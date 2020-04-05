Aurora Bitcoin Core

Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading robot designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, focusing on execution efficiency and strict risk management.

Here is an in-depth explanation of its logic and features:

1. Core Strategy (Mean Reversion)

This EA utilizes the Mean Reversion concept, which is based on the theory that prices tend to return to their average after moving significantly in one direction.

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index) Indicator: Used to detect Overbought or Oversold conditions.

    • If RSI is below 30, the price is considered "too cheap" (Oversold).

    • If RSI is above 70, the price is considered "too expensive" (Overbought).

2. Momentum Filter (Trend Confirmation)

To avoid being caught in a market "crash" or an unstoppable rally (common in Bitcoin or Gold), the EA is equipped with a 200-period Moving Average (MA 200):

  • BUY only if the price is above the MA 200 (Uptrend).

  • SELL only if the price is below the MA 200 (Downtrend).

  • Objective: To ensure we only "Buy low" when the overall major trend is still bullish.

3. Risk Management (Capital Protection)

This is the most critical part of the Aurora Equinox EA, designed to prevent the "No Money" or "Volume Limit" errors encountered previously:

  • Auto-Lot (Money Management): The EA calculates the lot size automatically based on your Equity. If the balance is small, it adjusts to the minimum lot size to prevent margin errors.

  • Margin Validation: Before firing an order, the EA calculates if you have enough free margin. If funds are insufficient, it will hold the trade rather than failing.

  • Automatic SL & TP: Every transaction is immediately protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit (measured in points).

  • Max 1 Position (Netting Compatibility): In compliance with Netting account rules, the EA only manages one position per symbol at a time. It will not open a new trade until the previous one is closed.

4. Advanced Safety Features

  • Trailing Stop: This feature "locks in" profits. As the price moves in your favor, the Stop Loss is automatically adjusted to follow the price. If the market suddenly reverses, you exit with a profit or at break-even.

  • Price & Volume Normalization: The code automatically handles decimal precision (e.g., 2 decimals for Bitcoin vs. 5 decimals for EURUSD) and complies with the broker's minimum/maximum lot rules to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors.

5. Recommended Usage

  • Pairs: Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin), but also performs well on XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, and GBPUSD.

  • Timeframe: Recommended for M15, M30, or H1. On Daily (D1) timeframes, signals will appear very infrequently.

  • Capital: While the Auto-Lot feature is active, it is recommended to use at least $100 for standard accounts or $10 for cent accounts to properly sustain market margin requirements.

Entry Logic Summary:

  • BUY: (Price > MA 200) + (RSI < 30) + (Sufficient Margin)

  • SELL: (Price < MA 200) + (RSI > 70) + (Sufficient Margin)


best seller EA, cekout here
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160693#!tab=overview
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Twin Fitersya
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