Apex Instituation Edge Indicator

Apex Institutional Edge is a high-performance technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and tracks Supply and Demand zones across all markets and timeframes.

Designed with optimized native MQL5 engineering, the indicator detects institutional-style price imbalances and displays them as clean, easy-to-read zones directly on your chart.

Key Features

• Automatic Supply and Demand zone detection

• Multi-Timeframe (MTF) zone overlay

• Fresh and Confirmed zone labeling

• Automatic role-reversal zone tracking

• Configurable popup and sound alerts

• Fully customizable colors and transparency

• Lightweight, fast, and CPU-efficient performance

Supported Markets

Works on Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto from M1 to Monthly (MN) timeframes.

Why Traders Use It

Apex Institutional Edge helps traders focus on the price levels where strong buying or selling activity previously occurred, making it easier to plan entries, stop-loss placement, and target levels with a clean chart layout.

Performance & Reliability

Built entirely in native MQL5 code, the indicator is engineered for stable operation on multiple charts simultaneously without slowing down your terminal.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not provide guaranteed trading signals or investment advice. Trading financial markets involves risk, and past market behavior does not guarantee future results.



