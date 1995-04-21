SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard for MT4

SmartTrade Precision is a multi-timeframe indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It displays multi-timeframe candle data within a dedicated subwindow, allowing traders to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without cluttering the main price chart.

The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each timeframe, providing a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and real-time candle progression.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Display: Shows current and historical candle structures across 9 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).

Integrated Countdown Timer: Displays the remaining time for the active candle.

Dedicated Subwindow: Operates in a separate subwindow to keep the main chart area clear.

Customizable Appearance: Supports adjustments for candle colors, timeframe text, layout padding, and theme compatibility.

Native Performance: Written in standard MQL4 for smooth execution.

Input Parameters

General Settings

Number of Candles per TF: Set the number of candles displayed per timeframe.

Layout and Padding

Side Padding (Left/Right): Adjust horizontal spacing inside the subwindow.

Top Padding: Adjust spacing above timeframe labels.

Bottom Padding: Adjust spacing at the bottom of the subwindow.

Gap between TFs: Set the distance between timeframe sections.

Color Settings