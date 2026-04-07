Account Sentinel Pro

5

Account Sentinel Pro - Monitor, Protect & Analyze

Account Sentinel Pro is a professional all-in-one account intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a clean, full-screen control center to monitor account performance, understand real strategy behavior, evaluate execution quality, and assess drawdown risk with much more clarity than the standard terminal view.

Instead of showing only raw trade history or a simple profit summary, Account Sentinel Pro organizes your trading activity by EA, strategy, exact comment, or magic number, then turns it into practical decision-making data. It helps you answer the questions that matter most: Which EA is performing best? Which strategy is creating the most drawdown? How large is the real historical basket risk? Are my current open positions already beyond normal historical stress? Is broker execution hurting results through slippage and cost drag?

The dashboard runs directly on the chart in a full-screen layout, hides unnecessary chart clutter, and presents a focused monitoring environment for analysis and account control.

Main Features

  • Full-screen professional dashboard interface
  • Clean monitoring layout without chart noise or trade-line clutter
  • Filter and analyze trades by:
    • EA group
    • strategy group
    • exact comment
    • magic number
  • Optional inclusion of manual trades
  • One-click source switching for fast drill-down analysis
  • Manual refresh and auto-refresh with configurable interval
  • Last refresh time display
  • Select all / clear all source filters
  • Rankings and drill-down tables for structured analysis
  • Current open floating result monitoring
  • Historical drawdown estimation for both single trades and trade baskets
  • Execution quality analytics for broker and strategy evaluation

What Account Sentinel Pro Shows

1. Performance Monitoring
Track the most important performance metrics in one place:

  • Net profit/loss
  • closed trades
  • win rate
  • profit factor
  • recovery factor
  • average win
  • average loss
  • average duration
  • biggest win
  • biggest loss
  • long vs short distribution
  • streak statistics
  • average trades per week

This makes it easy to compare how different EAs or strategies are behaving inside the same account.

2. Source-Based Trade Analysis
Many traders use multiple EAs, multiple strategy variants, copied systems, or comment-based trade tagging. Account Sentinel Pro is designed specifically for this reality.

The EA can group trades in multiple ways:

  • by EA
  • by strategy
  • by exact trade comment
  • by magic number

This lets you start at a high level and drill deeper when needed.

Example workflow:

  • Start in EA mode to compare all systems
  • Switch to Strategy mode to compare internal variants
  • Move to Exact Comment or Magic mode for precise investigation

This is especially useful when one EA opens trades with slightly different comments for different setups or symbols.

3. Risk and Drawdown Intelligence
Account Sentinel Pro does not stop at profit reporting. It also focuses on risk.

The dashboard includes:

  • current open float
  • open drawdown from losing positions
  • historical single-trade floating drawdown estimate
  • historical basket drawdown estimate across overlapping positions
  • unified Risk DD Reference, which highlights the worse of:
    • current open floating risk
    • historical basket drawdown estimate

This gives traders a much better base for setting:

  • account risk limits
  • basket stop levels
  • DD protection thresholds
  • max concurrent exposure rules
  • EA lot sizing policies

For multi-entry or scaling strategies, the basket DD view is especially valuable because risk often comes from multiple overlapping trades, not one isolated position.

4. Execution Quality Analytics
Account Sentinel Pro also analyzes how execution quality affects strategy performance.

Execution metrics include:

  • average entry slippage
  • average exit slippage
  • average absolute slippage
  • positive fill rate
  • negative fill rate
  • worst negative slippage
  • cost per trade
  • cost per lot
  • commission and swap impact
  • cost drag vs gross performance
  • execution ranking by source group

This helps traders evaluate:

  • broker quality
  • symbol-specific execution issues
  • strategy sensitivity to slippage
  • whether good backtests are being damaged by real execution costs

5. Ranking and Drill-Down Views
The interface is split into focused working views:

  • Overview: high-level account and source summary
  • Rankings: compare the current source level quickly
  • Execution: inspect slippage and trading costs
  • Details: drill one level deeper than the current source filter

This avoids clutter and keeps the workflow intuitive.

Who This EA Is For

Account Sentinel Pro is ideal for:

  • algo traders running multiple EAs
  • portfolio traders managing several strategies in one account
  • signal followers who want structured trade analysis
  • prop firm traders monitoring drawdown behavior
  • discretionary traders who also want manual trade tracking
  • advanced MT5 users who need more than the built-in history and toolbox views

Why Traders Use It
Standard terminal reports usually show only fragments of the full picture. Account Sentinel Pro brings together performance, risk, exposure, and execution into one dashboard so you can make better decisions faster.

Use it to:

  • find the best and worst performing systems
  • identify hidden drawdown behavior
  • compare live risk to historical risk
  • detect execution inefficiencies
  • review account quality at a glance
  • build better protection and allocation rules

Important Notes

  • Historical floating drawdown values are analytical estimates based on available market history and reconstructed trade behavior.
  • Basket drawdown is estimated from overlapping filtered trades and is designed for practical risk assessment.
  • Execution analytics depend on available order/deal history and symbol pricing data.
  • Results should be used as a professional decision-support tool, not as a substitute for broker statements or tick-by-tick forensic analysis.

