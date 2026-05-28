SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard for MT4

SmartTrade Precision is a multi-timeframe indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It displays multi-timeframe candle data within a dedicated subwindow, allowing traders to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without cluttering the main price chart.

The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each timeframe, providing a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and real-time candle progression.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Display: Shows current and historical candle structures across 9 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).

  • Integrated Countdown Timer: Displays the remaining time for the active candle.

  • Dedicated Subwindow: Operates in a separate subwindow to keep the main chart area clear.

  • Customizable Appearance: Supports adjustments for candle colors, timeframe text, layout padding, and theme compatibility.

  • Native Performance: Written in standard MQL4 for smooth execution.

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • Number of Candles per TF: Set the number of candles displayed per timeframe.

Layout and Padding

  • Side Padding (Left/Right): Adjust horizontal spacing inside the subwindow.

  • Top Padding: Adjust spacing above timeframe labels.

  • Bottom Padding: Adjust spacing at the bottom of the subwindow.

  • Gap between TFs: Set the distance between timeframe sections.

Color Settings

  • Bullish / Bearish Candle: Customize colors for upward and downward candles.

  • Timeframe Label: Set the color for timeframe text labels.

  • Countdown Timer: Set the color for the candle timer text.

  • Current Bid Line: Customize the color and thickness of the current price level line.

