TrendMaster FX MT4

4.44

Introducing our MT5 EA:

Designed with advanced algorithms and utilizing deep learning technology, our Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to assist you in the intricate world of forex trading. The system analyzes market behaviors and conducts transactions based on specific criteria, empowering you to engage with market trends more effectively. With the backing of nearly a decade of data, the EA employs deep learning to examine past market conditions, aiming to provide enhanced decision-making.

Recommended Currency Pairs:

The MT5 version :TrendMaster FX MT5 

We are currently running a trial promotion for our EA. After purchase, contact us to gain access to "Gold Garden" or "AI TradingVision GPX". For more details, please contact us.

  • GBP/USD (GBPUSD)
  • USD/CAD (USDCAD)
  • EUR/USD (EURUSD)

Special Note: Currently recommended currency pairs：GBPUSD

Second option : USDCAD

Risk Settings:

  • For aggressive traders, the maximum risk is set to 0.15.
  • For more conservative traders, especially those with larger capital, we recommend setting it below 0.05. You may start with 0.01 to get familiar with the operations.

After Purchase:

You can send us a private message to obtain the user manual and precautions, or refer to the recommended user manual: Click to View Manual

After purchase, it is recommended to read the FAQ: "Click here to view" 

Safe and Stable EA:

Our EA does not use grid or martingale strategies. Each order has a stop loss. Hedging protection is provided during significant fluctuations to minimize account risk as much as possible. It's safe and efficient.

Committed to Continuous Improvement:

We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our MT5 EA to provide you with the best possible trading experience. By choosing our expert advisor, you are investing in a product backed by specialized research and development.

Regarding Feedback:

If customers encounter any issues, we hope that they will first contact our customer service team through private messages to describe the situation, allowing us to resolve issues promptly.

Settings:

  • Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD
  • Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO
  • Leverage: Any Leverage
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Settings: Default
  • Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $200/$1000
  • Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes

You can also join our channel on mql5 for updates: Click to Join




Reviews 21
josaro23
27
josaro23 2024.06.28 06:07 
 

One of the best EAs indeed! Very easy to setup and accurate automatic trading. I am quite impressed and delighted to have this powerful EA in my arsenal. Great work Mr. Chen, my hats off!

Pierre Vachichin
1237
Pierre Vachichin 2024.06.26 20:10 
 

This is one of the better EAs out there. The author is talented and very helpful.

Mingus82
66
Mingus82 2024.06.07 19:52 
 

it´s the best trading bot that I have used until now. it´s an alternative for those who are looking for a EA that works well in trend movements in the market. The management of trade position is perfect maximizing the benefit.

Filter:
klatc
24
klatc 2025.02.05 12:56 
 

I don't like to write bad reviews, I launched this product in July last year and followed the seller's instructions. After small wins, big losses came, fortunately I didn't lose much money because I set a very low risk. This EA is a loser, it's better to buy indices. Since the seller removed the live signal, it's proof that the seller himself doesn't believe in this EA.

JW1979
68
JW1979 2024.08.13 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chen Jia Qi
11449
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2024.08.13 14:26
Manual operation of orders while the EA is running will not affect the EA's order management.You can continue running it.If you have any more questions, you can click on our names and send us a private message.
Ernest
81
Ernest 2024.07.29 08:55 
 

Quite disappointed with this EA despite the many good reviews. Have consistently lost money from the day i bought this EA, not sure if my settings is at fault

Chen Jia Qi
11449
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2024.07.30 17:57
I understand how you feel.Just use the EA correctly according to the instructions. Any EA may encounter market conditions it's not well-adapted to, and if you start using it during such a period, it might affect your confidence. However, as long as you persist in using it over a longer period, it should recover.
josaro23
27
josaro23 2024.06.28 06:07 
 

One of the best EAs indeed! Very easy to setup and accurate automatic trading. I am quite impressed and delighted to have this powerful EA in my arsenal. Great work Mr. Chen, my hats off!

Pierre Vachichin
1237
Pierre Vachichin 2024.06.26 20:10 
 

This is one of the better EAs out there. The author is talented and very helpful.

