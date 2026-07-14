Strategy Tester Robustness Lab

Strategy Tester Robustness Lab helps traders review the quality of MT5 Strategy Tester evidence before relying on a backtest.


The utility reads a Strategy Tester HTML, HTM, or CSV report from MT5 Common/Files or MQL5/Files, extracts the closed-trade profit series, and calculates a reproducible robustness score with labeled deductions. It then writes two local text files: a plain English report and an Evidence Pack containing the input hash, run settings, metrics, warnings, limitations, and disclaimer.


WHAT IT CHECKS


- Probabilistic Sharpe Ratio (PSR)

- Optional Deflated Sharpe Ratio (DSR) when you supply the optimization pass count and Sharpe-variance inputs

- Monte Carlo stress tests

- Drawdown sensitivity

- Segment stability

- Outlier dependency

- Parser integrity


Invalid numeric values are rejected instead of repaired.


LOCAL-ONLY OPERATION


The product runs locally as an EX5 utility. It does not import DLLs, make web requests, upload reports, connect to a broker, or execute orders.


IMPORTANT BOUNDARY


This product scores supplied historical backtest evidence only. It is not a certificate, investment advice, a future-profit prediction, a recommendation to buy, sell, or trade any EA, or a guarantee of prop-firm challenge or account outcomes.


SUPPORT COVERS


- Installation

- File location

- Supported report formats

- Basic input errors

- Report output location


SUPPORT DOES NOT COVER


- EA profitability analysis

- Trading advice

- Optimization parameter recommendations

- Broker, account, or prop-firm advice

- Repairing malformed third-party reports

- Rewriting user EAs


OUTPUT FILES


- <prefix>__human_report.txt

- <prefix>__evidence_pack.txt


The output prefix is user-configurable from the script inputs.

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Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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