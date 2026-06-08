Paladin MT5

  • Experts
  • Farell Edson Mazarin
    Farell Edson Mazarin

    Farell Edson Mazarin

    4 (6)
    We offer high-quality products from leading MQL5 developers with over 10 years of industry experience. Our Expert Advisors are based on quantum approach: we combine classical quantitative analysis, mathematical market models, along with AI and neural networks for certain programs.
    10 products
  • Version: 2.10
  • Updated: 8 June 2026
  • Activations: 10

Paladin is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for automated XAUUSD trading.

The system includes 56 strategy modules organized within one coordinated execution framework. Its trading logic is based on technical indicators, price zones, structural levels, and market behavior analysis.

Paladin identifies trading setups, opens positions, and manages execution according to the enabled strategies and user-defined settings.


Pricing Policy

The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases.

Final price: 1999.99 USD


We are committed to providing the highest quality products. Should you encounter any issues or have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us.


Strategy Structure

Paladin is organized into separate analytical groups that cover different types of price behavior on XAUUSD. These groups allow the Expert Advisor to evaluate the market from several perspectives instead of relying on a single entry model.

The internal strategy set may react to trend continuation, corrective movement, transitional phases, and changes in volatility. This allows different parts of the system to become active under different market conditions.

The purpose of this structure is to reduce dependence on one specific setup and keep the trading process distributed across multiple sources of market logic.


Risk and Trade Management

Paladin allows the user to configure position volume, stop loss, take profit, trading direction, spread filtering, slippage filtering, and session limits. These settings are used to control how the Expert Advisor opens and manages trades under the selected operating conditions.


Requirements and Recommendations

  • Instrument: XAUUSD
  • Account type: hedging and netting supported
  • Timeframe: multi-timeframe system, the Expert Advisor manages timeframes internally
  • Low spread recommended
  • Stable execution conditions recommended
  • VPS hosting recommended
  • Before testing or live use, make sure that historical data for all required timeframes is available in the trading terminal.


Input Parameters

VOLUME

Money management — selects the position sizing method.
Volume — defines the lot size used for trading.

TRADING

Trading mode — defines the allowed trading direction.
Hedging mode — enables or disables hedging functionality, subject to account type support.
Stop Loss — defines the protective stop loss value for positions.
Take Profit — defines the target profit value for positions.

TIME

Trade on Monday-Friday — enables or disables trading by weekday.
Trading start hour / minute — defines when the Expert Advisor is allowed to open trades.
Trading end hour / minute — defines when the Expert Advisor stops opening new trades.

IDs

Magic Number — unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor to manage its own trades.
Comment Tag — text label added to positions opened by the Expert Advisor.


Paladin is officially distributed exclusively via the MQL5 Market. Any redistribution or third-party resale is unauthorized and not supported. Only purchases made through the official platform qualify for updates, technical support, and product authenticity.

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should carefully evaluate their account conditions, selected settings, and acceptable level of risk before using the Expert Advisor. Capital should be allocated strictly in accordance with individual risk capacity.

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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
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