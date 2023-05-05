TrendMaster FX

4.18

Introducing our MT5 EA:

Designed with advanced algorithms and utilizing deep learning technology, our Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to assist you in the intricate world of forex trading. The system analyzes market behaviors and conducts transactions based on specific criteria, empowering you to engage with market trends more effectively. With the backing of nearly a decade of data, the EA employs deep learning to examine past market conditions, aiming to provide enhanced decision-making.

Recommended Currency Pairs:

The MT4 version :TrendMaster FX MT4 

We are currently running a trial promotion for our EA. After purchase, contact us to gain access to "Gold Garden" or "AI TradingVision GPX". For more details, please contact us.

  • GBP/USD (GBPUSD)
  • UER/USD( UERUSD )

Special Note: Currently recommended currency pairs：UERUSD

Second option :  GBPUSD 

Risk Settings:

  • For aggressive traders, the maximum risk is set to 0.15.
  • For more conservative traders, especially those with larger capital, we recommend setting it below 0.05. You may start with 0.01 to get familiar with the operations.

After Purchase:

You can send us a private message to obtain the user manual and precautions, or refer to the recommended user manual: Click to View Manual

After purchase, it is recommended to read the FAQ: "Click here to view" 

Safe and Stable EA:

Our EA does not use grid or martingale strategies. Each order has a stop loss. Hedging protection is provided during significant fluctuations to minimize account risk as much as possible. It's safe and efficient.

Committed to Continuous Improvement:

We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our MT5 EA to provide you with the best possible trading experience. By choosing our expert advisor, you are investing in a product backed by specialized research and development.

Regarding Feedback:

If customers encounter any issues, we hope that they will first contact our customer service team through private messages to describe the situation, allowing us to resolve issues promptly.

Settings:

  • Currency Pairs:  GBPUSD,  UERUSD 
  • Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO
  • Leverage: Any Leverage
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Settings: Default
  • Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $200/$1000
  • Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes

You can also join our channel on mql5 for updates: Click to Join




Reviews 171
jmartin2898
29
jmartin2898 2024.10.14 05:34 
 

Performed exceptionally in backtest from 2020 to 2024. About a 90%+ win rate over the corse of 4 years.

Lavette Mann
26
Lavette Mann 2024.10.09 15:15 
 

After using this EA for a period of time, it continues to perform excellently, with live trading results closely matching backtest results, fully proving the reliability of its strategy. It not only performs well on historical data but also remains stable in actual market conditions, adapting to different market environments and demonstrating strong stability, making it particularly suitable for long-term use.

For traders seeking stable returns and emphasizing risk control, this EA is an ideal choice. It effectively handles short-term fluctuations and long-term trends, possesses good risk management capabilities, and ensures drawdowns remain within acceptable limits.

The most commendable aspect is that the EA's author consistently updates and maintains it, continuously optimizing the strategy to adapt to market changes, further boosting user confidence. For me, achieving about 20% growth annually with low risk is a very satisfying result.Some user may not have fully mastered the use of this EA.

snoopy21
140
snoopy21 2024.09.01 23:46 
 

I think the application is well done. The EA finds good entry points that also lead to profit. When a certain profit value is reached, the SL is adjusted so that the position is safe. The market must decide on the outcome of the positions. Depending on the volatility, the price comes back and/or moves in the right TP direction. I like using the EA and trust it.

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rigla
21
rigla 2024.11.26 04:35 
 

AUTÉNTICA BASURA, SOLO PÉRDIDA TRAS PÉRDIDA, LADRONES.

dardana7
46
dardana7 2024.11.13 17:23 
 

After 1 month of very good performance on the demo account, I started using it on the live account. There were 2 major events in the last month: a lot of bad news about GBP and elections in the USA. It entered the trades before both major events - and in the wrong direction. So far it had 5 negative trades (total value -4,742 €, the biggest loss -2,786 €) and 6 positive trades (total value 1,287 €). The P/L balance is currently -3,455 € / 10,000 €). The last trade is already -330 :-) If you want to "lose" your money, there are more fun ways than this.

Chris Cronje
186
Chris Cronje 2024.10.24 19:33 
 

Unfortunately this EA has given me nothing but losses, can't believe I wasted $638 on it.

伊凡 張
223
伊凡 張 2024.10.22 05:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Egbert0815
259
Egbert0815 2024.10.21 16:53 
 

Nach 2 Monaten auf 2 Realkonten unterschiedliche Broker kann ich sagen nur Verlust . Finger weg von diesem EA. Ich habe in gelöscht.

Peter Levai
250
Peter Levai 2024.10.18 12:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BetterLookBehindYou
476
BetterLookBehindYou 2024.10.14 18:14 
 

It the same as with AI TradingVision GPX

jmartin2898
29
jmartin2898 2024.10.14 05:34 
 

Performed exceptionally in backtest from 2020 to 2024. About a 90%+ win rate over the corse of 4 years.

Steen84
24
Steen84 2024.10.10 12:12 
 

After more than 6 months I can confirm that this is a loss maker algorithm. Constantly opening trades in the wrong direction it generates high loss positions and only small wins. One of the worst investion I have made in my EA trading path.

Chen Jia Qi
15585
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2024.10.10 12:43
Hello, real trading drawdowns are inevitable. When there are significant market changes, appropriate parameter adjustments are needed. Please update to use the latest version.We provide real-time live trading signals for reference.
babatrader
41
babatrader 2024.10.09 17:12 
 

I purchased this EA in September and I'm quite satisfied, it works in full autonomy and if there are problems you write a message and they reply immediately, carry on like this. HI .

Lavette Mann
26
Lavette Mann 2024.10.09 15:15 
 

After using this EA for a period of time, it continues to perform excellently, with live trading results closely matching backtest results, fully proving the reliability of its strategy. It not only performs well on historical data but also remains stable in actual market conditions, adapting to different market environments and demonstrating strong stability, making it particularly suitable for long-term use.

For traders seeking stable returns and emphasizing risk control, this EA is an ideal choice. It effectively handles short-term fluctuations and long-term trends, possesses good risk management capabilities, and ensures drawdowns remain within acceptable limits.

The most commendable aspect is that the EA's author consistently updates and maintains it, continuously optimizing the strategy to adapt to market changes, further boosting user confidence. For me, achieving about 20% growth annually with low risk is a very satisfying result.Some user may not have fully mastered the use of this EA.

Kirill Safonov
25
Kirill Safonov 2024.09.26 05:32 
 

Hello everyone, the Adviser works in the negative!, it was bought, launched and transferred to the vps server in early July (2-4 numbers) and from that time until now (September 26) it has never been in the plus, never, from my friends who also bought it and use it the same way, when tom does not know this depends on the level of risk and the currency pair, it still goes into negative territory, I am very disappointed, I started with an account of 100k rubles, now my account is a little more than 42k

Chen Jia Qi
15585
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2024.10.02 07:27
Please use according to the instructions.If you encounter any issues while using it, please try to contact us for a solution. Simply leaving negative feedback won't solve any problems. Thank you
[Deleted] 2024.09.19 06:42 
 

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Слава Коцеруба
36
Слава Коцеруба 2024.09.18 20:13 
 

Total: -230.68k

[Deleted] 2024.09.14 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

basa2021
328
basa2021 2024.09.06 17:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

snoopy21
140
snoopy21 2024.09.01 23:46 
 

I think the application is well done. The EA finds good entry points that also lead to profit. When a certain profit value is reached, the SL is adjusted so that the position is safe. The market must decide on the outcome of the positions. Depending on the volatility, the price comes back and/or moves in the right TP direction. I like using the EA and trust it.

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