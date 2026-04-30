Risk Reducer MT5

Stop calculating lot size manually.

Stop over-risking, revenge trading, breaching prop firm rules.

Stop one bad trade from destroying your account.

Risk Reducer is a manual MetaTrader 5 trade panel with automatic position sizing (lot size calculator) and fixed-risk order preparation directly from the chart.

Choose your risk, click BUY or SELL, place Stop Loss on the chart, and Risk Reducer calculates the lot size automatically. If RR is enabled, Take Profit is derived from your Stop Loss distance and selected risk/reward value.

Review the full trade preview, check the live execution-side price, and confirm the order manually with OK button.

Risk Reducer also includes account-level Stats and Limits, helping manual traders track performance, monitor open risk, and apply trading guardrails such as daily loss limit, profit goal, max risk per trade, max open risk, max trades per day, and cooldown after a Stop Loss is hit.

No signals. No automatic entries. No profit promises.

What you get is simple, elegant and fast tool with most needed trading functions.

*** Instructions for using Risk Reducer ***

Main features:

  • Automatic lot/position sizing
  • Risk input in percent or account currency
  • 1 click Stop Loss placing on the chart
  • RR-based Take Profit
  • Trade preview before execution
  • Account-level Stats
  • Account-level Limits guardrails
  • Cooldown after Stop Loss
  • Minimize/Maximize panel function
  • Close All button

Order workflow

Choose risk mode: percent or account currency.

Enter your risk value.

Enable or disable RR.

Set RR value if RR is enabled.

Click BUY or SELL.

Click on the chart to place Stop Loss.

Review calculated lot size, SL, TP, risk amount, risk percentage, and prices.

Confirm manually with OK button.

Risk Reducer sends an order only after user confirmation.

Stats tab

Risk Reducer includes a read-only Stats tab with Day, Week, and Month views to help traders track trading performance.

Stats include:

  • Realized P/L
  • Realized P/L %
  • Win rate
  • Profit factor
  • Closed positions
  • Open positions
  • Open Risk

Realized P/L is calculated from position net results and includes profit, swap, and commission where available.

Open Risk estimates the known account-currency loss if current open positions hit their Stop Loss. Positions without Stop Loss are shown separately because their risk cannot be calculated.

Limits tab

Risk Reducer includes account-level trading guardrails, which helps traders protect account and enable limits they want to enforce.

Limits include:

  • Daily loss limit
  • Daily profit goal
  • Max risk per trade
  • Max open risk
  • Max trades per day
  • Cooldown after Stop Loss

Limits only block new order confirmation. They do not open trades, close trades, move Stop Loss, move Take Profit, or manage existing positions.

Cooldown starts only when a position is closed by Stop Loss and the full net position result is negative. Stop Loss closures at breakeven or in profit do not trigger cooldown.

Important

Risk Reducer is a manual trading utility. It does not provide signals, does not open trades automatically, and does not promise profit.

Close All closes all open account positions, not only positions opened by Risk Reducer.

NOTE:

Production-ready. Feedback welcome.

Thank you.

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Franjo Pusticki
346
Reply from developer Franjo Pusticki 2026.05.26 11:38
Thank you <
rberg958
14
rberg958 2026.05.18 12:42 
 

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Franjo Pusticki
346
Reply from developer Franjo Pusticki 2026.05.26 11:38
Thank you <
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