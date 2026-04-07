Account Sentinel Pro
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.6
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
Account Sentinel Pro - Monitor, Protect & Analyze
Account Sentinel Pro is a professional all-in-one account intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a clean, full-screen control center to monitor account performance, understand real strategy behavior, evaluate execution quality, and assess drawdown risk with much more clarity than the standard terminal view.
Instead of showing only raw trade history or a simple profit summary, Account Sentinel Pro organizes your trading activity by EA, strategy, exact comment, or magic number, then turns it into practical decision-making data. It helps you answer the questions that matter most: Which EA is performing best? Which strategy is creating the most drawdown? How large is the real historical basket risk? Are my current open positions already beyond normal historical stress? Is broker execution hurting results through slippage and cost drag?
The dashboard runs directly on the chart in a full-screen layout, hides unnecessary chart clutter, and presents a focused monitoring environment for analysis and account control.
Main Features
- Full-screen professional dashboard interface
- Clean monitoring layout without chart noise or trade-line clutter
- Filter and analyze trades by:
- EA group
- strategy group
- exact comment
- magic number
- Optional inclusion of manual trades
- One-click source switching for fast drill-down analysis
- Manual refresh and auto-refresh with configurable interval
- Last refresh time display
- Select all / clear all source filters
- Rankings and drill-down tables for structured analysis
- Current open floating result monitoring
- Historical drawdown estimation for both single trades and trade baskets
- Execution quality analytics for broker and strategy evaluation
What Account Sentinel Pro Shows
1. Performance Monitoring
Track the most important performance metrics in one place:
- Net profit/loss
- closed trades
- win rate
- profit factor
- recovery factor
- average win
- average loss
- average duration
- biggest win
- biggest loss
- long vs short distribution
- streak statistics
- average trades per week
This makes it easy to compare how different EAs or strategies are behaving inside the same account.
2. Source-Based Trade Analysis
Many traders use multiple EAs, multiple strategy variants, copied systems, or comment-based trade tagging. Account Sentinel Pro is designed specifically for this reality.
The EA can group trades in multiple ways:
- by EA
- by strategy
- by exact trade comment
- by magic number
This lets you start at a high level and drill deeper when needed.
Example workflow:
- Start in EA mode to compare all systems
- Switch to Strategy mode to compare internal variants
- Move to Exact Comment or Magic mode for precise investigation
This is especially useful when one EA opens trades with slightly different comments for different setups or symbols.
3. Risk and Drawdown Intelligence
Account Sentinel Pro does not stop at profit reporting. It also focuses on risk.
The dashboard includes:
- current open float
- open drawdown from losing positions
- historical single-trade floating drawdown estimate
- historical basket drawdown estimate across overlapping positions
- unified Risk DD Reference, which highlights the worse of:
- current open floating risk
- historical basket drawdown estimate
This gives traders a much better base for setting:
- account risk limits
- basket stop levels
- DD protection thresholds
- max concurrent exposure rules
- EA lot sizing policies
For multi-entry or scaling strategies, the basket DD view is especially valuable because risk often comes from multiple overlapping trades, not one isolated position.
4. Execution Quality Analytics
Account Sentinel Pro also analyzes how execution quality affects strategy performance.
Execution metrics include:
- average entry slippage
- average exit slippage
- average absolute slippage
- positive fill rate
- negative fill rate
- worst negative slippage
- cost per trade
- cost per lot
- commission and swap impact
- cost drag vs gross performance
- execution ranking by source group
This helps traders evaluate:
- broker quality
- symbol-specific execution issues
- strategy sensitivity to slippage
- whether good backtests are being damaged by real execution costs
5. Ranking and Drill-Down Views
The interface is split into focused working views:
- Overview: high-level account and source summary
- Rankings: compare the current source level quickly
- Execution: inspect slippage and trading costs
- Details: drill one level deeper than the current source filter
This avoids clutter and keeps the workflow intuitive.
Who This EA Is For
Account Sentinel Pro is ideal for:
- algo traders running multiple EAs
- portfolio traders managing several strategies in one account
- signal followers who want structured trade analysis
- prop firm traders monitoring drawdown behavior
- discretionary traders who also want manual trade tracking
- advanced MT5 users who need more than the built-in history and toolbox views
Why Traders Use It
Standard terminal reports usually show only fragments of the full picture. Account Sentinel Pro brings together performance, risk, exposure, and execution into one dashboard so you can make better decisions faster.
Use it to:
- find the best and worst performing systems
- identify hidden drawdown behavior
- compare live risk to historical risk
- detect execution inefficiencies
- review account quality at a glance
- build better protection and allocation rules
Important Notes
- Historical floating drawdown values are analytical estimates based on available market history and reconstructed trade behavior.
- Basket drawdown is estimated from overlapping filtered trades and is designed for practical risk assessment.
- Execution analytics depend on available order/deal history and symbol pricing data.
- Results should be used as a professional decision-support tool, not as a substitute for broker statements or tick-by-tick forensic analysis.
Summary
Account Sentinel Pro is a professional MT5 dashboard for traders who want to monitor, protect, and analyze their account from one place. It combines account monitoring, strategy grouping, drawdown intelligence, and execution analytics into a single clean interface designed for real trading environments.
This tool is unexpectedly good for a first release with no updates. It's an interactive dashboard with many different reasonable ways to group trades by comment prefix strings and magic numbers. Besides EA trading strategy analyses, the analytics also include broker slippage separately for entries and exits. One feature that's missing is analysis of MQL5 signals. Edit: ...and even that feature got added just a week later.