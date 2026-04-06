Connors Double 7 MT5 EA

This EA was made for educational purposes. Find the full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video.

The EA is inspired by Larry Connors double 7s strategy.

It's been slightly altered using machine learning.

Use on real money at your own risk, as always.

How to use:

Add to D1 chart for SP500

IMPORTANT:

Go to inputs and change name of 'subchart' to the name your broker uses for SP500.