Risk Reducer MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 21 May 2026
Stop calculating lot size manually.
Stop over-risking, revenge trading, breaching prop firm rules.
Stop one bad trade from destroying your account.
Risk Reducer is a manual MetaTrader 5 trade panel with automatic position sizing (lot size calculator) and fixed-risk order preparation directly from the chart.
Choose your risk, click BUY or SELL, place Stop Loss on the chart, and Risk Reducer calculates the lot size automatically. If RR is enabled, Take Profit is derived from your Stop Loss distance and selected risk/reward value.
Review the full trade preview, check the live execution-side price, and confirm the order manually with OK button.
Risk Reducer also includes account-level Stats and Limits, helping manual traders track performance, monitor open risk, and apply trading guardrails such as daily loss limit, profit goal, max risk per trade, max open risk, max trades per day, and cooldown after a Stop Loss is hit.
No signals. No automatic entries. No profit promises.
What you get is simple, elegant and fast tool with most needed trading functions.
*** Instructions for using Risk Reducer ***
Main features:
- Automatic lot/position sizing
- Risk input in percent or account currency
- 1 click Stop Loss placing on the chart
- RR-based Take Profit
- Trade preview before execution
- Account-level Stats
- Account-level Limits guardrails
- Cooldown after Stop Loss
- Minimize/Maximize panel function
- Close All button
Order workflow
Choose risk mode: percent or account currency.
Enter your risk value.
Enable or disable RR.
Set RR value if RR is enabled.
Click BUY or SELL.
Click on the chart to place Stop Loss.
Review calculated lot size, SL, TP, risk amount, risk percentage, and prices.
Confirm manually with OK button.
Risk Reducer sends an order only after user confirmation.
Stats tab
Risk Reducer includes a read-only Stats tab with Day, Week, and Month views to help traders track trading performance.
Stats include:
- Realized P/L
- Realized P/L %
- Win rate
- Profit factor
- Closed positions
- Open positions
- Open Risk
Realized P/L is calculated from position net results and includes profit, swap, and commission where available.
Open Risk estimates the known account-currency loss if current open positions hit their Stop Loss. Positions without Stop Loss are shown separately because their risk cannot be calculated.
Limits tab
Risk Reducer includes account-level trading guardrails, which helps traders protect account and enable limits they want to enforce.
Limits include:
- Daily loss limit
- Daily profit goal
- Max risk per trade
- Max open risk
- Max trades per day
- Cooldown after Stop Loss
Limits only block new order confirmation. They do not open trades, close trades, move Stop Loss, move Take Profit, or manage existing positions.
Cooldown starts only when a position is closed by Stop Loss and the full net position result is negative. Stop Loss closures at breakeven or in profit do not trigger cooldown.
Important
Risk Reducer is a manual trading utility. It does not provide signals, does not open trades automatically, and does not promise profit.
Close All closes all open account positions, not only positions opened by Risk Reducer.
NOTE:
Production-ready. Feedback welcome.
Thank you.
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