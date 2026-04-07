Account Sentinel Pro

5

Account Sentinel Pro - Monitor, Protect & Analyze

Account Sentinel Pro is a professional all-in-one account intelligence EA for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a clean, full-screen control center to monitor account performance, understand real strategy behavior, evaluate execution quality, and assess drawdown risk with much more clarity than the standard terminal view.

Instead of showing only raw trade history or a simple profit summary, Account Sentinel Pro organizes your trading activity by EA, strategy, exact comment, or magic number, then turns it into practical decision-making data. It helps you answer the questions that matter most: Which EA is performing best? Which strategy is creating the most drawdown? How large is the real historical basket risk? Are my current open positions already beyond normal historical stress? Is broker execution hurting results through slippage and cost drag?

The dashboard runs directly on the chart in a full-screen layout, hides unnecessary chart clutter, and presents a focused monitoring environment for analysis and account control.

Main Features

  • Full-screen professional dashboard interface
  • Clean monitoring layout without chart noise or trade-line clutter
  • Filter and analyze trades by:
    • EA group
    • strategy group
    • exact comment
    • magic number
  • Optional inclusion of manual trades
  • One-click source switching for fast drill-down analysis
  • Manual refresh and auto-refresh with configurable interval
  • Last refresh time display
  • Select all / clear all source filters
  • Rankings and drill-down tables for structured analysis
  • Current open floating result monitoring
  • Historical drawdown estimation for both single trades and trade baskets
  • Execution quality analytics for broker and strategy evaluation

What Account Sentinel Pro Shows

1. Performance Monitoring
Track the most important performance metrics in one place:

  • Net profit/loss
  • closed trades
  • win rate
  • profit factor
  • recovery factor
  • average win
  • average loss
  • average duration
  • biggest win
  • biggest loss
  • long vs short distribution
  • streak statistics
  • average trades per week

This makes it easy to compare how different EAs or strategies are behaving inside the same account.

2. Source-Based Trade Analysis
Many traders use multiple EAs, multiple strategy variants, copied systems, or comment-based trade tagging. Account Sentinel Pro is designed specifically for this reality.

The EA can group trades in multiple ways:

  • by EA
  • by strategy
  • by exact trade comment
  • by magic number

This lets you start at a high level and drill deeper when needed.

Example workflow:

  • Start in EA mode to compare all systems
  • Switch to Strategy mode to compare internal variants
  • Move to Exact Comment or Magic mode for precise investigation

This is especially useful when one EA opens trades with slightly different comments for different setups or symbols.

3. Risk and Drawdown Intelligence
Account Sentinel Pro does not stop at profit reporting. It also focuses on risk.

The dashboard includes:

  • current open float
  • open drawdown from losing positions
  • historical single-trade floating drawdown estimate
  • historical basket drawdown estimate across overlapping positions
  • unified Risk DD Reference, which highlights the worse of:
    • current open floating risk
    • historical basket drawdown estimate

This gives traders a much better base for setting:

  • account risk limits
  • basket stop levels
  • DD protection thresholds
  • max concurrent exposure rules
  • EA lot sizing policies

For multi-entry or scaling strategies, the basket DD view is especially valuable because risk often comes from multiple overlapping trades, not one isolated position.

4. Execution Quality Analytics
Account Sentinel Pro also analyzes how execution quality affects strategy performance.

Execution metrics include:

  • average entry slippage
  • average exit slippage
  • average absolute slippage
  • positive fill rate
  • negative fill rate
  • worst negative slippage
  • cost per trade
  • cost per lot
  • commission and swap impact
  • cost drag vs gross performance
  • execution ranking by source group

This helps traders evaluate:

  • broker quality
  • symbol-specific execution issues
  • strategy sensitivity to slippage
  • whether good backtests are being damaged by real execution costs

5. Ranking and Drill-Down Views
The interface is split into focused working views:

  • Overview: high-level account and source summary
  • Rankings: compare the current source level quickly
  • Execution: inspect slippage and trading costs
  • Details: drill one level deeper than the current source filter

This avoids clutter and keeps the workflow intuitive.

Who This EA Is For

Account Sentinel Pro is ideal for:

  • algo traders running multiple EAs
  • portfolio traders managing several strategies in one account
  • signal followers who want structured trade analysis
  • prop firm traders monitoring drawdown behavior
  • discretionary traders who also want manual trade tracking
  • advanced MT5 users who need more than the built-in history and toolbox views

Why Traders Use It
Standard terminal reports usually show only fragments of the full picture. Account Sentinel Pro brings together performance, risk, exposure, and execution into one dashboard so you can make better decisions faster.

Use it to:

  • find the best and worst performing systems
  • identify hidden drawdown behavior
  • compare live risk to historical risk
  • detect execution inefficiencies
  • review account quality at a glance
  • build better protection and allocation rules

Important Notes

  • Historical floating drawdown values are analytical estimates based on available market history and reconstructed trade behavior.
  • Basket drawdown is estimated from overlapping filtered trades and is designed for practical risk assessment.
  • Execution analytics depend on available order/deal history and symbol pricing data.
  • Results should be used as a professional decision-support tool, not as a substitute for broker statements or tick-by-tick forensic analysis.

Summary
Account Sentinel Pro is a professional MT5 dashboard for traders who want to monitor, protect, and analyze their account from one place. It combines account monitoring, strategy grouping, drawdown intelligence, and execution analytics into a single clean interface designed for real trading environments.


Отзывы 2
playgold
1121
playgold 2026.07.13 04:28 
 

This tool is unexpectedly good for a first release with no updates. It's an interactive dashboard with many different reasonable ways to group trades by comment prefix strings and magic numbers. Besides EA trading strategy analyses, the analytics also include broker slippage separately for entries and exits. One feature that's missing is analysis of MQL5 signals. Edit: ...and even that feature got added just a week later.

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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
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Equity Ratchet FX
Moncy Kuriakose
Утилиты
Equity Ratchet FX Stealth Profit Manager & Smart Scalping Assistant "Lock your profits in stealth mode. The ultimate safety net for manual scalpers and grid strategies." What Is Equity Ratchet FX? Equity Ratchet FX is a professional trade management utility built for: Manual Scalpers who want fast execution with structured risk management Grid & Martingale Traders who need a smart, silent profit-locking system This is NOT another traditional trailing stop. Instead, it uses a Virtual Stop
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Prop Firm Drawdown Protector
Moncy Kuriakose
5 (2)
Утилиты
The   DrawdownProtector   is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) EA designed to manage floating losses in trading accounts. Let’s break down its key features: Floating Loss Management : The EA monitors the account’s floating profit and loss (P/L). If the floating loss exceeds a user-defined threshold (default: $100), the EA takes action. Order Closure : When the floating loss surpasses the threshold, the EA closes all open orders. It ensures that no further losses accumulate beyond the specified limit.
FREE
Фильтр:
vavadj
26
vavadj 2026.07.23 10:05 
 

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Moncy Kuriakose
780
Ответ разработчика Moncy Kuriakose 2026.07.23 10:10
Thanks for the review!
playgold
1121
playgold 2026.07.13 04:28 
 

This tool is unexpectedly good for a first release with no updates. It's an interactive dashboard with many different reasonable ways to group trades by comment prefix strings and magic numbers. Besides EA trading strategy analyses, the analytics also include broker slippage separately for entries and exits. One feature that's missing is analysis of MQL5 signals. Edit: ...and even that feature got added just a week later.

Moncy Kuriakose
780
Ответ разработчика Moncy Kuriakose 2026.07.14 07:05
Thanks for the review. I will investigate and try to include MQL5 signals if possible.
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