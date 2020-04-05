MTForge Soni EAfor Trading

MTForge Soni is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around session‑structured price action, volume confirmation, and trend/reversal filtering. Originally developed and forward‑tested on NQ E‑mini Nasdaq futures, the system has been adapted for forex, metals, indices, energy, and crypto CFDs. Send me message if you want the presets to test.

The EA manages the entire trade lifecycle automatically: signal detection, entry timing, stop placement, breakeven, trailing, and daily risk limits. Every order is submitted with atomic SL/TP protection — positions are never left unprotected.

Reference Backtest — NQ E‑mini (April 1–16)

Preset used: MTForgeSoni_NQ_ENQM26.set

Net Profit: +$2,030

Total Trades: 52

Session: U.S. Cash (10:30–15:00 broker time)

Stop Distance: 20 points (~$400 risk)

Target Distance: 50+ points

Breakeven Trigger: +12 points

Daily Loss Cap: $1,000

Results vary by broker, spread, and execution. Always test on your own environment.

Filter Logic Used in the Reference Test

CMF Filter (Enabled): Chaikin Money Flow volume confirmation

RevEng Filter (Enabled): RSI‑derivative reversal gate with EMA smoothing

Yummi Filter (Disabled): Ichimoku‑style trend gate

MA Cloud: 21/34 cloud with 233 EMA filter

Special Engine: VolCross, RevEng direction, EMA34 crossover (1 of 3 required)

Re‑Entries: Disabled for NQ reference (0). Typical use: 3–5

Time/Day Filters: Disabled (reference used Monday & Wednesday only)

Session‑aware entries — trades only inside user‑defined hours

Atomic SL/TP placement — protection attached instantly at order submission

Automatic breakeven — SL moves to entry after a defined profit buffer

Adaptive trailing stop — locks profit while allowing trend continuation

Daily loss cap — halts trading after reaching your risk limit

Three independent filters — CMF, Yummi, RevEng

Special Engine confirmations — VolCross, RevEng, EMA34

Long‑only / Short‑only / Both — switchable live via on‑chart panel

On‑chart control panel — pause, flatten, direction override

HUD display — live PnL, open trade, filter status, daily stats

Margin pre‑check — skips trades the account cannot afford

Broker‑aware stops — respects stops‑level and freeze‑level

Netting & hedging support

Timeframe‑agnostic — internally uses H1 signals on higher charts

Futures: NQ E‑mini (reference) Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY Indices: US100, US500, US30, GER40, UK100, JPN225, EU50 Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD Energy: USOIL, UKOIL Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Risk Settings

OrderSize

Fixed‑points or Structural Levels

TrailingStopPoints

MinTargetPoints

BreakevenTriggerPoints

MaxDailyLoss

Session Settings

SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour

FlattenCutoffMinutes

Filter Settings

EnableCMFFilter

EnableYummiFilter

EnableRevEngFilter

EnableTimeFilters / EnableDayFilters

Special Engine

SpecialUseVolCross

SpecialUseRevEng

SpecialUseEma34

SpecialMinConditions (1–3)

MaxSpecialReEntries

Direction & Control

DefaultDirectionMode

MagicNumber

RecommendedTimeframe

1. Strategy Tester (Backtest)

Use real ticks

Test 1–2 years minimum

Match your real account’s leverage and balance

Load the correct preset file

Review: net profit, drawdown, trade count, losing streak

2. Demo Forward Test (4–8 Weeks)

Same broker, same account type

Compare trade frequency, win rate, drawdown, slippage

3. Live Trading (Start Small)

Begin with minimum lot size

Scale gradually

Keep MaxDailyLoss enabled

LONG / SHORT / BOTH — direction control

PAUSE / RESUME — manage entries

FLATTEN — close all EA‑owned positions

Useful during news events or manual intervention.

MT5 build 3802 or later

Broker supporting your chosen instrument

Algorithmic trading enabled

Sufficient account balance for your OrderSize

If you need assistance, send via MQL5:

Broker name

Account type (demo/live)

Symbol & timeframe

Preset file used

Screenshot of Experts tab

Trading forex, futures, indices, metals, energy, and crypto CFDs involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.