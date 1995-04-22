OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion — Asian Session





OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion is a rules-based

expert advisor designed for the Asian trading

session. The strategy identifies short-term price

extremes and targets a return to the statistical

mean, taking advantage of the low-volatility,

range-bound conditions typical of the Asian session.





The expert does not use martingale, grid trading,

or tick scalping. One position is held at a time.

All positions are closed before the London

pre-session opens.





IMPORTANT: After purchase, send a private message

to receive your setup guide including broker-specific

session time configuration and VPS recommendations.





--- Strategy ---





A proprietary multi-layer filter system identifies

ranging market conditions before any entry is

considered. Entries require confirmation across

multiple timeframes and indicators. Exits are

rule-based. Risk is managed dynamically on each trade.





--- Risk Profiles ---





Three built-in risk profiles are available:





Conservative: fewer signals, tighter filters,

lower drawdown target. Suitable for capital

preservation.





Standard: default settings. Backtest results

shown below reflect this profile.





Aggressive: broader filters, higher trade

frequency, higher drawdown tolerance.





The profile is selected on attachment. No

additional configuration is required.





--- Backtest Results ---





Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: M15

Period: 2023.01.01 to 2026.04.24

Data: Every tick, 99% quality

Initial deposit: $25,000

Risk per trade: 0.5%





Net profit: $5,020

Profit factor: 2.26

Recovery factor: 9.39

Sharpe ratio: 15.06

Maximum drawdown: 2.02%

Win rate: 66.91%

Total trades: 139 over 2.5 years





These are backtest results, not live trading results.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.





--- Minimum Requirements ---





Broker: ECN, RAW, or low spread account recommended

Account type: Netting or Hedging

Minimum deposit: $1,000 at 1:100 leverage

Recommended deposit: $5,000 at 1:100 leverage

Leverage: 1:100 minimum recommended

Timeframe: Compatible with any timeframe.

Backtest conducted on M15.

Symbol: Compatible with any symbol.

Backtest conducted on USDJPY.

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation





--- Important Notes ---





This expert advisor does not trade every day.

Trade frequency depends entirely on market

conditions meeting the strategy criteria.

There will be periods of no activity. This is

expected behavior, not a malfunction.





Risk management is fixed percentage based.

The expert will not exceed the risk parameters

set by the user.





--- Risk Disclaimer ---





Trading foreign exchange carries significant risk

and is not suitable for all investors. Past

performance and backtest results are not indicative

of future results. Always test on a demo account

before live deployment. Never risk capital you

cannot afford to lose.