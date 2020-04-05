MTForge NarTown EA

Absolutely — MTForge NarTown .



Below is a fully optimized version.

MTForge NarTown is a fully automated trend‑following Expert Advisor built on a smoothed Heiken‑Ashi + Triple Moving Average (TMA) crossover engine.

The system focuses on clean directional moves, strict risk control, and a multi‑stage ratchet trailing stop that tightens protection as trades progress.

The EA ships with EURUSD M30 tuned defaults, but the logic is symbol‑agnostic and works on Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and Futures CFDs.

All parameters are fully adjustable, and the EA uses universal risk units (Price / Pips / Ticks) for seamless cross‑symbol deployment.

Signals are generated from:

A custom smoothed Heiken‑Ashi engine

Two internal Triple Moving Average (TMA) lines (Yasin Blue & Yasin Red)

lines (Yasin Blue & Yasin Red) Optional EMA trend filter for higher‑timeframe confirmation

Entries occur on confirmed crossovers.

If an opposite signal appears, the EA closes the current position and waits a configurable cooldown before switching direction.

The EA is closed‑source (.ex5), does not use martingale, grid, or hedging, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit at entry.

Signal Engine

Smoothed Heiken‑Ashi + TMA crossover logic

Three‑level EMA cascade for price and HLC3 smoothing

Optional EMA trend filter for directional bias

Advanced Trailing & Protection

Three‑Stage Ratchet Trailing Stop Stage 1: Move SL to breakeven Stage 2: Lock profit at a defined R‑multiple Stage 3: Continuous trailing as the trend extends

EMA Runner — trails SL along a fast or slow EMA

— trails SL along a fast or slow EMA Time‑based Ratchet — if a trade stalls for N bars, SL tightens to breakeven

— if a trade stalls for N bars, SL tightens to breakeven Tightest‑SL‑wins arbitration — EA always applies the most protective stop

Risk & Execution Filters

ATR volatility filter to avoid low‑volatility chop

Spread filter to block entries during wide spreads

Session filter using true GMT with broker offset input

with broker offset input Daily/Weekly drawdown breaker that auto‑disables trading

Money Management

Fixed lot or percent‑risk position sizing

Automatic lot clamping to broker min/max/step

Universal risk units (Price / Pips / Ticks)

On‑Chart Control Panel

Five native MT5 buttons:

STRATEGY — master enable/disable

LONG — enable/disable long entries

SHORT — enable/disable short entries

EMA FILTER — toggle trend filter

CLOSE & DISABLE — panic close + disable strategy

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+ recommended)

MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+ recommended) Account Types: Hedging or Netting

Hedging or Netting Default Symbol: EURUSD

EURUSD Default Timeframe: M30

M30 Minimum Deposit: ~500 USD for EURUSD at 0.01 lots

~500 USD for EURUSD at 0.01 lots Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended

1:30 or higher recommended VPS: Strongly recommended for live trading

Copy MTForge_NarTown.ex5 to:

MQL5/Experts/ Restart MT5 and open a EURUSD M30 chart Drag the EA onto the chart Enable Algo Trading Set BrokerGmtOffsetHours to match your broker (Optional) Load the included preset file Confirm the on‑chart control buttons appear

Strategy

EMALength

EmaFilterLength

Risk Management

RiskMode (Price / Pips / Ticks)

ProfitTargetValue

StopLossValue

Classic Breakeven

UseClassicBreakeven

BreakevenTriggerValue

BreakevenOffsetTicks

Staged Ratchet

UseStagedRatchet

RatchetStage1Mult

RatchetStage2Mult

RatchetStage2LockMult

RatchetRunnerStepMult

RatchetRunnerMoveMult

EMA Runner

UseEmaRunner

EmaRunnerUseFast

EmaRunnerBufferTicks

EmaRunnerMinProfit

Time‑Based Ratchet

UseTimeRatchet

TimeRatchetBars

TimeRatchetProfitOnly

ATR Filter

UseAtrFilter

AtrPeriod

AtrMinValue

Session Filter

UseSessionFilter

BrokerGmtOffsetHours

SessionStartHourGMT / SessionEndHourGMT

FlattenOutsideSession

Spread Filter

UseSpreadFilter

MaxSpreadPips

Drawdown Breaker

UseDrawdownBreaker

DailyDrawdownPercent

WeeklyDrawdownPercent

BreakerFlattenPosition

BreakerResetHourGMT

Money Management

UseRiskPercent

RiskPercentPerTrade

RiskUseBalanceNotEquity

MaxLotCap / MinLotFloor

Trade Settings

LotSize

MagicNumber

TradeComment

CooldownBars

Backtest using Every tick based on real ticks

Forward‑test on demo for 4–6 weeks

Start live with small lot size or low risk percent

Use a stable VPS for uninterrupted operation

Enable the Drawdown Breaker for live safety

Trading forex, CFDs, futures, and crypto involves significant risk.

Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.

Live results may differ due to spreads, slippage, swaps, and broker execution.

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Support is available through the MQL5 Market comments or private messages.

All buyers receive free lifetime updates through the MQL5 auto‑update system.

If MTForge NarTown meets your expectations, please consider leaving a rating — it helps other traders make informed decisions.