Recommended products
Pair Spread Indicator
Vladislav Ostashenkov
Indicators
Pair Spread Indicator The indicator shows the difference in price between the two instruments. : Graph in the form of a histogram of the difference in price between the two instruments in a separate window. Ideal for related tools for example:  BRN -- WTI,   GOLD -- 50* Silver, DJ -- 14*S&P500, etc; Calculation method: closing price (open, high, low) N-bars back; Moving average on the histogram; Averaging options for the moving average: simple, exponential, smoothed, etc; The negative coefficie
MP Normal Distribution Multi TF
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/70171 Unlike other indicators of this type, this version has: The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian formula (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings: basePeriod   - base period. indicatorMode  - display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours),
R Stoploss Signals
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Stoploss Signals indicator is based on a trend following exponential moving average. This forex indicator generates buy and sell trading signals in the form of blue and red lines drawn on the activity chart. Blue colored lines indicate the trend is upwards and this is a signal to buy the currency pair. Red colored lines indicate the trend is downwards and this is a signal to sell the currency pair. A suggested stop-loss line is also included with this forex indicator. For buy signals, put
R 3MA Cross
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R 3MA Cross indicator is a popular trend indicator with alerts based on the crossover of 3 moving averages, it is composed of a faster, medium and slower moving average. Key Points A buy alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average upwards . A sell alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average downwards . How to trade with it? Open a buy trade whenever the green colored R 3MA Cross arro
Bears Power Higher Time Frame mc
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator Bears Power HTF for MT4. For Down-trend markets! - Bears Power HTF oscillator is a great filter for "SELL" entries.  HTF means - higher time frame. - Bulls and Bears Power indicators are used to measure the strength of corresponding trends in trading. - Bears Power measures the strength of sellers' position. - Bears Power HTF indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - This Indicator allo
Nine Lives of DeMarker MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
DeMarker (DeM) indicator is another member of the Oscillator family of technical indicators. Traders use the index to determine overbought and oversold conditions, assess risk levels, and time when price exhaustion is imminent. This indicator shows DeMarker data from 9 currency pairs of your choice for all 9 timeframes. If a digital value of DeM is less or equal to DnLevel = 0.3 (or whatever number you decided to put), Green square appears. This is potentially an oversold condition and may be a
Trade Details Info
Sangram Deepak Salokhe
Indicators
Purpose : This indicator displays real-time risk and target profit exposure of your open/pending trades directly on the chart, with optional multi-currency conversion (e.g., USD → INR or any currency pair you enter). Main Features Risk Tracking Calculates the total risk exposure if Stop Loss (SL) is hit. Expressed in Account Currency (e.g., USD) plus optional conversions. Target Profit Tracking Sums up potential profit to Take Profit (TP) (only for orders where TP is set). Useful for comparin
Smart Symbol Switcher
Ivar Uibukant
Indicators
Smart Symbol Switcher - Advanced Chart Navigation Tool Streamline your trading workflow with Smart Symbol Switcher, a powerful MT4 indicator designed for efficient multi-symbol and multi-timeframe management. Navigate seamlessly between instruments and chart periods with customizable keyboard shortcuts for lightning-fast execution. Features include flexible display options with colored or simple column layouts, adjustable zoom functionality for optimal viewing, and a convenient hide function to
Speed Master
Svyatoslav Kucher
2 (1)
Indicators
Speed Master  - трендовый индикатор, сигналы которого отображаются в виде гистограммы, и нескольких видов стрелок на ценовом графике. Показания индикатора основаны на идентичных расчетах индикатора  Speed Trend -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36524#!tab=tab_p_overview ,  за исключением того, что данный индикатор рассчитывает вместо одного, три указанных периода на текущем таймфрейме, и на их основе отображает сигналы в направлении от старшего периода к меньшему. Speed Master  - подходи
Smart Trend forecasting
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Smart Trend Forecasting Slope-Based Trend Analysis Indicator with Alert Support Overview Smart Trend Forecasting is a slope-based trend analysis indicator derived from a classic moving average trend model originally developed by Wizard Serg and referenced in Forex Magazine #104. The indicator is designed to monitor: Trend direction Momentum shifts Trend transition conditions Moving average slope behavior It includes visual markers and configurable alert notifications for trend state changes. Ma
Atomic CHoCH BoS Trend Indicator
Neil Simon Beaney
Indicators
Atomic CHOCH BOS Trend Indicator v1.4 TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance. Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Smart Market Structure Analysis Unlock the power of smart market structure analysis with the Atomic Break of Structure Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of Str
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
Buy Sell Visual MTF for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF (9 Time Frames), summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator
Andrey Kolmogorov
Indicators
Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator (AMDI) is an innovative tool for traders across all financial markets. This indicator is designed to provide traders with a deep understanding of market dynamics and adaptive trading signals based on current market conditions. Key Features and Benefits:  Adaptive Analytics : AMDI can automatically adapt to changing market conditions, allowing traders to effectively adjust their strategies in real-time. Multifactor Analysis : The indicator offers a comprehensiv
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Abiroid ChronoVolume
Abir Pathak
Indicators
ChronoVolume Detailed Blog post with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763650 It is an advanced volume analysis indicator. Overview: ChronoVolume analyzes volume data in MetaTrader 4 by converting basic tick volume into meaningful trading insights. Since MT4 only provides tick volume (number of price changes), this indicator uses algorithms to estimate buying and selling pressure, giving you a clearer picture of market sentiment. The indicator offers three ways to calculate volum
Trend Candles
Shaheen Hassanali
Indicators
Know the TREND at first glance.    The ability to see which way the market is heading instantly. This is a must for all trend traders. Works on all time frames. No need to optimise DOES NOT REPAINT once candle is closed   The Trend Candles are a great tool to replace standard candles.  They also help to reduce the clutter on your charts and show you what you need to see - DIRECTION Join my Telegram Analysis channel ( Free ) You will see how I use my indicators to get in & out of my trades. htt
