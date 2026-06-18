How to Trade Demand and Supply Zones with Apex Institutional Indicator

The Apex Institutional Edge Supply & Demand Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to automatically detect high-probability Supply and Demand zones on your chart.

It uses a combination of:

Fractal market structure detection

ATR-based volatility calculation

Zone merging and filtering logic

The main goal is to help traders identify areas where price is likely to:

Reverse

Continue after a pullback

Pause before continuing trend

For best performance, the indicator works best in trending markets (strong bullish or bearish conditions). In sideways markets, more zones may appear, so proper filtering is important.

Inputs Overview

Below is a clear explanation of each setting shown.





1. General Settings

Timeframe = Current

The indicator calculates zones based on the active chart timeframe.

Use M15 / M30 / H1 for intraday trading

Use H4 / D1 for swing trading

👉 Best practice: Always match your trading timeframe.

Back Limit = 1000

Controls how much historical data the indicator analyzes.

Higher value = more historical zones

Lower value = faster performance but fewer zones

👉 Recommended: 1000

History Mode = False

Allows viewing past zone behavior.

False = normal live trading mode

True = allows historical zone inspection (double-click feature)

2. Zone Settings (Core Logic)

Show Weak Zones = False

Weak zones are low-quality areas with limited confirmation.

👉 Recommended: OFF

Keeps chart clean and focused on high-quality setups.

Show Untested Zones = True

Shows Fresh Supply and Demand zones that have never been touched.

These are:

High-probability reaction zones

Often produce strong first reactions

👉 Recommended: ON

Show Broken Zones = False

Displays zones that were previously broken by price.

These zones:

Reflect market structure shifts

Can act as future support/resistance

👉 Recommended: OFF (for cleaner trading)

Zone ATR Factor = 0.8

Controls the size (width) of zones based on market volatility.

Lower value = tighter, more precise zones

Higher value = wider zones

👉 Recommended: 0.8

Good balance between precision and visibility.

Zone Merge = True

Automatically combines nearby zones into one stronger zone.

Benefits:

Reduces chart clutter

Creates stronger institutional levels

Improves clarity

👉 Recommended: ON

Zone Extend = True

Extends zones to the right side of the chart.

This helps traders:

See future reaction areas

Plan entries in advance

Identify support/resistance clearly

👉 Recommended: ON

3. Fractal Settings (Market Structure Detection)

Fractal Fast Factor = 3.0

Detects smaller market swings.

Lower values = more sensitive (more zones)

Higher values = fewer but stronger zones

👉 Recommended: 3.0

Fractal Slow Factor = 6.0

Detects major swings and confirms strong zones.

Filters weak market structure

Focuses on institutional-level zones

👉 Recommended: 6.0

4. Drawing Settings

Fill Zone with Color = True

Displays zones visually on the chart.

Helps traders:

Quickly identify supply/demand areas

Improve chart readability

Zone Border Width = 1

Controls thickness of zone outline.

1 = clean and minimal look

Zone Border Style = Solid

Uses solid lines for clear visibility.

Show Info Labels = True

Displays zone type labels such as:

Supply

Demand

Retests

Info Label Shift = 10

Controls label positioning for better chart readability.

Zone Naming Prefix

Supply = “Sup”

Resistance = “Res”

Retests = “Retests”

Used for labeling multiple indicator instances.

5. Alert Settings

Trigger Alert = False

Enables alerts when price enters a zone.

Show Alert Window = True

Displays popup notification on entry.

Play Alert Sound = True

Plays sound when zone is touched.

Send Mobile Notification = False

Sends push notifications to mobile device.

Delay Between Alerts = 300 seconds

Prevents repeated alerts too frequently.

How the Indicator Works (Simple Explanation)

Demand Zone

A Demand Zone is created when:

Buyers previously pushed price strongly upward

Price may react again when it returns

👉 Used for BUY opportunities

Supply Zone

A Supply Zone is created when:

Sellers previously pushed price strongly downward

Price may drop again when revisiting

👉 Used for SELL opportunities

Trading Strategy (Institutional Approach)

Uptrend Trading

Identify bullish trend Wait for price to return to Demand Zone Look for confirmation (price action / candle pattern) Enter BUY Stop loss below zone Target next Supply Zone

Downtrend Trading

Identify bearish trend Wait for retracement into Supply Zone Confirm rejection Enter SELL Stop loss above zone Target next Demand Zone

Zone Quality Classification

Strong Zones

Multiple reactions

High probability setups

Confirmed Zones

Already tested and respected

Reliable trading areas

Fresh Zones

Untested zones

Highest reaction probability

Broken Zones

Previously invalidated zones

Can act as weak S/R

Weak Zones

Low-quality zones

Recommended to hide

This indicator is 100% free to download and use via this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171228?source=Site+Profile . After you’ve tested it, please leave a review sharing how it helped you in your trading. Your feedback is very important, as it helps me improve the indicator and fix any areas where it may not be performing as expected



