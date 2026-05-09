SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D for MT5

SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D is a multi-timeframe analytical tool for MetaTrader 5. It overlay-projects higher timeframe candlestick structures directly onto your lower timeframe charts.

The indicator allows traders to observe lower timeframe price progression within the boundary of a higher timeframe candle, providing a clear visual representation of multi-timeframe price action alignment.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Overlay: Displays higher timeframe candlestick silhouettes over current chart bars.

  • Filter Modes: Option to restrict display strictly to a specified timeframe (SHOW_ONLY) or all timeframes below it (SHOW_BELOW).

  • Hourly Session Filter: Isolate and display higher timeframe bars for specific server hours (0–23) or view all hours continuously.

  • Visual Customization: Adjust opacity (alpha channel), candle body colors, wick thickness, and gradient shading to fit your chart template.

  • Optimized Chart Redraw: Native MQL5 execution designed for efficient sub-candle rendering and chart responsiveness.

Input Settings

Main Settings

  • High Timeframe (HTF): Select the higher timeframe to project onto the chart.

  • Filter Mode: Choose display behavior (SHOW_ONLY or SHOW_BELOW).

  • Target Timeframe: Defines the base timeframe for filtering rules.

  • Show Only Hour: Restricts projection to a specific server hour (-1 disables filtering).

Visual Settings

  • Bullish / Bearish / Neutral Color: Custom color options for projected silhouettes.

  • Ghost Opacity (0-255): Controls transparency level of the overlaid silhouettes.

  • Wick Width (%): Adjusts wick thickness relative to the candle body width.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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