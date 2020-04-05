TP Hunter EA

Adaptive Multi-Mode Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Overview



TP Hunter EA is an advanced automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that combines Normal, Stop, Limit and Automatic Preset trading modes in a single Expert Advisor. The EA automatically loads optimized settings according to the selected symbol, making it suitable for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Oil and major stock indices. Users may also override the automatic preset selection and manually choose their preferred trading mode.





Main Features



• Automatic symbol-based preset management



• Normal, Stop and Limit trading modes



• Optional Auto Mode with manual override



• Smart pending order management



• TP1 partial profit management



• Automatic Break Even protection



• Runner position management



• Adaptive trailing stop



• Flat market protection



• Professional information panel



• MetaTrader 5 compatible





Recommended Usage



TP Hunter EA is designed to operate using its optimized default presets. Users may customize lot size, risk management and trading mode while allowing the Expert Advisor to manage trade execution and position protection automatically. For best performance, use a stable VPS, low-spread broker and a synchronized MetaTrader 5 terminal.





Important Notice



TP Hunter EA is an automated trading tool and should be used only after the user fully understands its settings and operation. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.





By using this software, the user accepts full responsibility for all trading decisions, account settings and trading results. The developer provides this product as a technical trading tool and is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use.