MTForge Soni EAfor Trading
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
MTForge Soni is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around session‑structured price action, volume confirmation, and trend/reversal filtering. Originally developed and forward‑tested on NQ E‑mini Nasdaq futures, the system has been adapted for forex, metals, indices, energy, and crypto CFDs. Send me message if you want the presets to test.
The EA manages the entire trade lifecycle automatically: signal detection, entry timing, stop placement, breakeven, trailing, and daily risk limits. Every order is submitted with atomic SL/TP protection — positions are never left unprotected.
Reference Backtest — NQ E‑mini (April 1–16)
Preset used: MTForgeSoni_NQ_ENQM26.set
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Net Profit: +$2,030
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Total Trades: 52
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Session: U.S. Cash (10:30–15:00 broker time)
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Stop Distance: 20 points (~$400 risk)
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Target Distance: 50+ points
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Breakeven Trigger: +12 points
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Daily Loss Cap: $1,000
Results vary by broker, spread, and execution. Always test on your own environment.
Filter Logic Used in the Reference Test
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CMF Filter (Enabled): Chaikin Money Flow volume confirmation
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RevEng Filter (Enabled): RSI‑derivative reversal gate with EMA smoothing
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Yummi Filter (Disabled): Ichimoku‑style trend gate
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MA Cloud: 21/34 cloud with 233 EMA filter
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Special Engine: VolCross, RevEng direction, EMA34 crossover (1 of 3 required)
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Re‑Entries: Disabled for NQ reference (0). Typical use: 3–5
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Time/Day Filters: Disabled (reference used Monday & Wednesday only)
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Session‑aware entries — trades only inside user‑defined hours
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Atomic SL/TP placement — protection attached instantly at order submission
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Automatic breakeven — SL moves to entry after a defined profit buffer
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Adaptive trailing stop — locks profit while allowing trend continuation
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Daily loss cap — halts trading after reaching your risk limit
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Three independent filters — CMF, Yummi, RevEng
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Special Engine confirmations — VolCross, RevEng, EMA34
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Long‑only / Short‑only / Both — switchable live via on‑chart panel
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On‑chart control panel — pause, flatten, direction override
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HUD display — live PnL, open trade, filter status, daily stats
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Margin pre‑check — skips trades the account cannot afford
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Broker‑aware stops — respects stops‑level and freeze‑level
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Netting & hedging support
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Timeframe‑agnostic — internally uses H1 signals on higher charts
Futures: NQ E‑mini (reference) Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY Indices: US100, US500, US30, GER40, UK100, JPN225, EU50 Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD Energy: USOIL, UKOIL Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSDInput Parameters Overview
Risk Settings
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OrderSize
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Fixed‑points or Structural Levels
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TrailingStopPoints
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MinTargetPoints
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BreakevenTriggerPoints
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MaxDailyLoss
Session Settings
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SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour
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FlattenCutoffMinutes
Filter Settings
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EnableCMFFilter
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EnableYummiFilter
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EnableRevEngFilter
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EnableTimeFilters / EnableDayFilters
Special Engine
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SpecialUseVolCross
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SpecialUseRevEng
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SpecialUseEma34
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SpecialMinConditions (1–3)
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MaxSpecialReEntries
Direction & Control
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DefaultDirectionMode
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MagicNumber
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RecommendedTimeframe
1. Strategy Tester (Backtest)
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Use real ticks
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Test 1–2 years minimum
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Match your real account’s leverage and balance
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Load the correct preset file
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Review: net profit, drawdown, trade count, losing streak
2. Demo Forward Test (4–8 Weeks)
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Same broker, same account type
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Compare trade frequency, win rate, drawdown, slippage
3. Live Trading (Start Small)
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Begin with minimum lot size
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Scale gradually
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Keep MaxDailyLoss enabled
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LONG / SHORT / BOTH — direction control
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PAUSE / RESUME — manage entries
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FLATTEN — close all EA‑owned positions
Useful during news events or manual intervention.Requirements
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MT5 build 3802 or later
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Broker supporting your chosen instrument
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Algorithmic trading enabled
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Sufficient account balance for your OrderSize
If you need assistance, send via MQL5:
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Broker name
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Account type (demo/live)
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Symbol & timeframe
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Preset file used
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Screenshot of Experts tab
Trading forex, futures, indices, metals, energy, and crypto CFDs involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.