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
Crit
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Crit indicator analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Crit indicator, staying on trend will become much easier! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on it, display instructions for further actions on the trader’s screen. A arrow techn
Line Breakouts
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Line Breakouts - System for trend trading. Contains a trend identifier that can be adapted to any chart and trading instrument using the period and smoothing function. And a determinant of support and resistance levels. When the price is below the resistance line, open Sell trades, and when the price is above support lines - open Buy transactions. Stop loss should be placed a few points from the lines, Take Profit should be fixed after several candles (3-10-15), based on the time frame. The indi
Display ADX System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display ADX System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform ( see description (in Russian) ) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying ADX indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, colors of time frame names are as follows: no trend - white, bullish trend - green, bearish trend - red. If the ADX is rising on the last three b
Momentum Close
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
Indicators
Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close. A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction. *This is a NON-repainting indicator* How this can help you? Identify trend strength  Trend confirmation Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle) Developing entry and exit strategies Strong confluence to add to your strategy Volume analysis Featur
Wolfe waves modified
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast local trade copier for running Master and Receiver terminals on the same computer or VPS. It supports cross-platform copying between MT4, MT5 and cTrader terminals in any direction: MT4 ↔ MT5 ↔ cTrader , and all other combinations. Copy trades locally without an external cloud relay. The Master publishes trade activity into a local bridge, and each Receiver controls what to copy, which Master accounts to accept, how to map symbols, how to size lots, an
Structural Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Structural Trend indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. It defines the mainstream. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Structural Trend is a trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Structural Trend indicator is a development for trend trading. Good for any trader
RSITrendLine
Omar Hakim Abdulla Alhabsi
Indicators
RSI Trend Lines Indicator - Identify Optimal Buying and Selling Opportunities Introduction : The RSI Trend Lines Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying optimal buying and selling opportunities based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator. This advanced indicator draws trend lines on the RSI chart using multiple points, providing valuable insights into potential market trends and reversals. By leveraging the RSI Trend Lines Indicator, traders can enhance t
DeMarker Speed mf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "DeMarker Speed" for MT4, No Repaint. - The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. DeMarker Speed is the 1st derivative of DeMarker itself. - DeMarker oscillator curve indicates the current price position relative to previous highs and lows during the indicator calculation period. - DeMarker Speed indicator is good for Fast Scalping entries (as you can see on pictures). - DeMarker Speed shows how fast DeMarker itself changes its direction  - it
Trendline Alert Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT5 version is here Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Market Rider Tools
Stefan Petkov
Indicators
An Ultimate Tool  for quick and efficient market analysis. Unique combination of solid indicators defining market direction for trend tracking and filtration designed for you to stay on the  right  side of the market. Market Rider Tools   gives you access to one of the most used from professional trades indicators on worldwide, which were not build in for MT4 and MT5 terminals . These are unique non-repainting indicators designed to be used on all time frames for all instruments classes: Forex
AIS Levi Smoothing Process
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the powerful methods of analysis is the modeling of financial series using Levy processes. The main advantage of these processes is that they can be used to model a huge number of phenomena - from the simplest to the most complex. Suffice it to say that the idea of ​​the fractal price movement in the market is only a special case of Levy processes. On the other hand, with proper selection of parameters, any Levy process can be represented as a simple moving average. Figure 1 shows an exa
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan your trade before you enter. It uses exclusive built-in algorithms to evaluate market direction and calculate key target levels the moment a signal appears, so you always see the potential entry, stop-loss and profit targets ahead of time. The indicator also shows detailed performance statistics on historical data, so you can see how different instruments and strategies behaved and choose what fits current market conditions. You can e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Indicators
discount ends in 24 h original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exa
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
More from author
SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard
Charn Sirikarntayuprakit
Indicators
SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard displays multi-timeframe candle data on a single chart subwindow. It allows users to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without obstructing the main price chart. The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each selected timeframe, enabling a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and current candle progression. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Displays current candle direction and structure across 9 timeframes (M1 t
SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D for MT5
Charn Sirikarntayuprakit
Indicators
SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D is a multi-timeframe analytical tool for MetaTrader 5. It overlay-projects higher timeframe candlestick structures directly onto your lower timeframe charts. The indicator allows traders to observe lower timeframe price progression within the boundary of a higher timeframe candle, providing a clear visual representation of multi-timeframe price action alignment. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Overlay: Displays higher timeframe candlestick silhouettes over current char
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review