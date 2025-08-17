Cycle RSI Adaptive Added Signal

1. Overview

Cycle RSI Adaptive – Enhance Your Trading with a Smart Indicator

Cycle RSI Adaptive is an advanced version of the traditional RSI, designed to help you identify trends, reversals, and trading opportunities with greater accuracy. Featuring smart noise filtering, market-adaptive adjustments, and clear signals, this indicator is ideal for both beginners and professional traders.

Key Benefits:

Easy to use, with detailed guidance provided by the author.

Optimized for manual trading or automated systems (EA/backtesting).

Minimizes false signals, boosting your trading confidence.

2. Pricing & Early Bird Offer

Launch Phase (17/08/2025 – 30/09/2025):

$30 / 6 months

$50 / year

After 30/09/2025:

$35 / 6 months

$59 / year

Special Offer: Early buyers get discounted access to the full version and direct support from the author.

3. Why Choose Cycle RSI Adaptive?

Cycle RSI Adaptive is more than just an indicator—it’s a tool to help you understand markets and trade more effectively. Here’s what makes it stand out:

3.1. Smart Market Adaptation

Adaptive Bands : Replaces fixed 30/70 RSI thresholds with dynamic levels that adjust to market conditions.

: Replaces fixed 30/70 RSI thresholds with dynamic levels that adjust to market conditions. Cycle Adjustment: Adapts to market cycles, suitable for both volatile and stable markets.

3.2. Clear, Low-Noise Signals

Combines EMA7 and SMA34 on RSI to identify short-term trends and medium-term money flow.

and on RSI to identify short-term trends and medium-term money flow. ATR Filter : Eliminates weak signals, focusing on high-quality trading opportunities.

: Eliminates weak signals, focusing on high-quality trading opportunities. Scoring System: Displays signals only when reliability thresholds are met, keeping charts clean.

3.3. Advanced Reversal Detection

More accurate divergence detection to predict market reversals.

to predict market reversals. Signals like Failure Swing, Rejection, and Hook help spot trend changes.

3.4. Advanced Confirmation Technology

NWE Confirmation (Nonlinear Weighted Estimation): Combines price and RSI data to confirm signals, reducing risks in volatile markets.

3.5. User-Friendly Interface

Anti-Spam Mechanism : Displays only reliable signals, keeping charts uncluttered.

: Displays only reliable signals, keeping charts uncluttered. Supports both manual trading and system optimization.

4. Who Should Use It?

New Traders : Get clear signals and detailed guidance from the author to trade confidently.

: Get clear signals and detailed guidance from the author to trade confidently. Experienced/Quant Traders : Ideal for backtesting, system optimization, and EA development.

: Ideal for backtesting, system optimization, and EA development. Quantitative Traders: Use indicator data for strategy analysis and development.

5. Practical Benefits

Higher Accuracy : Reduces false signals, helping you focus on high-probability trades.

: Reduces false signals, helping you focus on high-probability trades. Time-Saving : Clear signals and a clean interface enable faster decision-making.

: Clear signals and a clean interface enable faster decision-making. Versatile: Suitable for short-term, medium-term, or long-term trading across markets (forex, stocks, crypto, etc.).

6. Support & Contact

After purchase, you’ll receive detailed usage guides and direct support from the author via messaging to optimize your trading experience.

Try Cycle RSI Adaptive today to elevate your trading strategy!



