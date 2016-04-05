Gold Edge MT5 EA

Important to note, you may need to change the time factor based on where you are in the world. 

This EA was made for educational purposes. 

You can find a full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video (Literally a step by step guide)

We used AI and ML to create the whole thing, with no coding. 

Can you trust this to make money? Possibly, but do so at your own risk. 

It could be a nice addition to a large porfolio. 

This is the version with a higher win rate, but probably more suspect in terms of how it will do long term. 

How to use:

Add to H1 gold chart

Make sure the subchart is correctly named to your broker name for Gold. 

Big picture

Still a trend + breakout system, but this version is a bit cleaner and more filtered.

  • Buys = trend continuation during active hours
  • Sells = failed breakout in a strong downtrend

Buy (Long) logic

All 3 must be true:

  1. Price is above the 100 EMA
    → Market is in an uptrend
  2. Previous candle closed above the highest high of the last 46 candles
    → Breakout to new highs
  3. Time filter: hour > 7
    → Only trades after early session (avoids quiet/slow market)

👉 In simple terms:
It buys strong breakouts, but only when the market is actually active

Sell (Short) logic

All 4 must be true:

  1. Price is below the 323 EMA
    → Strong longer-term downtrend
  2. Previous candle spiked above recent highs (171 candles)
    → Fake breakout upward
  3. Then closed back below another high level (179 candles)
    → Confirms rejection
  4. Price is below VWAP
    → Market is trading below average value (adds downside bias)

👉 In simple terms:
It sells when price tries to break up, fails hard, and is already weak overall

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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