Mingus82
66
Mingus82 2024.06.07 19:52 
 

it´s the best trading bot that I have used until now. it´s an alternative for those who are looking for a EA that works well in trend movements in the market. The management of trade position is perfect maximizing the benefit.

Tomas Cerny
232
Tomas Cerny 2024.06.04 10:34 
 

This is one of the best EA's I have used so far. Its back tests are excellent and live trading results very promising. I much appreciate that it doesn't use dangerous techniques like grid / martingale, as I lost quite some money when used a martingale based EA. Author of this EA provides excellent support. I recommend this EA.

[Deleted] 2024.05.25 15:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

duckick
1931
duckick 2024.05.02 05:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lester8029
20
lester8029 2024.04.24 14:11 
 

I use this for 2 weeks now. This works good so far.

Petr Tesnar
563
Petr Tesnar 2024.04.12 14:32 
 

This EA and backtests are amazing to me - the current results are awesome. I'm looking forward to the next months - thanks a lot for your work :-)

ldarve
253
ldarve 2024.04.11 20:24 
 

I have just bought this ea which looks very promising and already positive results, looking forward to seeing the long term profits.

ebel
1221
ebel 2024.02.29 05:40 
 

I started using this EA on 8th January this year, on GBPUSD initially and then added other pairs quite soon afterwards. I am running it on a live ECN account and the results have been amazing! I have added a comment to show my actual results to date. There is obviously no guarantee that this rate of success will continue but I really like the reassurance that every trade has a SL and a TP as soon as it is opened.

asands1
19
asands1 2024.02.16 22:10 
 

Great ea so far! Setting that follows the fifo rules helps.

danketchersid
180
danketchersid 2023.12.21 18:47 
 

The TrendMaster FX EA is outstanding and highly profitable! I have purchased many EAs in the past and this one is the most profitable with the lowest amount of risk. I personally use this EA on over 1 million dollars worth of Prop Funds currently. Chen is also excellent with communication if you have any questions. I highly recommend the TrendMaster FX EA!

Ismaila Ibrahim
46
Ismaila Ibrahim 2023.11.05 04:51 
 

TrendMaster FX MT4 work work absolutely perfect for me without any problem, The installation was easy and Chen has a good customers support skills, he answered all the questions with no issues. I have got few of my friends who are currently using the version also. I would recommend this for anyone. I have both MT4 AND MT5. both of the EA work perfectly. you will not regret using Chen EA.

AluSeph
447
AluSeph 2023.10.19 14:11 
 

TrendMaster FX is a remarkable asset for any trader in the fast-paced forex market, thanks to its cutting-edge algorithms and deep learning technology. Its ability to analyze market behaviors and execute transactions based on specific criteria is not only empowering but provides a solid foundation for engaging with market trends effectively. The live trades that I added in the comment section provide a tangible demonstration of its capabilities in real-time market conditions. With a backbone of nearly a decade of market data, the EA's deep learning capability isn't just a fancy add-on, but a core feature that enables it to analyze past market conditions and adapt to new market trends, thereby enhancing decision-making. This level of data-driven insight transitions trading from a game of chance to a realm of informed, calculated decisions. The ease and precision with which transactions are conducted truly embolden the user, making it feel like having a seasoned trader right beside you, constantly analyzing, learning, and advising on the next course of action. The EA is more than just a tool, it's a leap towards achieving trading excellence, making it an invaluable companion for both novices and seasoned traders in the intricate world of forex trading.

Mubashir Ali
129
Mubashir Ali 2023.10.12 21:32 
 

This bot is a gem. Very impressive and very smart. Mr. Chen is also very responsive and replies to questions. This is really profitable and a great bot. The only issue is MT4 is to up to date compared to MT5 (which i am guessing would be done very soon). Wish you best and keep up the good work!

Edit 01-11-23: It was updated for MT4 as well. This bot is really good in predicting the right trend. highly recommended and 5 stars!

Aceman123
2406
Aceman123 2023.09.20 13:01 
 

Shit.

[Deleted] 2023.09.03 07:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review