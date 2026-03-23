Drawdown Sentinel MT5

Professional Drawdown Monitoring & Risk Alert System

Drawdown Sentinel is a specialized utility designed for traders who need real-time monitoring of their account exposure and drawdown levels. This version focuses on providing instant awareness, allowing you to stay informed about your risk status without the need for automated intervention.

It is essential for all traders who use commercial 'risky' EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.

Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the risky EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.

While the professional version of this tool, "Drawdown Monitor for Peaceful Sleep” which you can find among my products, includes automated emergency liquidations, this Sentinel Edition is the perfect companion for manual traders who want to maintain 100% control over their trade closures while benefiting from a sophisticated alert engine.

Core Functionalities

  • Real-Time Equity Tracking: Constantly monitors your floating drawdown and equity fluctuations.

Dual-Layer Monitoring:

  • Global Account Watch: Tracks the total drawdown of your entire portfolio.

  • Specific Magic Number Tracking: Monitor up to two additional independent Magic Numbers separately. This allows you to isolate and track the performance/risk of specific EAs or strategies in real-time, independent of the general account status.

  • Visual Dashboard: A clean, intuitive on-chart interface that shows current drawdown percentage, remaining margin, and specific risk levels for your selected Magic Numbers.

  • Multi-Stage Alerts: Set specific thresholds to receive warnings before drawdown reaches critical levels.

Instant Notification Suite

Never miss a critical move. The Assistant version includes a full suite of alerts:

  • On-Screen Pop-ups: Immediate visual warnings within your MetaTrader terminal.

  • Sound Alerts: Auditory signals to grab your attention instantly.

  • Push Notifications: Stay protected on the go! Receive alerts directly on your mobile device (MT5 App).

  • Email Integration: Detailed risk reports sent to your inbox.

Why Use This Version?

  1. Strategy Validation: Test how the drawdown monitoring logic fits your trading style before committing to full automation.

  2. Granular Control: Understand exactly which EA is consuming your margin by using the independent Magic Number monitors.

  3. Manual Intervention: Ideal for traders who prefer to evaluate market conditions personally before closing positions.

Looking for Automated Equity Protection?

If you require a system that not only monitors but also takes action—such as automatically closing all orders (globally or by specific Magic Number), disabling EAs, or protecting your account balance when specific targets are hit—please visit our Professional Edition available in our Market portfolio.

Setup & Support

  • Easy Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart.

  • Customizable Thresholds: Set your own drawdown limits and Magic Numbers in the input parameters.

  • Dedicated Support: Have questions? Feel free to reach out via the "Comments" tab or private message.

Link to the User Manual


Drawdown Sentinel is not intended for use in backtesting


List of parameters

Parameter Description
Drawdown monitor mode Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or absolute value:
     true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
     false = absolute value in currency
Max. drawdown in percentage single positions Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as percentage of the account equity     
Max. drawdown in currency single positions Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as absolute value in current currency       
Max. total drawdown in % Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity - all positions except specified magic numbers
Max. total drawdown  in currency  Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency - all positions except specified magic numbers  
Max. total drawdown in % - magic 1 only  Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity -  only for the specified magic number 1
Max. total drawdown in currency - magic 1 only Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency -  only for the specified magic number 1
Max. total drawdown in % - magic 2 only   Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity -  only for the specified magic number 2 
Max. total drawdown in currency - magic 2 only  Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency -  only for the specified magic number 2
Skip monitoring from hour  Disable monitoring from a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading 
Skip monitoring from minute Disable monitoring from a specific time (minute) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading  
Skip monitoring until hour  Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading  
Skip monitoring until minute  Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading  
Skip Saturday/Sunday  Disable monitoring on weekend
Pre-warning percentage  If 25 is entered, a pre-warning is issued when the DD reaches 75% (25% before the position is closed)
Specific magic number to monitor  If a magic number is entered, open positions with this magic number are considered separately in the total DD 
Mobile notification  Enable/disable pre-warning Mobile notification  
E-mail notification Enable/disable pre-warning e-mail notification 
Prefix mail subject Prefix that will be indicated in the subject line of the e-mail to identify that it is a pre-warning from Drawdown monitor
Alert notification Enable/disable pre-warning Alert notification (pop-up box)
Sound notification Enable/disable pre-warning sound notification (only if Alert notification is disabled)
Broker commission per lot in account currency  Broker commissions per lot to be considered in the drawdown calculation 
Control panel X position Position in X of the Control Panel
Control panel Y position  Position in Y of the Control Panel
Display actual values  True = visualization of actual values
False = visualization of set values
Background black  The background of the chart will be all black. 

Link to my Blog
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Утилиты
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