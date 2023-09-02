TrendMaster FX MT4

Introducing our MT5 EA:

Designed with advanced algorithms and utilizing deep learning technology, our Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to assist you in the intricate world of forex trading. The system analyzes market behaviors and conducts transactions based on specific criteria, empowering you to engage with market trends more effectively. With the backing of nearly a decade of data, the EA employs deep learning to examine past market conditions, aiming to provide enhanced decision-making.

Recommended Currency Pairs:

The MT5 version :TrendMaster FX MT5 We are currently running a trial promotion for our EA. After purchase, contact us to gain access to "Gold Garden" or "AI TradingVision GPX". For more details, please contact us.

GBP/USD (GBPUSD)

USD/CAD (USDCAD)

EUR/USD (EURUSD)

Special Note: Currently recommended currency pairs：GBPUSD

Second option : USDCAD

Risk Settings:

For aggressive traders, the maximum risk is set to 0.15.

For more conservative traders, especially those with larger capital, we recommend setting it below 0.05. You may start with 0.01 to get familiar with the operations.

After Purchase:

You can send us a private message to obtain the user manual and precautions, or refer to the recommended user manual: Click to View Manual

After purchase, it is recommended to read the FAQ: "

"

Safe and Stable EA:

Our EA does not use grid or martingale strategies. Each order has a stop loss. Hedging protection is provided during significant fluctuations to minimize account risk as much as possible. It's safe and efficient.

Committed to Continuous Improvement:

We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our MT5 EA to provide you with the best possible trading experience. By choosing our expert advisor, you are investing in a product backed by specialized research and development.

Regarding Feedback:

If customers encounter any issues, we hope that they will first contact our customer service team through private messages to describe the situation, allowing us to resolve issues promptly.

Settings:

Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD

USDCAD, EURUSD Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO

Leverage: Any Leverage

Timeframe: M15

Settings: Default

Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $200/$1000

Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes

You can also join our channel on mql5 for updates: Click to Join











