $500 (Conservative) | $1,000 recommended | $3,000+ optimal

$500 (Conservative) | $1,000 recommended | $3,000+ optimal VPS: Strongly recommended — EA must be active and connected before 06:00 GMT

Strongly recommended — EA must be active and connected before 06:00 GMT Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

1:100 or higher recommended Account currency: Any (EUR, USD, GBP — currency-aware lot calculation)

Quick Start: Open XAUUSD chart → Set timeframe to M15 → Attach GoldPower EA → Select your Risk Profile → Enable AutoTrading. The EA handles timezone detection, lot calculation, and order management automatically.





Attention, promotional price! The cost of the license will increase by 50 USD for every 5 licenses purchased! Final price 799 USD



Important Notes

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Do not attach to other instruments without independent testing.

. Do not attach to other instruments without independent testing. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss from the moment it opens.

Forward test recommended on a demo account for at least 30 days before going live.

VPS strongly recommended — the EA must be running before 06:00 GMT to build the Asian range correctly.

All future updates are free for registered users. AlgoPower commits to maintaining GoldPower EA as the market evolves.

For support, contact via MQL5 private messages. Response within 24–48 hours.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and precious metals carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. GoldPower EA is a tool to assist trading decisions — not a guarantee of profit. AlgoPower accepts no liability for trading losses incurred through use of this software.