Nasdaq Titan Pro MT4

NASDAQ TITAN PRO – Precision, Discipline and Automated NASDAQ Trading





NASDAQ TITAN PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the NASDAQ index on the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms.

Recommended timeframe: M15

The system automatically analyzes price behavior, market structure and the dynamics of the current market movement. Decisions are made only after a candle has closed, meaning that a temporary price spike or a single wick is not enough to trigger a trade.

A transaction can be executed only when the market situation simultaneously meets all criteria enabled by the user.

No Martingale. No Grid. No loss averaging.

NASDAQ TITAN PRO focuses on signal quality and patiently waits for a suitable market setup and a confirmed directional movement. Depending on current market conditions, the system may identify several potential opportunities on one day and open no positions at all on another.

The Expert Advisor analyzes, among other factors:

the current market structure and direction,

price behavior in relation to key decision zones,

trend strength and direction using ADX/DMI,

the size of the signal candle,

the candle body in relation to its full range,

the candle closing position,

current volatility conditions,

configured trading session hours,

existing market exposure and the direction of the latest signal.

By combining multiple independent conditions, the system provides a structured decision-making process based on the consistent execution of the same trading logic.

NASDAQ TITAN PRO can respond to both confirmed bullish and bearish market movements.

A signal is generated only when a closed candle confirms a change or continuation of direction in accordance with the system’s internal logic. This helps reduce reactions to random, short-term price movements occurring within an unfinished candle.

The system can also automatically close an opposite market exposure and reverse the position when a new valid signal appears.

The user can enable trading in both directions or restrict the Expert Advisor to BUY-only or SELL-only positions.

Multi-Layer Position Management

The Expert Advisor offers several independent methods for managing and closing positions:

fixed Take Profit,

primary Stop Loss,

Emergency Stop Loss,

dynamic exit following a change in market structure,

Break Even with a configurable trigger and offset,

Trailing Stop activated after a specified price movement,

automatic position reversal following an opposite signal.

These mechanisms can work together, while the Stop Loss level is moved only in a direction that increases position protection.

Trading Time Filter

NASDAQ TITAN PRO includes a built-in time filter that allows the user to define up to five independent trading windows.

The default trading hours were developed based on historical performance analysis and adjusted to Central European Time — CET, UTC+1. Therefore, each user should convert the configured trading hours to their own broker server time or applicable time zone, and then verify the selected sessions through backtesting and on a demo account.

Each trading window can be configured with one-minute precision, including sessions that continue through midnight.

The time filter controls the opening of new transactions, but it does not force an existing position to close when the configured trading session ends.

Additional Pending Orders

An optional module for additional Limit orders is available for more advanced users.

After opening the main position, the Expert Advisor can place additional entry levels:

Buy Limit orders below the main BUY position,

Sell Limit orders above the main SELL position.

The user can individually configure:

the number of additional orders,

their lot size,

the distance between individual entry levels.

This function increases total market exposure and is therefore disabled by default. Before enabling it, the user should separately calculate the maximum possible loss and required margin.

Key Features of NASDAQ TITAN PRO

fully automated market analysis, trade execution and position management,

proprietary analysis of market structure and confirmed directional movements,

decisions based on closed candles,

support for BUY and SELL positions,

recommended M15 timeframe,

ADX/DMI trend strength and direction filter,

signal candle size and quality control,

candle closing-position filter,

analysis of current volatility conditions,

five independent trading sessions,

Take Profit, Stop Loss and Emergency Stop Loss,

dynamic exits following changes in market conditions,

Break Even and Trailing Stop,

optional re-entry in the maintained market direction,

optional additional pending orders,

limitation to one main position at a time,

automatic reversal of market exposure,

information panel and signal visualization,

support for extensive backtesting and optimization,

compatibility with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Who Is NASDAQ TITAN PRO Designed For?

The system may be suitable both for users looking for a ready-made automated trading solution and for more advanced users who want to independently test filters, trading hours and different position-management methods.

You can start with the carefully prepared default configuration or create your own combination of parameters adapted to your broker, trading conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Important Information After Purchase

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive a detailed description of the Expert Advisor settings.

For uninterrupted EA operation, the use of a stable VPS server running 24 hours a day is recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, futures and other leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the invested capital.

Historical results, backtests and presented examples do not guarantee similar results in the future. Performance may vary depending on the broker, trading symbol, spread, commission, slippage, price data, server time and order-execution conditions.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, users are strongly advised to conduct their own historical backtests and forward tests on a demo account. Position size should always be adjusted to the available capital and individual risk tolerance.