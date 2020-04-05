MTForge NarTown EA

Absolutely — MTForge NarTown .


Below is a fully optimized version.

MTForge NarTown EA — Trend‑Following Automation for MetaTrader 5

MTForge NarTown is a fully automated trend‑following Expert Advisor built on a smoothed Heiken‑Ashi + Triple Moving Average (TMA) crossover engine.
The system focuses on clean directional moves, strict risk control, and a multi‑stage ratchet trailing stop that tightens protection as trades progress.

The EA ships with EURUSD M30 tuned defaults, but the logic is symbol‑agnostic and works on Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and Futures CFDs.
All parameters are fully adjustable, and the EA uses universal risk units (Price / Pips / Ticks) for seamless cross‑symbol deployment.

Strategy Overview

Signals are generated from:

  • A custom smoothed Heiken‑Ashi engine
  • Two internal Triple Moving Average (TMA) lines (Yasin Blue & Yasin Red)
  • Optional EMA trend filter for higher‑timeframe confirmation

Entries occur on confirmed crossovers.
If an opposite signal appears, the EA closes the current position and waits a configurable cooldown before switching direction.

The EA is closed‑source (.ex5), does not use martingale, grid, or hedging, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit at entry.

Key Features

Signal Engine

  • Smoothed Heiken‑Ashi + TMA crossover logic
  • Three‑level EMA cascade for price and HLC3 smoothing
  • Optional EMA trend filter for directional bias

Advanced Trailing & Protection

  • Three‑Stage Ratchet Trailing Stop
    • Stage 1: Move SL to breakeven
    • Stage 2: Lock profit at a defined R‑multiple
    • Stage 3: Continuous trailing as the trend extends
  • EMA Runner — trails SL along a fast or slow EMA
  • Time‑based Ratchet — if a trade stalls for N bars, SL tightens to breakeven
  • Tightest‑SL‑wins arbitration — EA always applies the most protective stop

Risk & Execution Filters

  • ATR volatility filter to avoid low‑volatility chop
  • Spread filter to block entries during wide spreads
  • Session filter using true GMT with broker offset input
  • Daily/Weekly drawdown breaker that auto‑disables trading

Money Management

  • Fixed lot or percent‑risk position sizing
  • Automatic lot clamping to broker min/max/step
  • Universal risk units (Price / Pips / Ticks)

On‑Chart Control Panel

Five native MT5 buttons:

  • STRATEGY — master enable/disable
  • LONG — enable/disable long entries
  • SHORT — enable/disable short entries
  • EMA FILTER — toggle trend filter
  • CLOSE & DISABLE — panic close + disable strategy
Technical Specifications
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+ recommended)
  • Account Types: Hedging or Netting
  • Default Symbol: EURUSD
  • Default Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: ~500 USD for EURUSD at 0.01 lots
  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for live trading
Installation & Quick Start
  1. Copy MTForge_NarTown.ex5 to:
    MQL5/Experts/
  2. Restart MT5 and open a EURUSD M30 chart
  3. Drag the EA onto the chart
  4. Enable Algo Trading
  5. Set BrokerGmtOffsetHours to match your broker
  6. (Optional) Load the included preset file
  7. Confirm the on‑chart control buttons appear
Input Parameters Overview

Strategy

  • EMALength
  • EmaFilterLength

Risk Management

  • RiskMode (Price / Pips / Ticks)
  • ProfitTargetValue
  • StopLossValue

Classic Breakeven

  • UseClassicBreakeven
  • BreakevenTriggerValue
  • BreakevenOffsetTicks

Staged Ratchet

  • UseStagedRatchet
  • RatchetStage1Mult
  • RatchetStage2Mult
  • RatchetStage2LockMult
  • RatchetRunnerStepMult
  • RatchetRunnerMoveMult

EMA Runner

  • UseEmaRunner
  • EmaRunnerUseFast
  • EmaRunnerBufferTicks
  • EmaRunnerMinProfit

Time‑Based Ratchet

  • UseTimeRatchet
  • TimeRatchetBars
  • TimeRatchetProfitOnly

ATR Filter

  • UseAtrFilter
  • AtrPeriod
  • AtrMinValue

Session Filter

  • UseSessionFilter
  • BrokerGmtOffsetHours
  • SessionStartHourGMT / SessionEndHourGMT
  • FlattenOutsideSession

Spread Filter

  • UseSpreadFilter
  • MaxSpreadPips

Drawdown Breaker

  • UseDrawdownBreaker
  • DailyDrawdownPercent
  • WeeklyDrawdownPercent
  • BreakerFlattenPosition
  • BreakerResetHourGMT

Money Management

  • UseRiskPercent
  • RiskPercentPerTrade
  • RiskUseBalanceNotEquity
  • MaxLotCap / MinLotFloor

Trade Settings

  • LotSize
  • MagicNumber
  • TradeComment
  • CooldownBars
Recommended Usage
  • Backtest using Every tick based on real ticks
  • Forward‑test on demo for 4–6 weeks
  • Start live with small lot size or low risk percent
  • Use a stable VPS for uninterrupted operation
  • Enable the Drawdown Breaker for live safety
Risk Disclosure

Trading forex, CFDs, futures, and crypto involves significant risk.
Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.
Live results may differ due to spreads, slippage, swaps, and broker execution.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Support & Updates

Support is available through the MQL5 Market comments or private messages.
All buyers receive free lifetime updates through the MQL5 auto‑update system.

If MTForge NarTown meets your expectations, please consider leaving a rating — it helps other traders make informed decisions.



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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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