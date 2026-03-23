Drawdown Sentinel MT5

Professional Drawdown Monitoring & Risk Alert System

Drawdown Sentinel is a specialized utility designed for traders who need real-time monitoring of their account exposure and drawdown levels. This version focuses on providing instant awareness, allowing you to stay informed about your risk status without the need for automated intervention.

It is essential for all traders who use commercial 'risky' EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.

Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the risky EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.

While the professional version of this tool, "Drawdown Monitor for Peaceful Sleep” which you can find among my products, includes automated emergency liquidations, this Sentinel Edition is the perfect companion for manual traders who want to maintain 100% control over their trade closures while benefiting from a sophisticated alert engine.

Core Functionalities

  • Real-Time Equity Tracking: Constantly monitors your floating drawdown and equity fluctuations.

Dual-Layer Monitoring:

  • Global Account Watch: Tracks the total drawdown of your entire portfolio.

  • Specific Magic Number Tracking: Monitor up to two additional independent Magic Numbers separately. This allows you to isolate and track the performance/risk of specific EAs or strategies in real-time, independent of the general account status.

  • Visual Dashboard: A clean, intuitive on-chart interface that shows current drawdown percentage, remaining margin, and specific risk levels for your selected Magic Numbers.

  • Multi-Stage Alerts: Set specific thresholds to receive warnings before drawdown reaches critical levels.

Instant Notification Suite

Never miss a critical move. The Assistant version includes a full suite of alerts:

  • On-Screen Pop-ups: Immediate visual warnings within your MetaTrader terminal.

  • Sound Alerts: Auditory signals to grab your attention instantly.

  • Push Notifications: Stay protected on the go! Receive alerts directly on your mobile device (MT5 App).

  • Email Integration: Detailed risk reports sent to your inbox.

Why Use This Version?

  1. Strategy Validation: Test how the drawdown monitoring logic fits your trading style before committing to full automation.

  2. Granular Control: Understand exactly which EA is consuming your margin by using the independent Magic Number monitors.

  3. Manual Intervention: Ideal for traders who prefer to evaluate market conditions personally before closing positions.

Looking for Automated Equity Protection?

If you require a system that not only monitors but also takes action—such as automatically closing all orders (globally or by specific Magic Number), disabling EAs, or protecting your account balance when specific targets are hit—please visit our Professional Edition available in our Market portfolio.

Setup & Support

  • Easy Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart.

  • Customizable Thresholds: Set your own drawdown limits and Magic Numbers in the input parameters.

  • Dedicated Support: Have questions? Feel free to reach out via the "Comments" tab or private message.

Link to the User Manual


Drawdown Sentinel is not intended for use in backtesting


List of parameters

Parameter Description
Drawdown monitor mode Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or absolute value:
     true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
     false = absolute value in currency
Max. drawdown in percentage single positions Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as percentage of the account equity     
Max. drawdown in currency single positions Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as absolute value in current currency       
Max. total drawdown in % Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity - all positions except specified magic numbers
Max. total drawdown  in currency  Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency - all positions except specified magic numbers  
Max. total drawdown in % - magic 1 only  Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity -  only for the specified magic number 1
Max. total drawdown in currency - magic 1 only Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency -  only for the specified magic number 1
Max. total drawdown in % - magic 2 only   Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity -  only for the specified magic number 2 
Max. total drawdown in currency - magic 2 only  Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency -  only for the specified magic number 2
Skip monitoring from hour  Disable monitoring from a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading 
Skip monitoring from minute Disable monitoring from a specific time (minute) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading  
Skip monitoring until hour  Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading  
Skip monitoring until minute  Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading  
Skip Saturday/Sunday  Disable monitoring on weekend
Pre-warning percentage  If 25 is entered, a pre-warning is issued when the DD reaches 75% (25% before the position is closed)
Specific magic number to monitor  If a magic number is entered, open positions with this magic number are considered separately in the total DD 
Mobile notification  Enable/disable pre-warning Mobile notification  
E-mail notification Enable/disable pre-warning e-mail notification 
Prefix mail subject Prefix that will be indicated in the subject line of the e-mail to identify that it is a pre-warning from Drawdown monitor
Alert notification Enable/disable pre-warning Alert notification (pop-up box)
Sound notification Enable/disable pre-warning sound notification (only if Alert notification is disabled)
Broker commission per lot in account currency  Broker commissions per lot to be considered in the drawdown calculation 
Control panel X position Position in X of the Control Panel
Control panel Y position  Position in Y of the Control Panel
Display actual values  True = visualization of actual values
False = visualization of set values
Background black  The background of the chart will be all black. 

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实用工具
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实用工具
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
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实用工具
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4.83 (6)
实用工具
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5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
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US30 Dow Scalper
Marco Cesare Dezzani
5 (1)
专家
US30 Dow Scalper US30 Dow Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) . The algorithm is designed to capitalize on volatility spikes and institutional price levels during the New York Session Open , employing a high-precision breakout strategy. Link to Live signals : see link in the User manual Trading Logic The EA identifies the price range (High/Low) established during the opening minutes of the US market. It places pending
Drawdown monitor for peaceful sleep
Marco Cesare Dezzani
专家
Drawdown monitor constantly monitors your account, preventing you from blowing your account and losing more money than you expected! You can monitor the overall drawdown as well as up to two additional drawdowns for specific magic numbers This licensed version of Drawdown monitor EA  can be used  both  on demo and live accounts without any limitation. Before using Drawdown monitor EA on a live account , I advise you to configure and test all parameters and verify that its operation meets your
Market Structure MTF for MT5
Marco Cesare Dezzani
指标
This indicator is extremely useful for traders who want to keep an eye on the market structure without wasting time drawing it manually.  It also adds an important optional feature, which is MTF (Multi-Timeframe) analysis . Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis is a trading technique that consists of analysing the same financial instrument on different time intervals (charts) simultaneously, in order to gain a more complete view of the market. Starting with the analysis of higher timeframe charts to i
FREE
US30 Auditor Scalper
Marco Cesare Dezzani
专家
US30 Auditor Scalper To trade the US30 (Dow Jones) index during certain market sessions, a good strategy alone isn’t enough: you need a broker that guarantees seamless execution and minimal slippage right at the point of entry. US30 Auditor Scalper is a specialized algorithmic tool designed for Live Market Validation . Unlike backtests, this "Auditor" edition allows you to bridge the gap between simulation and reality. It operates with a strictly controlled logic, executing a single trade per d
FREE
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