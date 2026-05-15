Risk Reducer - Description and how to use





Risk Reducer is a trading panel for manual trading with risk-based order preparation.



It helps you:

choose risk in percent or account currency

place Stop Loss directly on the chart

calculate lot size automatically

optionally calculate RR-based Take Profit

preview the full trade before execution

confirm orders manually

monitor account-level Day / Week / Month stats

apply account-level Limits guardrails

Risk Reducer is not a signal EA, not an automatic strategy, and not a profit-promise product.



Main features:

Automatic lot/position sizing

Risk input in percent or account currency

1 click Stop Loss placing on the chart

RR-based Take Profit

Trade preview before execution

Account-level Stats

Account-level Limits guardrails

Cooldown after Stop Loss

Minimize/Maximize panel function

Close All button





How to use / detailed description



Main panel is organized in such a way that it has Header, Main area, and Footer.





Header contains status info and validation messages, minimize/maximize button, settings button.

Main area contains tabs and main working area.

Footer contains floating P/L info and Close all button.









HEADER

Info and validation messages give you various information regarding panel and orders. Their purpose is to inform trader about various important things. They are color coded so know visually what is happening. There are 4 colors: green, red, blue and amber.

Examples of messages are:

Ready

Algo trading disabled

Market Closed

Position opened

Minimum lot applied

Invalid BUY stop loss

Insufficient margin.

Minimize/maximize button has a job to minimize or maximize main panel. When panel is maximized, we can see the whole area of the panel (default state).

When panel is minimized, only header and footer are shown so traders can focus on the chart but still have overview of the status and P/L. Header always shows you the status, and footer always shows you floating profit/loss and Close all button.









Settings button opens a modal dialog on top of main panel. You can switch between dark and light theme there.

















FOOTER

Floating P/L shows profit/loss of all open trades combined. It shows account currency next to the amount. It also shows P/L as the percentage of balance next to the amount.









Close All button is used for closing all open account positions. After clicking on Close All button, confirmations dialog opens. After confirming with Yes, all account open positions are instantly closed and info message is shown in the header.

















MAIN AREA

On the top of the main area there are 3 tabs: Order, Stats and Limits. Clicking on a tab changes panel view. Tab with the blue line above the text is the currently selected tab.













Order tab

Order tab has a trading purpose. I will describe workflow and all functions here.

RR button (On/Off) - enable/disable placing of automatic Take Profit based on risk reward coefficient .

. RR = 1.00 means TP = SL . If SL is set 20 pips from entry, then TP will also be 20 pips.



RR = 2.00 means TP = 2 x SL. If SL is 20 pips, then TP will be 40 pips.



RR = 0.5 menas TP = 0.5 x SL. If SL is 20 pips, then TP will be 10 pips.

Risk selector button - choose type of risk you want. You can select percentage (%), or account currency (USD, EUR, etc...).

% - risk based on a percentage of account balance. If set to 1%, the next trade will risk 1% of the account balance.



USD - risk based on account currency. If set to 100, the next trade will risk 100 USD. Risk Reducer automatically shows your account currency here.

Both RR and Risk selection values are persistent. That means they will always show last used setting, even after platform restart.

RR and Risk can be changed by clicking on a + / - buttons (default step is 0.25 for RR and %, and 100 for currency). You can also enter the numbers manually.

Trade preview area - shows all important info about the order you are about to place. It is divided in 3 columns: trade, SL and TP. This area is dynamic, so it shows any change you make instantly.

Trade column shows: position size and RR coefficient



SL column shows: SL distance in pips, Loss amount in account currency, Loss in percentage of account balance, SL price



TP column shows: TP distance in pips, Profit amount in account currency, Profit in percentage of account balance, TP price

SELL/BUY buttons - choose order direction

After clicking on a button, you enter into "Select SL" mode where you can click on a chart to place SL. Every chart click will place the SL on the current mouse position. You can also click and drag SL line on chart. If you place SL on the wrong side of the entry line, you will be notified in the header. After correctly placing SL, OK button will become enabled. Here, you can also change risk settings and see the changes in the preview area.



Click on Cancel button to cancel the trade



Click on OK button to confirm the trade





















To open a new trade:

Choose risk mode: %

account currency Enter risk value Turn RR On or Off Click BUY or SELL In Stop Loss selection mode: Click the chart background to place Stop Loss Review the trade in preview area Click OK to confirm market order Click CANCEL to cancel the order





Stop Loss

selected directly on the chart

can be moved by chart clicks

can be dragged after placement

must be valid for the selected BUY or SELL direction



Take Profit optional

created only when RR is On

calculated from Stop Loss distance and RR value

non-draggable





Stats tab



The Stats tab is read-only. The purpose of the Stats is to show some important trading metrics. They are calculated based on selected period.

Available periods:

Day - from start of day up until now

Week - from start of week up until now

Month - from start of month up until now



Metrics: Realized P/L Net result of positions with closing activity in the selected period. Includes profit, swap and commission where available.

Realized P/L % Realized P/L divided by selected-period start balance. Realized P/L divided by selected-period start balance.



Win rate Winning closed positions divided by total closed positions.

Profit factor Gross profit divided by gross loss.

Closed positions Positions with closing activity in the selected period.

Open positions Current account-wide open positions.



Open Risk Estimated account-currency loss if all current open positions hit their Stop Loss. Positions without Stop Loss are shown separately.













Limits tab

Limits are account-level guardrails. They can block new order confirmation, but they do not manage existing trades.

Important: Limits only block new orders. They do not auto-close trades, move Stop Loss, move Take Profit, or open trades automatically.





Limits master switch

The master switch enables or disables all Limits. If it is Off, no limit blocks new orders. Individual limit settings are preserved.





Daily loss

Blocks new orders after the daily realized P/L exceeds Daily loss limit.

Risk Reducer monitors Floating P/L also, so when Realized P/L combined with Floating P/L reaches set Daily loss limit, user is notified with a warning.





Profit goal

Blocks new orders after the daily realized profit goal is reached. Uses realized P/L only, floating P/L is not included.





Risk/trade

Blocks a prepared order if the new trade risk exceeds the configured maximum risk per trade.





Open risk

Blocks a prepared order if current known open risk plus new trade risk exceeds the configured maximum open risk.





Trades/day

Blocks new orders after the configured number of daily trades is reached. Trades are counted account-wide using positions opened during the broker/server day.





Cooldown

Blocks new order confirmation for the configured number of minutes after a Stop Loss is hit.

Cooldown starts only when a position is closed by Stop Loss and the full net position result is negative.





Limits summary

The bottom of the Limits tab shows a compact global status:

Limits disabled

Within limits

Cooldown: 12m remaining

Trading disabled: Daily Loss Limit

Trading disabled: Profit Goal Reached

Trading disabled: Trade Count Limit



