Aurora Bitcoin Core

Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading robot designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, focusing on execution efficiency and strict risk management.

Here is an in-depth explanation of its logic and features:

1. Core Strategy (Mean Reversion)

This EA utilizes the Mean Reversion concept, which is based on the theory that prices tend to return to their average after moving significantly in one direction.

RSI (Relative Strength Index) Indicator: Used to detect Overbought or Oversold conditions. If RSI is below 30 , the price is considered "too cheap" (Oversold). If RSI is above 70 , the price is considered "too expensive" (Overbought).



2. Momentum Filter (Trend Confirmation)

To avoid being caught in a market "crash" or an unstoppable rally (common in Bitcoin or Gold), the EA is equipped with a 200-period Moving Average (MA 200):

BUY only if the price is above the MA 200 (Uptrend).

SELL only if the price is below the MA 200 (Downtrend).

Objective: To ensure we only "Buy low" when the overall major trend is still bullish.

3. Risk Management (Capital Protection)

This is the most critical part of the Aurora Equinox EA, designed to prevent the "No Money" or "Volume Limit" errors encountered previously:

Auto-Lot (Money Management): The EA calculates the lot size automatically based on your Equity . If the balance is small, it adjusts to the minimum lot size to prevent margin errors.

Margin Validation: Before firing an order, the EA calculates if you have enough free margin. If funds are insufficient, it will hold the trade rather than failing.

Automatic SL & TP: Every transaction is immediately protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit (measured in points).

Max 1 Position (Netting Compatibility): In compliance with Netting account rules, the EA only manages one position per symbol at a time. It will not open a new trade until the previous one is closed.

4. Advanced Safety Features

Trailing Stop: This feature "locks in" profits. As the price moves in your favor, the Stop Loss is automatically adjusted to follow the price. If the market suddenly reverses, you exit with a profit or at break-even.

Price & Volume Normalization: The code automatically handles decimal precision (e.g., 2 decimals for Bitcoin vs. 5 decimals for EURUSD) and complies with the broker's minimum/maximum lot rules to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors.

5. Recommended Usage

Pairs: Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin) , but also performs well on XAUUSD (Gold) , EURUSD , and GBPUSD .

Timeframe: Recommended for M15, M30, or H1 . On Daily (D1) timeframes, signals will appear very infrequently.

Capital: While the Auto-Lot feature is active, it is recommended to use at least $100 for standard accounts or $10 for cent accounts to properly sustain market margin requirements.

Entry Logic Summary:

BUY: (Price > MA 200) + (RSI < 30) + (Sufficient Margin)

SELL: (Price < MA 200) + (RSI > 70) + (Sufficient Margin)

premium EA for BTC/USD here BTC Smart Buy Sell Stop | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5

best seller EA, cekout here

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160693#!tab=overview