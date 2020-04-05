TP Hunter

TP Hunter EA
Adaptive Multi-Mode Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Overview

TP Hunter EA is an advanced automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that combines Normal, Stop, Limit and Automatic Preset trading modes in a single Expert Advisor. The EA automatically loads optimized settings according to the selected symbol, making it suitable for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Oil and major stock indices. Users may also override the automatic preset selection and manually choose their preferred trading mode.


Main Features

• Automatic symbol-based preset management

• Normal, Stop and Limit trading modes

• Optional Auto Mode with manual override

• Smart pending order management

• TP1 partial profit management

• Automatic Break Even protection

• Runner position management

• Adaptive trailing stop

• Flat market protection

• Professional information panel

• MetaTrader 5 compatible


Recommended Usage

TP Hunter EA is designed to operate using its optimized default presets. Users may customize lot size, risk management and trading mode while allowing the Expert Advisor to manage trade execution and position protection automatically. For best performance, use a stable VPS, low-spread broker and a synchronized MetaTrader 5 terminal.


Important Notice

TP Hunter EA is an automated trading tool and should be used only after the user fully understands its settings and operation. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.


By using this software, the user accepts full responsibility for all trading decisions, account settings and trading results. The developer provides this product as a technical trading tool and is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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