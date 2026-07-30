Nasdaq Titan Pro MT4

  • Experts
  • Marcin Piotr Drozdz
    Marcin Piotr Drozdz

    Marcin Piotr Drozdz

    Hello,
    I develop Expert Advisors and automated trading tools for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. My main area of interest is systematic trading in index markets, particularly NASDAQ/US100.
  • Version: 1.60
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

NASDAQ TITAN PRO – Precision, Discipline and Automated NASDAQ Trading


NASDAQ TITAN PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the NASDAQ index on the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms.

Recommended timeframe: M15

The system automatically analyzes price behavior, market structure and the dynamics of the current market movement. Decisions are made only after a candle has closed, meaning that a temporary price spike or a single wick is not enough to trigger a trade.

A transaction can be executed only when the market situation simultaneously meets all criteria enabled by the user.

No Martingale. No Grid. No loss averaging.

NASDAQ TITAN PRO focuses on signal quality and patiently waits for a suitable market setup and a confirmed directional movement. Depending on current market conditions, the system may identify several potential opportunities on one day and open no positions at all on another.

The Expert Advisor analyzes, among other factors:

  • the current market structure and direction,
  • price behavior in relation to key decision zones,
  • trend strength and direction using ADX/DMI,
  • the size of the signal candle,
  • the candle body in relation to its full range,
  • the candle closing position,
  • current volatility conditions,
  • configured trading session hours,
  • existing market exposure and the direction of the latest signal.

By combining multiple independent conditions, the system provides a structured decision-making process based on the consistent execution of the same trading logic.

NASDAQ TITAN PRO can respond to both confirmed bullish and bearish market movements.

A signal is generated only when a closed candle confirms a change or continuation of direction in accordance with the system’s internal logic. This helps reduce reactions to random, short-term price movements occurring within an unfinished candle.

The system can also automatically close an opposite market exposure and reverse the position when a new valid signal appears.

The user can enable trading in both directions or restrict the Expert Advisor to BUY-only or SELL-only positions.

Multi-Layer Position Management

The Expert Advisor offers several independent methods for managing and closing positions:

  • fixed Take Profit,
  • primary Stop Loss,
  • Emergency Stop Loss,
  • dynamic exit following a change in market structure,
  • Break Even with a configurable trigger and offset,
  • Trailing Stop activated after a specified price movement,
  • automatic position reversal following an opposite signal.

These mechanisms can work together, while the Stop Loss level is moved only in a direction that increases position protection.

Trading Time Filter

NASDAQ TITAN PRO includes a built-in time filter that allows the user to define up to five independent trading windows.

The default trading hours were developed based on historical performance analysis and adjusted to Central European Time — CET, UTC+1. Therefore, each user should convert the configured trading hours to their own broker server time or applicable time zone, and then verify the selected sessions through backtesting and on a demo account.

Each trading window can be configured with one-minute precision, including sessions that continue through midnight.

The time filter controls the opening of new transactions, but it does not force an existing position to close when the configured trading session ends.

Additional Pending Orders

An optional module for additional Limit orders is available for more advanced users.

After opening the main position, the Expert Advisor can place additional entry levels:

  • Buy Limit orders below the main BUY position,
  • Sell Limit orders above the main SELL position.

The user can individually configure:

  • the number of additional orders,
  • their lot size,
  • the distance between individual entry levels.

This function increases total market exposure and is therefore disabled by default. Before enabling it, the user should separately calculate the maximum possible loss and required margin.

Key Features of NASDAQ TITAN PRO

  • fully automated market analysis, trade execution and position management,
  • proprietary analysis of market structure and confirmed directional movements,
  • decisions based on closed candles,
  • support for BUY and SELL positions,
  • recommended M15 timeframe,
  • ADX/DMI trend strength and direction filter,
  • signal candle size and quality control,
  • candle closing-position filter,
  • analysis of current volatility conditions,
  • five independent trading sessions,
  • Take Profit, Stop Loss and Emergency Stop Loss,
  • dynamic exits following changes in market conditions,
  • Break Even and Trailing Stop,
  • optional re-entry in the maintained market direction,
  • optional additional pending orders,
  • limitation to one main position at a time,
  • automatic reversal of market exposure,
  • information panel and signal visualization,
  • support for extensive backtesting and optimization,
  • compatibility with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Who Is NASDAQ TITAN PRO Designed For?

The system may be suitable both for users looking for a ready-made automated trading solution and for more advanced users who want to independently test filters, trading hours and different position-management methods.

You can start with the carefully prepared default configuration or create your own combination of parameters adapted to your broker, trading conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Important Information After Purchase

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive a detailed description of the Expert Advisor settings.

For uninterrupted EA operation, the use of a stable VPS server running 24 hours a day is recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, futures and other leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the invested capital.

Historical results, backtests and presented examples do not guarantee similar results in the future. Performance may vary depending on the broker, trading symbol, spread, commission, slippage, price data, server time and order-execution conditions.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, users are strongly advised to conduct their own historical backtests and forward tests on a demo account. Position size should always be adjusted to the available capital and individual risk tolerance.


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Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Nasdaq Titan Pro
Marcin Piotr Drozdz
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NASDAQ TITAN PRO – Precision, Discipline and Automated NASDAQ Trading NASDAQ TITAN PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the NASDAQ index on the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Recommended timeframe: M15 The system automatically analyzes price behavior, market structure and the dynamics of the current market movement. Decisions are made only after a candle has closed, meaning that a temporary price spike or a single wick is not enough to trigger a tr
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