Summary
Account Sentinel Pro is a professional MT5 dashboard for traders who want to monitor, protect, and analyze their account from one place. It combines account monitoring, strategy grouping, drawdown intelligence, and execution analytics into a single clean interface designed for real trading environments.


评分 2
playgold
1126
playgold 2026.07.13 04:28 
 

This tool is unexpectedly good for a first release with no updates. It's an interactive dashboard with many different reasonable ways to group trades by comment prefix strings and magic numbers. Besides EA trading strategy analyses, the analytics also include broker slippage separately for entries and exits. One feature that's missing is analysis of MQL5 signals. Edit: ...and even that feature got added just a week later.

推荐产品
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.67 (6)
专家
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline. Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller     Set file Questions? Us
FREE
GoldCutTer
Kittiphone Phoutthavong
专家
GoldCutTer EA – Smart Grid Recovery System GoldCutTer EA is an advanced grid-recovery Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines EMA/RSI entry signals with an intelligent martingale grid and a unique "CutTer" partial-close mechanism that trims losing layers against profitable ones — reducing drawdown faster than traditional grid systems. Core Strategy The EA enters trades based on EMA crossover positioning and RSI oversold/overbought levels. When price moves
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
专家
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
MA Crossover ADX
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4 (13)
专家
策略基于价格与均线指标交叉, 并以 ADX 指标确认。 交易信号: 买: 最后完成的柱线收盘价高于均线, 当前以及最后完成的柱线所对应的均线在增长。 卖: 最后完成的柱线收盘价低于均线, 当前以及最后完成的柱线所对应的均线在降低。 出于过滤假信号，使用移动方向指数 (DI+ 和 DI-) 来检查趋势能量 (ADX>ADXmin) 和趋势方向。 输入参数: Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_PeriodADX = 48; Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_MinimumADX = 13.0; Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_PeriodMA = 50; Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ADX_MA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_Money_FixLot_Percent = 10.0; Inp_Money_FixLot_Lots = 0.1.
FREE
AI Advisor
Shi Jie He
实用工具
AI Advisor – 让 AI 真正看见你的交易世界 AI Advisor 会根据你的真实账户信息自动生成高质量提示词，可以直接粘贴到任意 AI 聊天中使用。 它帮你快速梳理账户状态，理解当前品种格局，识别风险点，挖掘潜在盈利机会，让 AI 以你的真实交易情况为基础来思考和交流，而不是凭空猜测。 快速链接 Download:      AI Advisor v1.02.ex4      AI Advisor   v1.02.ex5 Installation guide AI Advisor  Version Overview FAQ & troubleshooting 使用方法 – 三步搞定 在你关心的品种图表上打开 AI Advisor。 在右侧列表中选择一个合适的 “AI Advisor 模式”（AI Advisor Modes），让程序自动把账户信息、仓位、品种和结构整理进提示词。 点击「复制」，然后把生成的文本粘贴到你常用的任意 AI 聊天界面中，开始对话即可。 内置 Prompt 简要说明 AI Advisor 内置了一组常用分析场景，覆盖交易中最典型的几类问题，例如
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
专家
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
Anh Tho Nguyen
实用工具
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
专家
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
专家
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
专家
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Abj Sweep EA
Abdellah Afkir
专家
Abj Sweep EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to identify high-probability liquidity sweep opportunities and execute trades with advanced risk management. It combines market structure analysis, institutional concepts, and automated trade management into a single multi-currency trading system. —-FOR SET FILE CLICK HERE —-EURUSD 1M —-Check EA live performance———————— -Server: Exness-MT5Trial15 -Login: 474003403 -Investor Password: Aa12345@ ———————
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
实用工具
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
BB EA Strategy V5 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid
Adi Prasetiyo
专家
BB Strategy V5.01 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid Expert Advisor BB Strategy V5.01 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands mean-reversion trading, percentage-based grid management, advanced entry filtering, and intelligent risk control. The EA is designed to identify temporary market overextensions and capture high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out low-quality entries that often occur during strong trending conditions. Unlike traditio
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
指标
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Vulcan
Dayana Cubillas Massana
专家
Vulcan – 多策略锻造系统 Vulcan   是一款模块化的专家顾问 (EA)，集成了三种独立的交易策略，以适应市场不断变化的个性。就像铁匠精通不同的金属锻造技术一样， Vulcan   结合了互补的方法，并提供 超过 200 个可调参数 ，让您可以随心所欲地塑造每一种策略。 这使其成为一种完全适用于任何品种和时间周期的工具，无论是 外汇、指数、大宗商品还是加密货币 。由您决定每一层过滤器的硬度、下锤的时机以及火焰的温度。 核心功能 三种独立策略（每种都有自己的   magic number ，可单独激活）： MA Crossover (均线交叉):   快慢均线交叉，带有   RSI、ADX 和 BBW   过滤器，以及基于   DeMarker、Williams %R 和 OsMA   的风险系统。 Momentum Breakout (动量突破):   带有成交量确认的突破检测、 AMA   趋势过滤器和可配置的交易时间。 Bollinger Squeeze (布林带挤压):   识别波段压缩和突破，带有 支撑/阻力、MFI、RSI H1 和 ADX M15   过滤器。
