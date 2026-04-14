SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard

SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard displays multi-timeframe candle data on a single chart subwindow. It allows users to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without obstructing the main price chart.

The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each selected timeframe, enabling a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and current candle progression.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Displays current candle direction and structure across 9 timeframes (M1 to MN1).

  • Integrated Countdown Timer: Shows the remaining time for the active candle.

  • Dedicated Subwindow Display: Operates within a separate subwindow to keep the main chart clear.

  • Visual Customization: Supports custom color schemes and layout adjustments for light and dark chart themes.

  • Native Code Execution: Built entirely in standard MQL5 without external library dependencies.

Inputs and Parameters

  • Timeframe Selection: Choose which timeframes to display on the panel.

  • Color Settings: Customize bullish, bearish, and neutral candle display colors.

  • Layout Controls: Adjust spacing and element scaling within the subwindow.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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