SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.3
- Обновлено: 28 мая 2026
- Активации: 15
SmartTrade Precision MTF Candle Dashboard displays multi-timeframe candle data on a single chart subwindow. It allows users to monitor up to 9 timeframes simultaneously without obstructing the main price chart.
The indicator renders visual candlestick representations for each selected timeframe, enabling a clear overview of higher timeframe structures and current candle progression.
Key Features
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Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Displays current candle direction and structure across 9 timeframes (M1 to MN1).
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Integrated Countdown Timer: Shows the remaining time for the active candle.
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Dedicated Subwindow Display: Operates within a separate subwindow to keep the main chart clear.
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Visual Customization: Supports custom color schemes and layout adjustments for light and dark chart themes.
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Native Code Execution: Built entirely in standard MQL5 without external library dependencies.
Inputs and Parameters
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Timeframe Selection: Choose which timeframes to display on the panel.
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Color Settings: Customize bullish, bearish, and neutral candle display colors.
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Layout Controls: Adjust spacing and element scaling within the subwindow.