FREE
StrategyQuant Vortee Free MT5
StrategyQuant s.r.o.
4.5 (2)
专家
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. T he Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are al
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
专家
该系统的思路是通过计算复合蜡烛来识别反转形态。 反转形态类似日本蜡烛条分析的 "锤头" 和 "吊颈" 形态。但它使用符合蜡烛替代单一的蜡烛，并且不需要复合蜡烛的小实体来确认反转。 输入参数: Range - 最大柱线数量, 计算复合蜡烛时用。 Minimum - 最小复合蜡烛大小 (传统的点数)。 ShadowBig and ShadowSmall - 影线 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Limit, StopLoss and TakeProfit - 开盘价, 止损位和止盈位, 它们是相对于复合蜡烛的收盘价 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Expiration - 订单过期时间 (单位柱线), 用于挂单 (Limit!=0.0)。 反向蜡烛条形态的判别如下。 它计算复合蜡烛参数，其自最后的完整柱线 (索引为 1) 至由 Range 输入参数定义的柱线数量。如果复合蜡烛大小大于由 Minimum 输入参数指定的数值, 它分析复合蜡烛的影线检测反转条件。 空头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的上影线为零, 多头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的下影线为零。 为确认空头趋势反转 (且多头开始)，需要以下检查: 下影线的大小 (多头能量
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
专家
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.9 (10)
专家
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
QuantumPulse
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
QuantumPulse is an advanced institutional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. The robot is built using a multi-layer decision framework that combines higher-timeframe trend validation, micro-momentum detection, liquidity protection, and noise suppression, allowing it to operate efficiently in both trending and volatile gold market conditions. Unlike traditional retail Expert Advisors, QuantumPulse does not rely on grid, martingale, or recovery strategies. Each tra
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
专家
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
专家
发现 mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP ，您的超优化剥头皮EA，旨在最大化利润并控制风险： 核心功能： 剥头皮 & 套保策略： 自动识别并利用快速趋势反转，同时进行套保以限制回撤。 动态凯利资金管理： 根据您的历史表现，使用可调节的凯利因子分配最优仓位。 多级止盈： 在行情推进过程中分阶段锁定收益（50%、33%，然后清仓）。 自适应止损： 基于ATR和近期K线波动范围计算止损，贴合当前市场波动性。 保本 & 跟踪止损： 达到预设盈利门槛后锁定收益，并动态追踪止损捕捉更大行情。 ️ 高级筛选： 自定义交易日 & 时间： 只在您最优表现的时段交易。 最大点差过滤： 避免在点差过大时进行高成本执行。 ️ 最低波动性（ATR） & 强趋势（ADX）： 仅在动能十足的趋势市场中开仓。 ️ 多周期确认（MTF）： 在次级周期上通过EMA确认，提高信号可靠性。 选择 mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP 的理由： 全自动运行： 安装、启用后，EA 24/5 自动完成分析、仓位计算与管理
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
指标
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
专家
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
专家
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
BitGameBot
Galin Vasilev
专家
BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
作者的更多信息
Equity Ratchet FX
Moncy Kuriakose
实用工具
Equity Ratchet FX Stealth Profit Manager & Smart Scalping Assistant "Lock your profits in stealth mode. The ultimate safety net for manual scalpers and grid strategies." What Is Equity Ratchet FX? Equity Ratchet FX is a professional trade management utility built for: Manual Scalpers who want fast execution with structured risk management Grid & Martingale Traders who need a smart, silent profit-locking system This is NOT another traditional trailing stop. Instead, it uses a Virtual Stop
FREE
Prop Firm Drawdown Protector
Moncy Kuriakose
5 (2)
实用工具
The   DrawdownProtector   is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) EA designed to manage floating losses in trading accounts. Let’s break down its key features: Floating Loss Management : The EA monitors the account’s floating profit and loss (P/L). If the floating loss exceeds a user-defined threshold (default: $100), the EA takes action. Order Closure : When the floating loss surpasses the threshold, the EA closes all open orders. It ensures that no further losses accumulate beyond the specified limit.
FREE
筛选:
vavadj
26
vavadj 2026.07.23 10:05 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Moncy Kuriakose
781
来自开发人员的回复 Moncy Kuriakose 2026.07.23 10:10
Thanks for the review!
playgold
1126
playgold 2026.07.13 04:28 
 

This tool is unexpectedly good for a first release with no updates. It's an interactive dashboard with many different reasonable ways to group trades by comment prefix strings and magic numbers. Besides EA trading strategy analyses, the analytics also include broker slippage separately for entries and exits. One feature that's missing is analysis of MQL5 signals. Edit: ...and even that feature got added just a week later.

Moncy Kuriakose
781
来自开发人员的回复 Moncy Kuriakose 2026.07.14 07:05
Thanks for the review. I will investigate and try to include MQL5 signals if possible.
回复评论