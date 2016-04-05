Gold Edge MT5 EA

Important to note, you may need to change the time factor based on where you are in the world.

This EA was made for educational purposes.

You can find a full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video (Literally a step by step guide)

We used AI and ML to create the whole thing, with no coding.

Can you trust this to make money? Possibly, but do so at your own risk.

It could be a nice addition to a large porfolio.

This is the version with a higher win rate, but probably more suspect in terms of how it will do long term.

How to use:

Add to H1 gold chart

Make sure the subchart is correctly named to your broker name for Gold.

Big picture

Still a trend + breakout system, but this version is a bit cleaner and more filtered.

Buys = trend continuation during active hours

Sells = failed breakout in a strong downtrend

Buy (Long) logic

All 3 must be true:

Price is above the 100 EMA

→ Market is in an uptrend Previous candle closed above the highest high of the last 46 candles

→ Breakout to new highs Time filter: hour > 7

→ Only trades after early session (avoids quiet/slow market)

👉 In simple terms:

It buys strong breakouts, but only when the market is actually active

Sell (Short) logic

All 4 must be true:

Price is below the 323 EMA

→ Strong longer-term downtrend Previous candle spiked above recent highs (171 candles)

→ Fake breakout upward Then closed back below another high level (179 candles)

→ Confirms rejection Price is below VWAP

→ Market is trading below average value (adds downside bias)

👉 In simple terms:

It sells when price tries to break up, fails hard, and is already weak overall