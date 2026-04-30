Risk Reducer MT5

Stop calculating lot size manually.

Stop over-risking, revenge trading, breaching prop firm rules.

Stop one bad trade from destroying your account.

Risk Reducer is a manual MetaTrader 5 trade panel with automatic position sizing (lot size calculator) and fixed-risk order preparation directly from the chart.

Choose your risk, click BUY or SELL, place Stop Loss on the chart, and Risk Reducer calculates the lot size automatically. If RR is enabled, Take Profit is derived from your Stop Loss distance and selected risk/reward value.

Review the full trade preview, check the live execution-side price, and confirm the order manually with OK button.

Risk Reducer also includes account-level Stats and Limits, helping manual traders track performance, monitor open risk, and apply trading guardrails such as daily loss limit, profit goal, max risk per trade, max open risk, max trades per day, and cooldown after a Stop Loss is hit.

No signals. No automatic entries. No profit promises.

What you get is simple, elegant and fast tool with most needed trading functions.

*** Instructions for using Risk Reducer ***

Main features:

Automatic lot/position sizing

Risk input in percent or account currency

1 click Stop Loss placing on the chart

RR-based Take Profit

Trade preview before execution

Account-level Stats

Account-level Limits guardrails

Cooldown after Stop Loss

Minimize/Maximize panel function

Close All button





Order workflow Choose risk mode: percent or account currency. Enter your risk value. Enable or disable RR. Set RR value if RR is enabled. Click BUY or SELL. Click on the chart to place Stop Loss. Review calculated lot size, SL, TP, risk amount, risk percentage, and prices. Confirm manually with OK button. Risk Reducer sends an order only after user confirmation. Stats tab Risk Reducer includes a read-only Stats tab with Day, Week, and Month views to help traders track trading performance.

Stats include:

Realized P/L

Realized P/L %

Win rate

Profit factor

Closed positions

Open positions

Open Risk



