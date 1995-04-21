Trend Master Ultra

TrendMaster Ultra: Professional SMC & Indicator Hybrid

TrendMaster Ultra is a high-tech, hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 4 that bridges the gap between classic technical indicators and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). The tool eliminates market noise and focuses purely on trend-following pullbacks, making it an invaluable asset for professional manual traders.

By calculating data directly from live market volatility, it dynamically reacts to changing conditions, providing precise reversal targets and institutional liquidity pools in real time.

Key Trading Logic & Capabilities

Unlike traditional oscillators that spawn counter-trend traps, TrendMaster Ultra strictly enforces global trend discipline. It combines major market "Generals" to dictate the allowed trading direction:

Global Trend Filter (MTF H4): Continuously scans the Higher Timeframe (H4) against a heavy 200 EMA to anchor the macro bias. Local Trend Alignment (EMA Cross): Monitors the fast 12 and slow 26 Exponential Moving Averages on the current chart. Market Strength Filter (ADX): Measures market momentum and volatility, automatically entering a defensive "FLAT" mode when the market goes sideways to eliminate false signals.

Signals are generated only when the macro and micro trends are perfectly aligned , shifting oscillators from counter-trend predictors to professional pullback catchers.

Signal Matrix

The indicator offers three distinct signal types, completely separated via native MT4 indicator buffers for a clear visual hierarchy:

Signal 1: EMA Cross (Trend Entry) [Buffers 4 & 5]: Standard arrows tracking the physical crossover of the 12/26 EMAs, fully backed by ADX volatility and H4 trend confirmation.

Signal 2: Trend Pullback Circles [Buffers 6 & 7]: Identifies the exact moment a market correction ends. When the price pulls back to the lower (for BUY) or upper (for SELL) Bollinger Band while Stochastic or RSI enters extreme oversold/overbought zones, a clear trend-following dot appears.

Signal 3: CONFLUENCE SUPER-SIGNAL [Buffers 2 & 3]: The ultimate sniper setup. Spawned only when a strong global trend, a deep Bollinger Band pullback, extreme oscillator readings, and a confirmed Price Action pattern (Pin-Bar or Engulfing) converge on a single bar. Marked with large, distinct arrows and instant Mobile Push Notifications.

Institutional SMC Features & Chart Visuals

To maintain an elite, uncluttered workspace, all Smart Money elements are drawn dynamically using graphic objects that automatically extend into the right chart shift area:

Candle S/R Zones: Draws precise horizontal rectangles representing institutional Support and Resistance based on the actual high/low range of confirmed swing candles.

BOS & CHoCH Lines: Tracks Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) based strictly on candle Close prices. Lines are dynamically color-coded: blue/light-blue for bullish breakouts and pink/red for bearish ones.

Liquidity Pools (Targets): Detects "Equal Highs" and "Equal Lows". The indicator marks these areas with professional target symbols (dot-in-a-circle targets) right on the candle.

Smart Self-Cleaning Engine: To prevent a cluttered chart over history, every S/R zone, BOS/CHoCH line, and liquidity target is automatically wiped from the screen the exact moment a live or historical candle closes past it.

Built-in Statistical Module & CPU Protection