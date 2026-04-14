SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard displays multi-timeframe candle data on a single chart subwindow. It allows users to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without obstructing the main price chart.

The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each selected timeframe, enabling a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and current candle progression.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Displays current candle direction and structure across 9 timeframes (M1 to MN1).

Integrated Countdown Timer: Shows the remaining time for the active candle.

Dedicated Subwindow Display: Operates within a separate subwindow to keep the main chart clear.

Visual Customization: Supports custom color schemes and layout adjustments for light and dark chart themes.

Native Code Execution: Built entirely in standard MQL5 without external library dependencies.

Inputs and Parameters