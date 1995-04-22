OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion Asian Session
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion — Asian Session
OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion is a rules-based
expert advisor designed for the Asian trading
session. The strategy identifies short-term price
extremes and targets a return to the statistical
mean, taking advantage of the low-volatility,
range-bound conditions typical of the Asian session.
The expert does not use martingale, grid trading,
or tick scalping. One position is held at a time.
All positions are closed before the London
pre-session opens.
IMPORTANT: After purchase, send a private message
to receive your setup guide including broker-specific
session time configuration and VPS recommendations.
--- Strategy ---
A proprietary multi-layer filter system identifies
ranging market conditions before any entry is
considered. Entries require confirmation across
multiple timeframes and indicators. Exits are
rule-based. Risk is managed dynamically on each trade.
--- Risk Profiles ---
Three built-in risk profiles are available:
Conservative: fewer signals, tighter filters,
lower drawdown target. Suitable for capital
preservation.
Standard: default settings. Backtest results
shown below reflect this profile.
Aggressive: broader filters, higher trade
frequency, higher drawdown tolerance.
The profile is selected on attachment. No
additional configuration is required.
--- Backtest Results ---
Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: M15
Period: 2023.01.01 to 2026.04.24
Data: Every tick, 99% quality
Initial deposit: $25,000
Risk per trade: 0.5%
Net profit: $5,020
Profit factor: 2.26
Recovery factor: 9.39
Sharpe ratio: 15.06
Maximum drawdown: 2.02%
Win rate: 66.91%
Total trades: 139 over 2.5 years
These are backtest results, not live trading results.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
--- Minimum Requirements ---
Broker: ECN, RAW, or low spread account recommended
Account type: Netting or Hedging
Minimum deposit: $1,000 at 1:100 leverage
Recommended deposit: $5,000 at 1:100 leverage
Leverage: 1:100 minimum recommended
Timeframe: Compatible with any timeframe.
Backtest conducted on M15.
Symbol: Compatible with any symbol.
Backtest conducted on USDJPY.
VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
--- Important Notes ---
This expert advisor does not trade every day.
Trade frequency depends entirely on market
conditions meeting the strategy criteria.
There will be periods of no activity. This is
expected behavior, not a malfunction.
Risk management is fixed percentage based.
The expert will not exceed the risk parameters
set by the user.
--- Risk Disclaimer ---
Trading foreign exchange carries significant risk
and is not suitable for all investors. Past
performance and backtest results are not indicative
of future results. Always test on a demo account
before live deployment. Never risk capital you
cannot afford to lose.