SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard for MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 28 May 2026
- Activations: 15
SmartTrade Precision is a multi-timeframe indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It displays multi-timeframe candle data within a dedicated subwindow, allowing traders to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without cluttering the main price chart.
The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each timeframe, providing a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and real-time candle progression.
Key Features
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Multi-Timeframe Display: Shows current and historical candle structures across 9 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).
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Integrated Countdown Timer: Displays the remaining time for the active candle.
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Dedicated Subwindow: Operates in a separate subwindow to keep the main chart area clear.
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Customizable Appearance: Supports adjustments for candle colors, timeframe text, layout padding, and theme compatibility.
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Native Performance: Written in standard MQL4 for smooth execution.
Input Parameters
General Settings
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Number of Candles per TF: Set the number of candles displayed per timeframe.
Layout and Padding
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Side Padding (Left/Right): Adjust horizontal spacing inside the subwindow.
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Top Padding: Adjust spacing above timeframe labels.
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Bottom Padding: Adjust spacing at the bottom of the subwindow.
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Gap between TFs: Set the distance between timeframe sections.
Color Settings
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Bullish / Bearish Candle: Customize colors for upward and downward candles.
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Timeframe Label: Set the color for timeframe text labels.
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Countdown Timer: Set the color for the candle timer text.
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Current Bid Line: Customize the color and thickness of the current price level line.