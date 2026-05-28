SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard

SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard displays multi-timeframe candle data on a single chart subwindow. It allows users to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without obstructing the main price chart.

The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each selected timeframe, enabling a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and current candle progression.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Displays current candle direction and structure across 9 timeframes (M1 to MN1).

  • Integrated Countdown Timer: Shows the remaining time for the active candle.

  • Dedicated Subwindow Display: Operates within a separate subwindow to keep the main chart clear.

  • Visual Customization: Supports custom color schemes and layout adjustments for light and dark chart themes.

  • Native Code Execution: Built entirely in standard MQL5 without external library dependencies.

Inputs and Parameters

  • Timeframe Selection: Choose which timeframes to display on the panel.

  • Color Settings: Customize bullish, bearish, and neutral candle display colors.

  • Layout Controls: Adjust spacing and element scaling within the subwindow.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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